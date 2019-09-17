Plains All American: Good 6.5% Yield, But There Are Better Choices

To offset its risky business profile, the company has done really well with regard to its financials, reducing its leverage ratios in the past few years.

I am continuing my series on income-generating stocks/MLPs by discussing Plains All American (PAA). As mentioned in my previous articles, which can be found here and here, I view MLPs as bond or preferred shares substitutes based on the business structure of paying out the majority of its cash flow. Therefore, the top consideration when evaluating an MLP is the safety of its yield, and when it comes to evaluating if a company can meet its obligation, a credit-related methodology works best. I will be using Moody’s Methodology for evaluating Midstream Energy companies.

Source: Moody's Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's Corporation (Registration required)

Background

PAA is an MLP engaged in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil, NGL and natural gas, stores the inventory and resells these.

Source: Plains All American Citi MLP presentation August 2019

Plains All American has decent scale

Scale is the first factor evaluated in Moody’s methodology and is deemed to be important as the size of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of the distributions paid.

Size typically plays an important role in gauging the credit strength of a midstream company, because it influences many of the core attributes that drive its resiliency to stress. These attributes may include, among other aspects, operational and financial flexibility, economies of scale, and the breadth of a company’s product and service offerings, customers and market reach. Operations of larger midstream companies tend to weather temporary disruptions better, owing to a generally broader mix of product and service offerings, geographical spread and exposure to producing basins

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

Moody’s evaluates Scale in two ways 1) Based on Net PPE and 2) based on EBITDA. Reviewing the company’s latest financials, Plains All American has a Net PP&E of $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion (in 2018 and 2019 respectively) and an EBITDA of $2.6 billion and $3.2 billion (in 2018 and annualized 2019 respectively) giving it a score of Baa and A/Baa respectively. For the score on EBITDA, I ultimately decided to give PAA a score of Baa as opposed to A for two reasons 1) because the average between the 2018 and 2019 figure of $2.9 billion would put it in the Baa range 2) the 2019 figure is an annualized number and 3) the increase of EBITDA seen in the 6 months of 2019 is largely due to the nearly 10x outperformance of the Supply and Logistics segment, which could be a one-off.

Source: Plains All American 2Q 2019 results

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

Plains All American has a relatively risky business profile

According to the Moody's methodology, the business profile of an MLP is correlated to the safety and stability of its distributions. Along the Midstream Energy value chain, certain types of businesses carry higher risks. Different types of business operations within the midstream sector are affected by varying degrees of business risk. Historically, the pipeline segment of the Midstream supply chain has been the lower risk. This is because the pipeline segment is not heavily exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices as they primarily rely on fee-based/ volume-based revenue.

PAA’s business profile is riskier than it seems with only 58% (in terms of 2019 EBITDA) of its business strictly focused on the transportation segment. 22% of the company’s business is on the facilities segment which is closer to storage/ terminaling. According to Moody’s this segment is generally riskier due to the proportionately greater volumetric risk as contract terms are short to medium term, and utilization can be highly sensitive to local market conditions. Even more worrying, is that 20% of the company’s business is focused on the Supply and Logistics segment. While the company claims that this segment is not directly exposed to commodity price risk as it is primarily arbitraged based, this still would not represent a stable source of income as arbitrage opportunities come and go. Given all these factors I am giving PAA a business profile score of Ba.

Source: Plains All American Citi MLP presentation August 2019

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

Source: Moody’s Midstream Energy Rating Methodology Moody's - credit ratings, research, and data for global capital markets (Registration required)

Financial Analysis – PAA’s risky S&L segment is driving outperformance

In the MLP space when evaluating distributions, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is evaluated by looking at the EBITDA/Interest Expense, Debt/EBITDA ratios and (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distributions. Given the fact that a lot PAA’s 2019 EBITDA growth has come from the S&L segment, I’ve decided to use the average of 2018’s actuals and 2019 forecasts to get the appropriate ratios. Using the available company data and disclosed information, we can forecast these ratios for 2018A/2019F to be 7.2, 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. Based on Moody’s methodology, ET has a Baa rating on EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio and an A rating on both Debt/EBITDA ratio and (FFO – Maintenance Capex)/Distribution ratio. PAA management has been hard at work at improving the company’s financial situation as they launched a “Leverage Reduction Plan” in 2017.

Source: Plains All American Citi MLP presentation August 2019

Source: Author's calculations

I can see why the company would need such a plan as it has significantly decreased the stability of its EBITDA by focusing on S&L activities. Therefore in order to maintain its credit rating, it could not lever up as much as its primarily fee-based peers. Growth wise, this may have been a missed opportunity for the company as the past 3 years have had record low-interest rates.

Conclusion

Going through each of Moody's factors, we arrive at a final score for Magellan at 9 indicating a Moody’s rating of Baa which is similar to Magellan’s disclosed debt rating. Looking at the scorecard, it seems that is primarily driven by the company’s conservative leverage ratio being offset with a riskier business profile. Given that yields are now at an all-time low investment in PAA would not be the worst thing for your portfolio given the stock yields 6.7% currently. This would be especially valid if you are targeting to build a diversified portfolio of purely income stocks. However, I feel that Energy Transfer (ET) and MPLX (MPLX), which both yield around 8.5% - 9%, are better choices as both have roughly the same risk rating. Plains All American gets a neutral rating from me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.