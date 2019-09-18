Nickel Prices Explode, Despite The Trade War

Nickel is a base or nonferrous metal that has a silvery-white and shiny appearance. The metal is the fifth-most common element on earth. It is also a common element in meteorites and is present in small quantities in plants, animals, and seawater.

The world's leading nickel-producing country is Indonesia, which produces more than twice the tonnage of the metal each year than the second-leading producer, the Philippines. About 70% of annual nickel output each year goes to stainless steel production. Other uses include nonferrous alloys, alloy steels and castings, plating, and batteries.

The most active trading market in the world for nickel is the London Metals Exchange. Each forward contract on the LME represents six tons of nickel metal that conforms to exchange requirements. The trade war between the US and China weighed on the prices of many of the base metals on the LME over the past months. However, the price of nickel has gone the other way posting an extraordinary gain. The most direct route for a risk position in the nickel market is via the forwards that trade on the LME. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJN) provides an alternative for market participants looking for a risk position in the volatile nickel market.

Nickel is an industrial metal

As an industrial commodity, the price of nickel is highly sensitive to the overall health of the global economy. Copper tends to be the leader of the pack when it comes to the nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange.

Source: LME

As the chart of the price from three-month forward copper on the LME shows, the price peaked at 6,532 per ton in mid-April of this year and declined to a low at $5,560 on September 3. The price dropped as the escalation of the trade war between the US, and China stoked fears of a global recession in August. However, a return of some optimism lifted the price to the $5,907 level as of September 16.

While many other nonferrous metals on the LME have followed copper's lead, nickel has had a mind of its own, and the price exploded to the upside since early July.

LME forwards have a long history of extreme volatility

Nickel is a thinly traded market on the LME, and its price volatility is second only to the tin market. Supply and demand fundamentals have sent the price soaring at times, and at others, price implosions have occurred.

Source: LME

The price chart of three-month nickel forwards illustrates that the commodity started out at the lows of the year at $10,525 per ton on the first day of trading in 2019. The price had risen to just over the $12,000 level at the beginning of July when it took off on the upside. On September 2, nickel reached its highest price in five years when it traded to $18,450 per ton and was trading at the $17,200 level on September 16.

While copper and other base metals have felt the heat from the trade war, the price of nickel went the other way.

Indonesia is behind the price explosion

Supply concerns have lit a bullish fuse under the price of nickel forwards on the LME. The market had expected that the world's leading producer would institute a ban on exports sometime in 2020, giving producers time to increase output in other parts of the world. However, the price rose on the prospects of the export ban as Indonesia producers more than twice the amount of nickel each year as the second leading producing country in the world.

Meanwhile, on September 2 the Indonesian government announced that the export ban would begin on January 1, 2020. Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the director of Indonesia's mining ministry for coal and minerals, told reporters that the ban applies to all grades of nickel ore and that all exporters should cancel contracts dated beyond the start of the new year. China imports most of Indonesia's nickel, and even though the economy has cooled; it will still create a massive shortage for the Chinese. Goldman Sachs projected that the export ban would drive prices up to the $20,000 per ton level by the end of 2019.

Higher levels will lead to backwardation

A shortage of supplies could cause the price of nearby nickel to move even higher than Goldman Sachs projection over the coming months. The thin nickel market is prone to backwardation during periods when demand outstrips supplies.

Source: LME

As the forward curve shows, cash to three-month LME nickel was already at a $90 backwardation with the cash price above the three-month price as of Monday, September 16. The backwardation to December 21 stood at $280 per ton.

As the export ban nears, the backwardation is likely to widen. In the nickel market, periods of supply tightness have pushed spread to significantly higher levels, and a backwardation of $5000 per ton or more is possible over the coming months. A widening backwardation is a sign of a market deficit. Meanwhile, lower forward prices compared to those for immediate delivery assume that other producers will increase output at higher market prices in the future. A widening backwardation tends to cause increased volatility in the price of a commodity, and nickel can be a wild metal when it comes to price variance.

JJN follows the price of nickel with the same level of liquidity

The most direct route for a risk position in the nickel market is via the forward contracts and options on the London Metals Exchange. However, access to the LME can be difficult for many investors and traders. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative to the LME forwards for those looking for a risk position in the nickel market. The fund summary for the ETN states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

The nickel market suffers from a low level of liquidity. Therefore, the same affliction is present in the JJN ETN, which has net assets of $9.37 million and trades an average of only 1,548 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The price of nickel rose from $10,505 to $18,450 per ton from the low to the high so far in 2019, a rise of 75.3%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart of the JJN ETN shows the price closed 2018 at $42.66 per share and rose to a high at $73.92 on September 3, or a move of 73.3% as the product did an excellent job tracking the price of the nonferrous metal.

JJN is not a product for the faint of heart, and it can be highly illiquid at times. However, if a severe shortage is going to occur in the nickel market over the coming months and into 2020 and beyond because of Indonesia's export ban, JJN could continue to move higher with the price of the metal.

