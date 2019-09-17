3 Low Volatility Dividend Champions Yielding 3%+

In this article, I write about three Dividend Champions that are currently yielding over 3% and also have low volatility with a beta < 1.0. Beta is a measure of stock volatility relative to the broader market average. If the beta for a stock is equal to 1 then the stock’s volatility is the same as the broader markets. On the other hand, if the beta is < 1.0, then the stock’s volatility is less than the broader market average. If beta is > 1.0, then the stock’s volatility is greater than the broader market average. When stock prices are falling, and one's stock holding is falling faster than the market average, it is more difficult to hold onto the stock and not sell. Hence, for stocks with low beta may be appropriate for some small investors seeking dividend growth and income.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is the largest retail pharmacy with roughly 15,000 pharmacies in the U.S., U.K. and several other countries. The company also owns a 26% equity stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABN) and a 40% equity stake in Sinopharm Holdings GuoDa Drugstore Co. Ltd. Walgreens stock has been on a long-term downward trend since mid-2015. The stock price did recover to a 52-week high in late 2018 but since then the stock is down about 35%. This has made the stock cheap in terms of the forward P/E ratio relative to the broader market and historical valuation.

The forward P/E ratio is ~9.4 compared to a 5-year historical multiple of ~21.2, a significant difference. Furthermore, the current P/E multiple is much lower than that of the S&P 500 at ~22.4. The declining stock price has also raised the yield to ~3.3% and the dividend has been raised for 44 straight years. The dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of roughly 31% based on an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and consensus 2019 EPS of $5.98 per share. This is well below my threshold of 65%.

Free cash flow of $6.9B also covers the dividend requirement of $1.74B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of approximately 14.4%, a value that is very conservative and below my target of 70%. The stock has a trailing 5-year beta of 0.88. The decent yield, long-term dividend growth, and conservative coverage ratios may interest some small investors. But with that said, Walgreens is operating in a tough environment due to reimbursement pressures, opioid lawsuits on distributors, and Amazon’s (AMZN) expansion into generics. This combination makes me pause before taking a starter position since Walgreens is facing industry-wide difficulties and not a company-specific issue. Hence, I am in wait and see mode with Walgreens.

Weyco Group

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) is a seller of footwear with a focus on men’s dress and casual shoes. The company’s main brands are Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The company sells its products wholesale mainly through department stores and national shoe chains in the U.S. and Canada. Weyco also operates about nine Florsheim retail stores in the U.S. (at the end of 2018) and sells directly online through its websites. Weyco also sells its brands internationally. Note that the Weyco is controlled by the Florsheim family who own about 48% of the stock.

Weyco’s stock price has declined from its recent 52-week high of $36.46 per share. It is now trading at roughly the same price as in 2010–2011. In turn, the yield has increased and has been ranging from 3.5% to 4.0%. The dividend has increased for 38 years in a row. It is decently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of about 48% based on a forward dividend of $0.96 per share and expected 2019 EPS of $1.99. The dividend is covered by FCF but over my threshold of 70%.

In 2018, the dividend required $9.3M in cash and FCF was $11.64M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of about 80%. With that said, the FCF was higher in prior years and was down in 2018. In 2017, the dividend-to-FCF ratio was only 28%. Weyco has little debt and interest coverage is over 200X making the chance of a dividend cut extremely low. The stock has a trailing 5-year beta of 0.83. The company is facing risks related to tariffs since Weyco sources most of its shoes from China and also India to a lesser extent. Tariffs on shoe imports are increasing and Weyco needs to mitigate these added costs. But this is a seemingly conservatively managed company and the relatively high yield, slowly growing dividend, and decent dividend coverage may interest some small investors interested in income.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas (NFG) is a diversified energy company that has a presence in upstream, midstream, and downstream markets. National Fuel Gas operates in both the unregulated and regulated energy markets. The company has five operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The company’s operations are spread across the U.S. with the Exploration and Production segment operating in California and Appalachia, while the Utility segment operates in New York and northwestern U.S.

The stock is trading off its recent high of $61.71 per share and its all-time high of ~$76 per share in mid-2014. The current dividend yield is about 3.6% and the dividend has been raised for 49 consecutive years. The dividend has good earnings coverage with a payout ratio of ~50% based on a forward dividend of $1.74 per share and consensus 2019 EPS of $3.49 per share. The dividend required $0.14M in cash in 2018, which is not significant.

Note that FCF is volatile due to varying annual capital expenditures. The trailing 5-year beta is 0.77. National Fuel Gas is partly a utility, so its top and bottom lines are generally slow-growing. The company also has exposure to commodity prices in the Exploration and Production business. But the regulated part of the business provides more stable revenue and earnings. There are likely better utility choices if one does not want exposure to commodity price swings. But with that said, some small investors may like the dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.