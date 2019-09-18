The Boeing 777 Order Book Balloon Inflated By $2B

With the delays on the Boeing (BA) 777X program following problems with the GE9X turbofans, exclusively developed for the Boeing 777X, Boeing is facing a challenging task to close the production gap it faces as it transitions from production of the current generation Boeing 777 to production of the Boeing 777X . Back in 2014, before oil prices plunged, I still was expecting that Boeing could fill the gap. However, due to regional hesitance and overcapacity, this expectation has shown to be optimistic. As expected, Boeing shifted its sales focus to freighter aircraft to plug the gap while sporadically booking orders for the passenger variants of the current generation Boeing 777.

Source: Boeing

The recent setback on the structural testing of the Boeing 777X is not directly delaying the maiden flight of the Boeing 777X, because the first flight had previously already been delayed until early 2020. The somewhat unwelcome consequence is that Boeing will produce the current Boeing 777 variant for at least some months longer. In this series of reports, we will have a look at the backlog of the Boeing 777 passenger variant and the freighter variant and in a third piece will analyze how many aircraft Boeing still needs to sell to plug the gap.

As said, in this analysis we will focus on the backlog of the second-generation passenger variant of the Boeing 777. This includes the Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER.

Backlog

Currently Boeing has a backlog of 440 Boeing 777 aircraft. At a production rate of ~40 aircraft per year, you’d say there is not problem for Boeing and the program is in fact oversold. However, 344 out of 440 orders or 80 percent is for the next generation variant. That means there are 96 current generation Boeing 777 aircraft to be delivered giving Boeing two years and three months worth of production. So, a quick calculation shows us that there seem to be more than enough orders to fill production until the end of 2021, but from what we could see Boeing plans to keep the current generation variant in production until at least 2025. So, there's some work to be done for Boeing there. As mentioned, in an upcoming piece we will be looking at the entire production skyline for the Boeing 777 and we use this piece to zoom in on the order backlog for the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 777-200LR.

Slim passenger backlog

Source: Aviation Tribune

While simply looking at the totals already gives us an idea on how far Boeing’s backlog stretches, we also are interested in the robustness of the backlog. Years ago, AeroAnalysis started doing backlog analyses for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A380 and what we found, unsurprisingly, was that many order in the Airbus order book where unlikely to be delivered. Using that we could basically point out which customers were going to walk away from their orders in the near future. This also happened and ultimately led to the backlog falling below levels that would allow Airbus to sustain production in the future without any near-term prospects for the program.

Figure 1: Backlog passenger models Boeing 777

So, backlog analyses are interesting especially for programs with slimming backlogs as is the case for the Boeing 777. The backlog for the passenger models has been falling since 2012. We see that by the end of 2018, the backlog of the passenger variant was down to 53 units and by the end of August 2019, the Boeing 777-300ER backlog was down to 34 units while the Boeing 777-200LR backlog was down to two units. So, the backlog has been slimming… even in 2019.

It doesn’t stop there. The two unfilled orders for the Boeing 777-200LR seem to be safe as they have been placed recently. That's not the case for the Boeing 777-300ER backlog.

Table 1: Boeing 777-300ER backlog (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Table 1 shows the customers that still have unfilled orders for the Boeing 777-300ER. We did some digging into the numbers and found the following:

Aeroflot has unfilled for three Boeing 777-300ERs. The airline seems to be looking for more aircraft with 400-plus seats in the future so I do expect them to take delivery of the remaining three aircraft.

The two remaining aircraft for All Nippon Airways are expected to be delivered this year.

BOC Aviation has three unfilled orders that should be filled in 2020.

In August, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCPK:AFRAF) was disclosed as the customer for two Boeing 777-300ERs previously listed as unidentified. Deliveries are to be filled by the end of 2020.

Nov Aviation Capital has four unfilled orders, three of which are believed to go to British Airways on a lease basis in 2020. Financing for the aircraft has been arranged.

Swiss International Air Lines will receive the last two Boeing 777-300ERs later this year, which seemingly is an advancement in the delivery schedule as it previously expected deliveries to run through 2020.

The three unfilled orders from an unidentified customer belong to China Southern Airlines, which will take delivery of two aircraft in 2019 and one in 2020.

United Airlines (UAL) will take delivery of two aircraft this year and two in 2020.

What we observed is that deliveries for the Boeing 777-300ER are scheduled in the 2019-2020 timeframe and nothing beyond that. There are two airlines, which have a red mark in Table 1. Those airlines are Emirates and Pakistan International Airline.

While Emirates already has celebrated the last Boeing 777-300ER delivery, the Gulf carrier still has six unfilled orders. Those orders are unlikely to be filled and I expect them to be used as a chip in negotiations with Boeing for a possible Boeing 787 order (if that is something Emirates wants as much as it has made the media believe). Either way, those 6 aircraft represent 18% of the -300ER backlog and 14% of the annual production.

The other airline with orders that I deem unlikely to be filled is Pakistan International Airlines. The airline ordered five Boeing 777-300ERs in 2012, but none were delivered likely due to the financial problems PIA was facing. In 2016, we analyzed a letter from Boeing to the Prime Minister of Pakistan which recommended PIA to convert its order for the Boeing 777 to the Boeing 787. The rumored swap hasn’t occurred, despite multiple rumors that a swap was arranged. The Pakistani airline has improved its financials, but at this point I still deem it unlikely that the aircraft will be delivered.

So, in total there are 34 unfilled orders for the Boeing 777-300ER of which 11 are unlikely to be filled. That would reduce the backlog to 23 units or roughly 6.5 months of production shaving off three months.

Conclusion

For the Boeing 777-300ER we observed that 32% of the backlog is unlikely to be delivered. For comparison purposes, the Airbus A380 prior to program termination has been hovering around 30-45 percent. So, the numbers are similar, the dynamics however aren’t. The Airbus A380 was a program fully relying on one aircraft, while the Boeing 777 program relies on two current generation passenger variants, one freighter variant and the Boeing 777X.

While I believe the Boeing 777X is not necessarily the preferred pick of airlines, the Boeing 777-300ER backlog doesn’t reflect that. What the backlog reflects is a certain degree of inflation and the fact that Boeing has been eating through its backlog cushion since 2012, which given the company’s struggles on wide body development and production was understandable. What holds for Boeing is that it's facing an uphill battle to receive orders for the passenger variant of the current Boeing 777 and relies more on freighter orders.

Also interesting to note is that our report published in 2016, where we shared our expectation of a new rate cut was, indeed accurate as Boeing reduced the production rate on the Boeing 777 less than four months later and increased the production rate for the Boeing 787 a year later. So what we are seeing in this report is not only the importance of backlog analysis, but also the long-term nature of the industry which should be a reminder to those who connect news items to one-day price action of shares… it shows the importance of the long-term and dense coverage that we are providing on this platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.