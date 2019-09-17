BioDelivery Sciences International: Fundamentals And Chart Aligned - The Stock Should Continue To Run

BDSI kicked off the post-Labor Day investing season with two investor conference appearances and clinical presentations at the medical conference PainWeek. We participated in the investor conferences enabling us to revisit our fundamental thesis and get an update on the company. Like our follow-up article on CPRX, we are taking the same approach with BDSI because we believe that the market is now just beginning to appreciate the strong fundamentals of the Company as indicated by favorable supply/demand trends for the stock.

When our initial article on BDSI published, the technical signals were challenging, despite the company approaching what we believed to be a strong second quarter. In fact, BDSI was facing the much feared "Death Cross" whereby the 50 day simple moving average ("SMA") was ready to cross through the 200 day SMA on a downtrend (red circle below). After a very strong quarter, the stock repaired itself, along with a recovery of the broad biotech index following a Wall Street Journal declaring that the sector was in bear territory.

With BDSI’s recent visibility at the early September conferences, investor interest is now showing up in the chart. In our view, BDSI has an opportunity to achieve a "Golden Cross" pattern on the recent bullish trend for the stock. As a result, BDSI shares are presenting an attractive entry point

Make no mistake, technical momentum is no substitute for strong fundamentals, and BDSI is a top fundamental pick for the long-term, given its revenue growth potential and the stock’s discount to current and future prospects. But technical signals DO mean that a crowd is starting to form around the asset, which can propel the stock into the price range that most fundamentalists would expect. Analyst price targets for BDSI are in the mid-$7.00 range, which we believe is a reasonable near-term price objective.

This price target forecast is consistent with our thesis and our prior article, which derived a similar valuation range by assigning a 5x multiple on the Analyst Consensus revenue estimate of $144 million in 2020 (now $146 million). This calculates to a market cap objective of $730 million, or $8.70 per share on basic shares outstanding, and $6.60 fully diluted.

So, after establishing a range where the stock can trade in the near-term, one needs to assess whether the chart signals are a head fake or they do indeed indicate a real trend. We believe the recent trend is authentic, and have added to our positions in BDSI. Please refer to our initial article, which reviews the fundamental thesis for BDSI in more detail. The two key purposes of this article are: 1. We aim to add a few points of information that continue to affirm our bullish outlook for the business, and 2. We point out that the stock’s “orientation” is ready to reflect favorable incremental data points, as well as future potential good news. In other words, the technicals and fundamentals are now aligned, suggesting that the stock has begun, and should continue, to run higher.

Belbuca prescriptions still more than doubling. Incrementally, we learned that Belbuca prescriptions are still growing by triple digits year over year. This is important as some of the analyst reports we have seen are showing growth below the triple digit percentage rate, perhaps as they are analyzing different periods such as 3-month rolling averages, which is common. Additionally, prescription trends only recognize unit volume growth, and the “dose creep” (patients moving to higher and more expensive dosage strengths over time) is also expected to contribute to upside versus revenue estimates. As a result, we believe that forecasts are not fully factoring in the continued volume and revenue growth for Belbuca, and the BDSI is again likely to beat estimates when they report 3Q results.

On the company’s 2Q earnings call in August, CEO Herm Cukier raised long-term company revenue guidance to a range of $425-$500 million on the strong prospects of Belbuca as well as the recently acquired Symproic® product. This compares to long-term revenue guidance by BDSI management of $325-$400 million, when our initial article published in late July. This is a good indicator that BDSI’s leadership continues to grow more confident with both Belbuca and Symproic’s prospects. Also at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare conference in early September, when asked what the market may be missing: Mr. Cukier said: “I’m not sure that there’s a recognition of how robust and sustainable this growth can be” (last question in the Q&A in this transcript).

Broader Medicare access to Belbuca setting up as a key catalyst. In addition to the potential for BDSI to continue beating estimates, another upcoming catalyst is the prospect that the company is able to obtain broad Medicare reimbursement for Belbuca. The company’s current presentation shows that the percentage of covered lives under Medicare is still ~20%, with most of Belbuca’s sales coming through commercial health plans. This has become a focus of analysts and investors, and is a future opportunity for BDSI.

