Apple Has Virtually Given iPhone 11 A Big Price Cut

Apple (AAPL) has effectively reduced the price of its latest iPhone models by giving a huge discount on its TV app. The latest quarterly report showed a 2.3 percentage point improvement in Services gross margin in the latest quarter. The $1.1 billion increase in Services gross margin has almost canceled out the $1.3 billion decrease in gross margin of Products category.

But a big portion of future growth in Services will be from new services announced in this year. It is becoming evident that these new services will have a very low gross margin in the initial phase. There has been a big price cut for Apple stock by Goldman Sachs due to negative earnings impact of Apple TV+ free trial. According to the report, Apple's $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro has been given an effective price cut of about $56.60.

Apple is planning to invest $6 billion in building its content library. This massive investment is still short of the content budget of Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN). Even if Apple is able to gain decent traction in new businesses and improve its overall Services revenue growth, there will be a big dip in the margins from this segment. We could see a significant decline in Apple's margins and EPS in the next few quarters as iPhone sales remain modest.

Impact of Services

In the latest quarter, Apple's Products gross margin declined from $14.1 billion to $12.8 billion, a decline of $1.3 billion. However, Services gross margin improved from $6.2 billion to $7.3 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion. This trend led to a negligible decline in gross margin in dollar terms.

Source: Apple filings

The growth rate of the Services segment is also higher than overall growth numbers. This will lead to an increase in the revenue share of Services.

Source: Apple filings

Increases in revenue share and gross margins of Services have been the main reason behind a bullish thesis for Apple stock. But most of the margins within Services come from two business categories. They are licensing rights and App Store. In a WSJ report, Ben Schachter of Macquarie Capital has estimated that Apple's gross margins in both these business categories are north of 90%. On the other hand, he estimated that Apple Music's gross margin is only 15%. This is possible as Spotify's (SPOT) gross margin is also only 25%.

Biggest bearish call

Goldman Sachs' Rod Hall has given Apple stock a price target of $165. This is equal to 26% correction in the stock from the last closing price. The main reason behind this cut is the possible decline in margins due to free trials and a lower average selling price for hardware. Apple's margins from Products will see a further squeeze as the losses on streaming will be accounted in this segment.

On the other hand, the Services segment will continue to see better margins and revenue growth. By giving a free one-year trial worth $60, Apple is effectively decreasing the average selling price of its iPhone 11 by $56.60. However, the increase in Services segment would not be enough to cover the decline in the Products category which will lead to significant fall in margins and EPS.

High growth, low margins

The new services targeted by Apple have a very low gross margin. The video streaming segment has a number of big players who are ready to make big investments. This should further reduce the margins for all players including Apple. Even a $6 billion investment made by Apple to build its content library seems puny compared to other players. We could see significant losses in this business for the next few years as Apple improves its original content library and tries to attract customers away from other streaming players.

It should also be noted that despite brand loyalty and a strong ecosystem, Apple Music has not been able to gain any pricing premium over Spotify in the last four years of its operation. Spotify is a much smaller player compared to Disney (DIS), Netflix, Amazon, and AT&T (T) who are present in the streaming business. It is unlikely that Apple would be able to gain any pricing premium or better margins than these players.

Disney has announced a very attractive initial pricing for its streaming service at only $6.99 per month. Apple's small content library will make it a hard sell even at a rock bottom price of $5 per month.

Can the valuations increase despite low margins?

The biggest question for investors is whether Wall Street would be ready to value Apple at a higher valuation multiple due to its new services despite falling margins. Spotify has a market cap of close to $25 billion while Netflix has a market cap of about $125 billion. Both of them have wafer-thin margins. Apple could use its massive resources and profit-generating segments to grab a big chunk of valuation in these services.

Fig: High valuation and low gross margins of Spotify and Netflix.

But we need to look at the recent correction in Netflix carefully. As more players enter the field, the long-term bullish thesis for these streaming services erodes. If Netflix sees a big correction and is trading at a market cap of $50 billion, then the incremental streaming valuation for Apple will also go down.

Besides the direct benefit from higher valuation multiple, it is argued that the new streaming services will provide a better ecosystem for Apple. However, this would depend on the stickiness of the services. Customers cannot choose an alternative to the App Store and hence Apple can charge hefty commissions from the apps. But it would be difficult to charge a premium of 20% or 30% for a streaming option. Most of the customers would be willing to switch to a Netflix, Disney, or Amazon streaming option if Apple charges a higher subscription fee.

Revenue growth and margins

Most of the analysts have focused on the revenue growth within Services segment in the past few quarters. However, additional revenue from App Store is different than music or video streaming revenue. Both of these are counted within the Services segment. Hence, it would be important to dig deeper than the headline numbers.

The future margin within Services will trend downwards as lower margin services are added by Apple. This will negatively impact the overall margin and EPS leading to higher valuation multiple for Apple. The stock is already trading close to its all-time high in terms of P/E ratio. Unless the Wall Street is ready to give a higher valuation multiple to Apple stock, we can see a correction in the stock price.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has been able to maintain its overall gross margin with the help of growth within Services segment. But the addition of lower-margin services will reduce the gross margin within the Services segment. By giving a long free trial for Apple TV+, Apple is also effectively decreasing the price of its hardware business. This is the reason behind the recent price cut by Goldman Sachs.

Investors should carefully look at the highly competitive streaming business and Apple's place within the overall market. It is unlikely that Apple would be able to show a big pricing premium over Netflix or Disney who have already built a strong content catalog. This factor can cause a further decline in the margins of the Services segment as well as the overall margins. Falling EPS will increase the P/E ratio of Apple stock which is already close to its all-time peak. We could see a major correction in the stock due to these trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.