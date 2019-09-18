The Issues Facing Commodities Markets - A Rollercoaster Of Emotions

Markets across all asset classes are pawns and react to the news cycle around the world as they reflect the ever-changing economic and political landscapes. On Monday, September 16, markets received another lesson that participants must always prepare for the unexpected. The attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production over the weekend caused the price of the energy commodity to explode to the upside, while the impact of supply concerns rippled across other markets.

At the start of August, the escalation of the trade war between the US and China came as a surprise which caused a temporary spike in market volatility. The bottom line is that investors and traders need always to keep eyes wide open. Periods of increased price variance have become the norm rather than the exception.

Commodities are global assets. Production is a local affair as the crust of the earth, the weather conditions, and other factors in specific regions of the world determine output. Consumption is ubiquitous, as the over 7.5 billion people on the planet require increasing quantities of the raw materials that supply shelter, food, and energy each day. Stocks, bonds, and currencies are assets, but commodities are the goods sustain daily life.

The markets are facing lots of issues that could move the prices of all assets over the coming days, weeks, months, and years and commodities are no exception. The Invesco DB Commodities Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is a diversified instrument that holds futures contracts in many of the leading raw material derivative markets.

The trade war between the U.S. and China calms

In early August, US President Trump escalated the trade war by slapping new tariffs on China. The Chinese swiftly retaliated, and the rhetoric flew back and forth between Washington and Beijing. The good-will that followed the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Japan appeared to go out the window.

The trade war has weighed heavily on China's economy and threatens to thrust the world into a global recession. One of the reasons for the first interest rate cut in the US for years was the uncertainty surrounding trade with the Chinese. The escalation of the trade war weighed on many commodities as protectionist policies distort prices creating gluts in one part of the world and shortages in others.

As the weekly chart of COMEX copper futures highlights, the price of the red metal reached its lowest level since December 2016 when it fell to $2.4675 during the first week of September. China is the world's leading consumer of copper. The intensification of the trade war led to demand concerns sending the price to a multiyear low.

In early August, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low at $50.52 per barrel as economic weakness in China weighed on the prospects for global demand for the energy commodity. The prices of many other commodities fell along with copper and oil when the trade dispute became an all-out trade war during August through the beginning of September.

Last week, the turbulent trade waters appeared to calm a bit. China purchased agricultural commodities from the US and lifted some tariffs on US exports. Both sides agreed to continue to work towards a deal that would end the standoff. Copper rose to just over the $2.70 per pound level on the highs at the end of last week, and crude oil drifted back to the middle of its trading range at the $55 per barrel level as of the close of business on Friday, September 13. The market went into last weekend waiting for the September 18 Fed meeting and further news on trade. On Saturday, September 15, an attack in Saudi Arabia blind sighted the markets while they were closed for business.

Iran takes center stage

More than a few signs point to Iran as the government that enabled a coordinated attack on Saudi Aramco oil fields on September 14. The attack affected half of Saudi's production and cut off 5% of the world's supplies of the energy commodity.

The US walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement in 2018. President Trump slapped sanctions on Iran this year and ended all exemptions on oil exports, preventing the Iranians from selling petroleum to customers around the world. Up until last weekend, incidents have been minor. The US and Iran each shot down one of the other's drones. Iran was behind a few tankers in and around the Straits of Hormuz. Missile attacks into Saudi Arabia sovereign territory were minor or missed the mark. However, last weekend's drone assault was highly effective and severe. The Saudi's had started talking about an Aramco IPO again. Last weekend's attacks may have put a fatal bullet in any hopes to sell shares in the state oil company. The move has also put the conflict between the Saudis and Iran and Washington and Teheran back on the center of the world stage. The potential for a war in the Middle East has now increased to the highest level of this century.

On Monday, September 16, the price of NYMEX crude oil closed $8.05 or 14.7% higher to $62.90 per barrel the highest price since May. Brent crude oil rose by $8.80 or 14.6% higher at $69.02 per barrel after trading to a high at $71 in the aftermath of the attack. The US and Saudi Arabia are now contemplating how to react to the assault. The price of oil could remain highly volatile over the coming days and weeks. On Tuesday, the energy commodity pulled back.

Brexit will cause volatility and interest rates continue to decline

Optimism over trade faded into the background at the start of the week. Another issue that could cause a tidal wave of volatility in financial markets is the ongoing saga when it comes to Brexit. Prime Minister Johnson pledged to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal by the October 31 deadline. He shut down the Parliament for five weeks to avoid any interference from the legislative body. However, before the hiatus, the Parliament threw a curveball at the new leader of the Tory party. They made it illegal for him to exit the EU without an agreement with the leadership of the union. Johnson's attempt to trigger a snap election before the end of October deadline failed. Like his predecessor Theresa May, Johnson has been scrambling to do a deal with the EU to keep his promise. A general election in the UK will likely occur sometime in November or December. If Johnson cannot come to an agreement for a Brexit with a deal by the end of next month, the law will force him to request another extension. A hard Brexit could cause lots of financial concerns and uncertainty in Europe that would impact markets across all asset classes around the world.

