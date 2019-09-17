Alibaba Gains A Massive Advantage Over Its Main Rival

Alibaba (BABA) reported a 42% year-on-year revenue growth in the latest quarter. This is more than 20 percentage points higher than Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) which reported 21% revenue growth YoY. For the past few quarters, the gap between Alibaba and Tencent’s revenue growth has been increasing which has led to a diverging trend in free cash flow for the two giants.

Alibaba and Tencent are competing in a wide range of segments which include food delivery, cloud, streaming content, etc. Tencent has also backed JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) which are the main e-commerce rivals of Alibaba. Increase in competition from ByteDance will force Tencent to spend more resources on its core products and services. This reduces the pressure on Alibaba in a number of services. Alibaba stands to benefit significantly if this trend continues for the next few quarters

Diverging growth trends

Alibaba has reported better growth numbers compared to Tencent in the last few quarters. Even after a general slowdown in the Chinese economy and trade war escalation, Alibaba was able to post good revenue growth numbers. In the latest quarter, Alibaba has reported 42% YoY revenue growth while Tencent has posted 21% YoY growth in RMB.

Rapid revenue growth in Alibaba has supported a faster free cash flow growth. The recent quarterly earnings were no different. Both Alibaba and Tencent reported their earnings around mid-August for the quarter ending in June. Alibaba received a strong bullish sentiment after the earnings while Tencent’s stock has seen a bearish trend.

Impact on important segments

Both Alibaba and Tencent are rapidly scaling up their cloud operations to gain a strong foothold in this segment. Although Alibaba has a leadership position in cloud services in China, Tencent’s presence has increased the pricing pressure on Alibaba. The recent quarterly results show a slowdown in Tencent’s cloud growth. The FinTech and Business Services segment of Tencent which includes cloud revenues grew by 37% over the year-ago quarter. This is a slowdown from the 44% growth reported in the first quarter.

On the other hand, Alibaba’s cloud segment grew by 66% YoY in the latest quarter. A recent report by IDC estimated that Alibaba has 43% market share.

Source: IDC, China Internet Watch

Source: IDC, Nikkei

Both Tencent and Alibaba hope to build a strong cloud segment and convert it into a high margin business similar to AWS of Amazon (AMZN). But this requires heavy investments in the initial growth phase. If Tencent continues to lag behind Alibaba in its ability to generate free cash flow, we could see Alibaba gain greater leverage in this segment. Nikkei’s article mentions that Alibaba has a 10,000 strong workforce in the cloud segment while Tencent only has 4,000.

These are still early stages for the adoption of cloud services in China which gives this segment a long growth runway. Alibaba’s headstart and the ability to invest massively in building its cloud segment gives it a big advantage over Tencent and other rivals.

Alibaba lags in some segments

Despite slower overall growth by Tencent, the company is still a market leader in several segments where it competes with Alibaba. Both these giants have fought to gain a bigger share of the food delivery industry. According to research firm DCCI, Meituan has a market share of 64% compared to 34% by Alibaba-controlled Ele.me.

Alibaba is also behind in the streaming content business where Tencent Video holds the leadership position. The delivery and streaming business requires heavy investments and could see a pricing war. Better performance by the core commerce business should put Alibaba in a more competitive position in these segments.

Impact on valuation

If Alibaba continues to report revenue growth numbers which are substantially higher than Tencent, it will increase the divergence in stock performance of these two giants. Alibaba is also growing its cloud revenue faster than Tencent. This is the most important segment for both companies. The cloud segment can be a big profit driver in China as the economies of scale help the cloud companies improve their margins. Alibaba reported $1.1 billion in cloud revenue in the latest quarter with an EBITA margin of minus 5%.

Tencent’s falling growth in key core services will force the company to invest heavily in these segments. This leaves lower resources to make huge investments in the cloud business. The decline in competitive pressure from Tencent should help Alibaba improve its margins in a number of segments.

Alibaba has seen a number of bullish EPS revisions in the last few months. The revenue estimate for 2 fiscal years ahead has also increased due to faster than expected growth in the past few quarters. Although the stock is trading in the mid-30s when we look at the trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E ratio is only 25. This makes the stock quite cheap considering the above 40% revenue growth shown by the company.

The rivalry between Tencent and Alibaba should continue in the future, however, Alibaba is gaining an upper hand in this battle.

Investor Takeaway

Tencent has reported a lower revenue growth compared to Alibaba for the past few quarters. The recent earnings report of Tencent showed greater competitive pressure in the core businesses of the company. Alibaba will gain immensely from the challenges faced by Tencent. Alibaba’s management has already announced a massive investment in cloud, content and delivery operations. These segments should show future growth and improvement in profits.

The forward estimates for revenue and EPS are very bullish for Alibaba. While the trade tensions can continue to put some pressure on the sentiment, the fundamentals of the company are very strong. It is now getting an additional boost due to new challenges faced by Tencent. This makes the stock a good long-term buy and hold bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.