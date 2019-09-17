Globus Medical: A Growth Story In Robotics

Since using such platforms in surgery is a new concept, GMED will go a long way in developing such platforms.

Globus Medical (GMED) is a growth story since its revenue and EBITDA are growing consistently over the past ten years. But this growth is already in the price of the stock. New growth opportunities are coming up for the company in the next 18 to 24 months. Proper pullbacks should be utilized to buy the stock to make meaningful gains in the long-term.

GMED's Products and Strategy

GMED is a medical device company which primarily develops implants for the treatment of spine disorders. The company’s products can be divided into two categories, viz., Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. The company’s aim is to offer orthopedic surgeons innovative Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. The company's strategy is to continue to develop new products. In addition, its strategy includes expanding U.S. and international sales force to penetrate existing markets and to enter new markets. The company believes it has tremendous growth opportunities in tapping the untapped markets.

In the Musculoskeletal space GMED has a strong product line, which includes spacers, pedicle screws, rods and plates, regenerative biologics products, and interventional spine products. In the Enabling Technologies space the company’s product includes ExcelsiusGPS. The company generated $358 million of revenue from its Musculoskeletal products in the first half of 2019, an YoY increase of 11.5%. It generated $19.2 million of revenue from its Enabling Technologies products in the first half of 2019, an YoY decrease of 38%. Overall, first half 2019 revenue increased 8.5% YoY.

Over the past 10 years, the company’s revenue is increasing at a CAGR of 9.9%, and it remains a secular growth story. In the first half of 2019, revenue growth remains in line with its long-term trend. Although the Enabling Technologies segment registered negative YoY growth, I think it will grow positively in the years to come, and contribute to GMED's overall revenue in a big way. In the following two sections of the article I will discuss why I think so.

GMED's Future Growth Driver: ExcelsiusGPS

GMED's ExcelsiusGPS (Enabling Technologies) is a robotic guidance and navigation platform that helps surgeons perform MIS (minimally invasive surgery) and open orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgical procedures. ExcelsiusGPS is an INR (imaging, navigational and robotic) technology product with the help of which Surgeons can place pedicle screws in patients’ bodies. Pedicle screw placement is done along with spinal fusion surgery. GMED said in its annual report (10-K) that it expects that ExcelsiusGPS “will serve as a foundation for future clinical applications using artificial intelligence and augmented reality."

A new study demonstrated that ExcelsiusGPS is a versatile platform. The study reviewed 100 cases that demonstrated 99% success rate. Kade T. Huntsman, M.D., orthopaedic spine surgeon at Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic, said:

This study highlights the system’s capability to transform the way lateral surgery is performed. ExcelsiusGPS enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive screw fixation with the patient remaining in the lateral position compared to traditional lateral approaches where the patient is intraoperatively repositioned prone. Eliminating patient repositioning may lead to increased operational efficiency, cost savings, and improved patient outcomes.

ExcelsiusGPS is a product of the future since it will help future clinical applications use artificial intelligence and augmented reality. After the study mentioned above, surgeons will gradually increase their adoption of the ExcelsiusGPS platform. As a result, in the next two years or so GMED’s Enabling Technologies revenue will grow.

GMED Acquired StelKast

During the second quarter GMED closed the acquisition of StelKast, a small manufacturer of total joint arthroplasty systems. StelKast is a manufacturer of artificial hip and knee systems, and implants and instruments for hip and knee replacement. GMED aims at entering other markets such as cranial surgery and total joint arthroplasty with the help of StelKast assets. With the acquisition of StelKast, GMED will be able to capitalize on superior robotic technology. In addition, it will generate implants and instruments revenue.

The company is already developing a robotic platform for total joints, such as hip, knee, shoulder and wrist, which with the help of StelKast’s robotic assets will give birth to a more robust platform. Commercial availability of the platform is expected in late 2020, but GMED isn’t in a hurry. The company has increased investments for the development of the platform in the first half of 2019. Once such a platform is commercially available, GMED’s Enabling Technologies revenue will grow further.

Competitive Landscape

In the robotics market GMED’s primary competitor is Medtronic (MDT) owned Major Robotics. With the latter’s Mazor X stealth edition, GMED faces competition for ExcelsiusGPS. Although GMED is a relatively smaller company, its robotic aspirations are huge. GMED’s competitive advantage will increase when its total joints robotic platform will be commercially available.

In the spinal implants market GMED faces competition from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) owned DePuy Synthes, Stryker (SYK), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) and Medtronic. The global spinal implants market will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023, according to a research report. GMED’s growth strategy, as mentioned above, will ensure the company’s products will have sustainable demand.

Valuation

GMED’s peer group companies are NuVasive (NUVA), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Medtronic. GMED’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 29.78x, compared to NuVasive’s 27.99x, Stryker’s 26.58x, Zimmer Biomet’s 17.74x and Medtronic’s 19.70x. GMED’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 6.79x, compared to NuVasive’s 2.98x, Stryker’s 5.74x, Zimmer Biomet’s 3.60x and Medtronic’s 4.80x. GMED’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow is 32.09x, compared to NuVasive’s 14.36x, Stryker’s 32.68x, Zimmer Biomet’s 19.68x and Medtronic’s 21.59x.

GMED has a strong balance sheet with total cash of $240.43 million and total debt of $1.98 million. But it is richly valued compared to the peers in terms of all the three metrics mentioned above. Over the past ten years the company’s revenue is growing at a CAGR of 9.9%, as mentioned above, and EBITDA is growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. Clearly GMED is a growth story, but the growth is priced in.

I am bullish on the business, but not on the stock at the current price around $51. I believe proper pullbacks should be used to enter the counter. My rating for the stock in the near-term is “neutral” around the current price. Two new growth drivers are coming up for the stock in the next 18 to 24 months, for which I am longer-term bullish on the stock. The first one is the commercial availability of the total joints robotic platform, and the second one is increasing adoption of the ExcelsiusGPS platform post the study mentioned above. The precision of robot-assisted total joints surgery will ensure more accurate implant positioning and natural feeling post surgery. As a result, the robotic platform will experience strong adoption. As far as ExcelsiusGPS is concerned, currently surgeons are a bit slow in adopting the platform. But the study will encourage them to gradually increase the adoption of the platform.

GMED’s 2019 trailing 12-month revenue is $742.7 million. At a CAGR of 9.9% its 2022 revenue will be $986 million, or $9.95 per share. At today’s price to sales ratio of 6.79x, its 2022 share price will be $67.56.

Risks

GMED is dependent on a limited number of third-party suppliers to sell its products. Its Musculoskeletal Solutions products and components used in Enabling Technologies products are supplied to the company by these suppliers. For GMED to be successful, these suppliers should provide the company products and components in substantial quantities and in accordance with agreed upon specifications. If the company loses any of its suppliers or if the suppliers fail to provide the company products and components in substantial quantities or in agreed upon specifications, its revenue growth could be adversely affected.

The company’s rapid growth places significant strain on its operational and financial resources. If the company fails to manage growth effectively, that may result in over-investment or under-investment in its infrastructure. As a result, infrastructure may weaken, which could adversely affect the business.

Conclusion

GMED is a medical device company which is engaged in the development of robotic platforms. Using robotic platforms in surgery is a new concept. Therefore I believe GMED will go a long way in developing such platforms. From this perspective GMED is a long-term growth story. It is recommended that long-term growth-oriented investors should buy the stock on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.