Meanwhile, this week, the US Fed followed the ECB and cut short-term interest rates. Falling rates, the ups, and downs of the trade war, Iran, and Brexit are a potent cocktail for volatility in markets.

The weekly chart of gold shows that the price of the yellow metal rose from $1266 in April to a high at $1559.80 in early September or 23.2%. Gold broke out above its technical resistance level at the July 2016 post-Brexit peak. The increase in optimism on the trade front caused gold to correct to a low at $1485.70 at the end of last week. However, the situation in Saudi Arabia with the hot lights of suspicion on Iran pushed the price back above $1500 on September 16. Gold has been a barometer of uncertainty, and the price of the yellow metal remained not far below the highest price since 2013 on Monday, September 16. Silver also recovered at the start of the week after a deeper correction on a percentage basis last week.

Falling interest rates in the US, EU, and around the world continue to provide fundamental support for the prices of the two precious metals. Bank deposits are paying less in the US and involve a cost in Europe and Japan these days. Historically low interest rates increase the attraction of gold and silver as stores of value. Accommodative central bank policies amount to printing more fiat legal tender. However, the monetary authorities cannot print more gold and silver which have been around as means of exchange for far longer than any of the currencies in circulation today. At the same time, central banks continue to hold gold as part of foreign currency reserves which validates the role of the precious metal as a reserve asset and financial asset.

A note on the importance of COT data

Analyzing the path of least resistance of commodities prices is no easy task these days. After all, the direction of the markets has mainly been the result of the latest news item that can trigger buying or selling. Technical analysis provides a picture of the past, and the behavior of the herd of buyer and sellers. While history often repeats, the current environment means that the next development on trade, Iran, Brexit, or central bank policy will determine the next twist and turn in prices. Teddy Roosevelt could have never dreamed that social media has become the modern-day bully pulpit, or pulpit for bullying depending upon how one views and uses Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the other leading sites.

In a recent piece, Carley Garner of DeCarley Trading, a neighbor of mine here in Nevada, wrote about the benefits of the weekly Commitment of Traders report or COT issued by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. She advice was sound as she wrote:

The short-form COT report separates market participants into two groups: reportables and non-reportables. To protect the futures markets from excessive speculation that can cause unreasonable or unwarranted volatility, the CFTC imposes limits on the size of speculative positions in the futures markets. The commission also stipulates reportable levels for each commodity. This means any trading account holding a position in excess of the reportable limits the brokerage housing the account must report the trader's positions. These accounts fall into the 'reportables' category on the COT report and represent accounts holding sizable positions, far larger positions than most retail traders could imagine. The 'reportables' group is then divided into commercial hedgers and large speculators; the non-reportables group is deemed to be small speculators. Our favorite group to follow is the large speculator. Because these accounts are holding large positions, which require large amounts of capital, they are assumed to be the 'smart money.' However, that isn't always the case. We have noticed that markets swing like pendulums and as a commodity is peaking there tends to be an abnormally large long position held by large speculators in that contract. Similarly, there is often an unusually large net short position as a market is bottoming.

Carley offers sound advice, but she failed to point out that the COT is a stale report. It comes out once each week on Friday and includes data from the previous Tuesday. I have written to the CFTC more than once over the past years about the lagged nature of the report that renders it useless. As the market herd can swing from bullish to bearish on a single news item these days, a weekly lagged report can be highly misleading. Technology allows for electronic execution, monitoring, and clearing of millions of trades. Surely a real-time COT report that is not lagged is a tool the regulator can provide. The last response from the agency before the former Chairman departed was that while they agreed, the CFTC did not have the funding.

COT data would be highly useful if it were on a real-time basis. While Carley is correct that the COT offers "traders insight into where certain types of traders are positioned in the commodity markets," the data is stale and therefore can be highly misleading at times.

DBC tracks commodities prices

The rollercoaster of emotions that go along with the new cycle is likely to continue over the coming days, weeks, and months. I have outlined the leading issues facing markets, but it is always the unexpected that tends to cause the most shocking results when it comes to price volatility.

Commodities are the essential goods that feed, shelter, and power the world. I continue to believe that the path of least resistance of many commodities prices is higher because of the impact of demographics in the form of population growth in the world. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite raw materials each day. Therefore, during periods of price weakness, prices are likely to make higher lows because of the power of rising demand.

The most recent top holdings of the Invesco DB Commodities Index Tracking Fund include:

DBC has net assets of $1.42 billion and trades an average of 977,807 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

One of the risks of commodity ETF products like DBC that holds futures contracts is the cost of rolling positions from active month to the next contract. Markets in contango where deferred contracts result in a cost for the roll. However, markets in backwardation where commodities for deferred delivery trade at lower levels than nearby prices provide a gain when it comes to the roll period.

Commodities markets will continue to swing around as a result of the latest news flash. The COT report is worth a glance but look at it with a grain of salt because it is not even yesterday's news, the lag is more than that. When it comes to the price action in raw materials markets, periods of price pressure are a time to pick up bargains. The power of rising population on the demand side of the fundamental equation is a powerful force that should continue to lead to higher lows.

