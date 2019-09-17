WTI Drops 5% - My Readers Should Not Be Surprised. Stock Selling Is Normal For Fed Week. Charts: Shopify And Amazon

Yesterday's drop was par for the course, for Fed Week

We will see weakness today and likely tomorrow. This is no cause for panic or worry or selling. The time to sell was last week when I asked you to trim positions. Now, I hope that you have the cash to deploy in case Powell messes up, or the market decides it's a "sell the news" moment. Right now, The selling has been very muted on the heels of the news that Iran and its proxies have attacked Saudi Arabia, in addition to reducing 5% of the world's crude production. If this was just a few years ago, the S&P would be down several hundred points by now. This is bullish for market participants overall.

WTI as expected is falling hard

The pop in oil was historic yesterday and yet we are back to July levels and this morning it's down 1.5%. I still am quite confident that WTI will continue to slide from here. It is not too late to execute the put spreads I laid out yesterday. On the heels of yesterday's hype over oil capacity, the revelation that the oil situation will be no big deal. WTI is now down 5%, as I write, news (Reuters) that there will be plenty of oil just went across the zipper; perhaps the selling in tech will turn as I expect. My loyal readers should not be surprised by this news if they read yesterday's piece. I only hope that a number of you sold any positions in the E&P names and did, in fact, create the put spreads I suggested.

Keep an eye on 2950 for the S&P

Even though I am sanguine about the direction of the market, I want to remind you of the rule; "past resistance becomes support. Just earlier this month we popped above the last part of the overhead congestion at 2945 to 2950, now we should bounce off of that level if we do sell. If it doesn't hold, I would be concerned... As I am typing, the market has opened and WTI is now down 2.5%. If you are going to create a put spread on yesterday's examples do it now.

Source: TradingView

Amazon's (AMZN) fall, fall from grace?

The above is just a 1-month chart, but the break in trend is glaring. Perhaps this is just a little point in time and it's meaningless. Let's look at a 3-month chart. I hope that long-term readers who have seen charts illustrated here might see what I see. Before we go any further, let me profess how much I admire Amazon as a business, and how AWS has developed. I also believe that Amazon is one of the generals of the market. If AMZN is rallying then the overall tech market is going to rally and that rally is sustainable. So the above chart is a break in an uptrend. Not good. Look at the next chart and my notations. What do you see?

Source: TradingView

Back in mid-July, AMZN hit all-time highs, and got upgrades at that point that were several hundred points higher than this 2030ish level. I was confident that AMZN was what I call a "General" that its progress as a best-in-class big-cap tech name continues. To me, as a "General" goes so go the rest of the high-beta high-value names. The above chart is the 3-month chart with that peak in July and then, of course, the difficult August we just came out of.

We see the beginning of a rounding bottom, which is a good sign, but as the first chart shows a very decisive break in trend over the last few days starting on September 12. I can only hope that this is just a point in time and the bottoming process should play out further. Almost every tech-related name dropped 10% so that does not bother me, it's the seemingly sloppy recovery that caught my eye. Nothing works exactly to script, but a "General" tends to move in a more sharply defined manner once the bulls take over.

The question is, if AMZN struggles, has it lost its leadership status and the tech cohort moves on with her, or, tech continues to take a back seat to value? I do see other tech-related names doing better, continuing to firm up. I notice a name that is continuing a slide, and that is Shopify (SHOP). It is down nearly 20 points in the premarket. Let's look.

Source: TradingView

Is Shopify in trouble, or is this just a pause?

The above 1-month chart is another admired name newly nominated as an AMZN competitor in the 3rd party selling competition. Shopify helps independent businesses compete on the web and online sales. SHOP was so admired that it continued rallying in the August slide and now only in September, it is sliding. The premarket has SHOP selling somewhere around 320. I tried to represent that as that little line on the extreme right. I see no fundamental reasons that SHOP is falling, just on valuation.

Valuation here is a difficult yardstick since much of SHOP is its potential for accelerated growth and current growth. Below is the 6-month chart, and as you can see, SHOP has gone up tremendously over the last year. It makes sense that in this time of uncertainty that market participants are selling and taking profits. I am very interested in SHOP as a name that will create alpha once this selling jag has run its course. Therefore, price support in the charts is very important. I suspect that SHOP has not finished selling off since the chart above also shows a failed recovery.

Source: TradingView

We see that the 320ish level is only the beginning of support; further support is the bottom of the congestion at 300ish. The last line is another support level. What I would suggest is to watch the 300 level, and wait for the bounce. If 300ish is broken then 280 is the next support level. I believe 300 will hold and that should be our entry point, begin accumulating there, or as I said, wait for a decisive bounce. I expect that SHOP will return to the 400+ level going into year-end.

Please note the above charts were created before the market opened. As of this writing, SHOP is now at 328, which is obviously a strong recovery for SHOP. As for SHOP, I am not ready to go long as yet.

Again it's not too late to execute some of those Puts from yesterday... Though if you did execute yesterday, it would probably be a good idea to take profits. Roll a new set of Puts down and out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.