Medicare represents almost half of prescriptions for long acting opioids, so with 80% of Medicare lives without preferred access to Belbuca, an estimated 30-40% of the potential market is still not being addressed effectively. The potential for Belbuca to achieve preferred status on Medicare is a high probability event, in our view, with the recent inter-government agency task force recommending that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") and private health plans cover therapies that contain buprenorphine, Belbuca’s active ingredient. Currently, Medicare requires that elderly patients must first fail prescription opioid therapy before becoming eligible for Belbuca. This counterintuitive policy is unlikely to last, and we believe it is a matter of when, not if, that Belbuca gains broad coverage under Medicare. We guestimate that such a formulary change for Medicare could occur in early 2020, but regardless of when it happens, this is likely to drive BDSI shares up significantly on the news given the expanded market potential.

Symproic additive to the growth profile and a measure of management’s execution. Symproic is BDSI’s treatment for opioid induced constipation ("OIC"), and was acquired by the company in April of this year. The company began marketing the product in 2Q 2019, and estimates sales of $7-$9 million in 2019. We believe that some investors may be under-appreciating the value of Symproic and what it means to the BDSI story. First, the product is perfectly leveraged, as the sales call point for Symproic is exactly the same as the call point for Belbuca. The incremental marketing costs are minimal for this product, and now the sales force has another reason to speak with the doctor and his/her staff about options for their patients. Additionally, Symproic is able to be sampled, while Belbuca, a controlled substance, is not. This enables BDSI sales reps to add value to the physician’s office and remain top-of-mind in the practice by leaving samples of Symproic behind. Hence, Symproic is highly synergistic with Belbuca, and with competitive product, Movantic® generating $47 million per quarter ($185 million annualized), the market opportunity is attractive. Symproic’s product profile is differentiated, as it is a once daily treatment, and can be taken at any time of the day with or without food or a laxative, unlike competing products. BDSI noted in its presentation that Symproic recently spiked up to a 13% share of new prescriptions in the U.S. opioid induced constipation ("OIC") treatment market, up from 10% when BDSI acquired the product earlier this year. Once again, the company is executing on its business strategy, while demonstrating the ability to appropriately identify attractive products, acquire them, and grow them. We believe this goes a long way toward establishing that BDSI can eventually grow into a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company with superior growth driven organically and through subsequent product/business acquisition.

Short-term entry points created, but real opportunity for BDSI lies in the long-term prospects. Taking a step back from the short term analysis (ie prescriptions tracking better than expected and technical signals for BDSI are positive), the long-term prospects of this company are most important and that’s where the real money can be made. What’s really important, in our view, is that Belbuca still only has less than 3% of the long-acting opioid (LAO) market, and therefore, management’s higher long-term revenue estimates may still only be the tip of the iceberg.

Earlier this year, when the Company called for $200 million in peak sales, we were already estimating a half billion-dollar business given the benefits of Belbuca and the low penetration in a very large market. Despite the guidance catching up to our higher expectations, it is not unreasonable to assume that even this level of peak sales could be exceeded.

The Company is already EBITDA positive, and has guided to achieve cash flow break even in 4Q 2019. Below is an excerpt from BDSI’s CFO, Terry Coelho on the company’s second quarter earnings call.

We continue to anticipate being operating cash flow positive by the fourth quarter of 2019 following higher cash utilization expected in the third quarter, primarily associated with a number of key annually paid expenditures. In terms of our 2019 top line expectations, based on higher than forecasted revenue during the second quarter and our continued strong momentum. We are raising our 2019 net revenue guidance for BELBUCA to $90 million to $93 million from $83 million to $88 million previously. And total company net revenue to $101 million to $105 million from $92 million to $100 million.

This means that BDSI will become self-funding in 2020, and will start generating free cash flow to grow its business even further. Assuming the Company can drive a $500 million top-line in the future and build a substantial cash position, BDSI will deliver solid returns to investors. Simply, 4x $500 million in sales (a mature pharma company revenue multiple), yields a $2 billion market cap for the company, based on our estimates. That’s 4 to 5 times higher than today’s valuation. Even if our thesis is only half right on all fronts, BDSI is still positioned to deliver very strong investor returns. Note that this does not include any strategic product or business acquisitions that the Company could enter into in the future. And based on the strong performance management is driving for Belbuca and newly acquired Symproic, investors are likely to have conviction that the Company can continue to drive success with any new businesses or products that it acquires down the road. For now, management states that they are focused on driving growth of the products that they have today, while remaining opportunistic. This is a good position to be in.

Priced at just 2.8x expected 2020 revenues with prescription growth still doubling for Belbuca, BDSI is fundamentally cheap relative to growth, and the shares are positioned technically to trade higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.