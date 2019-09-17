Market Volatility Bulletin: A Closer Look At Oil Volatility

If you're going to trade oil vol, make sure to look carefully at volatility smiles associated with different strikes.

Markets don't at present seem to be attaching too much concern on immediate military response on the part of the US.

CNBC: 11:46AM EST

Oil volatility (OVX) is down to around 45 as the Tuesday afternoon session opens.

Energy shares (XLE) are down 1%. The USO is down about 2%.

Thoughts on Volatility

We'll see how things develop, but so far US equities have shrugged off this breaking news item. In fact, I went onto several news platforms and there was really not much reported on the topic.

Regardless of how credible these stories turn out to be, it is quite possible that a consensus will form around which group or groups did initiate and execute this past weekend's attack. Markets of all stripes (equities, energy, etc.) may get more jittery once investors and traders see some kind of response taken.

If the US runs with this narrative or, stripped of the obligatory skepticism, if Trump decides this intelligence is reliable enough to definitively assign blame, it's not a stretch to suggest that US airstrikes are in the offing, although that comes with its own caveat about the US president being wary of plunging headlong into a war with Iran. - The Heisenberg

It's possible that we'll see some sort of quick reaction, but President Trump has shown himself to be more of a "trade war" kind of president and less of an advocate of using military force. Markets seem to be carrying the same sentiment.

It appears to be the case that the Saudis have made a credible claim that oil supply will come back online sooner rather than later (full story here). Crude futures fell precipitously on the news. As we'll see below, oil vol is falling, which is interesting given the slope of moves like the one above.

Term Structure

MarketChameleon: USO Skew Smile for 9/20/19

The USO Skew curve for short-dated options (here, Sep 20th) has changed quite a bit over the course of a trading session. The x-axis represents USO strike prices, while the y-axis represents implied volatilities.

As the market has gotten whippier, the overall term structure has moved higher. That said, the $12.50 strike has gotten most of the boost.

If you're trading USO options, you definitely want to be comparing vol smiles in this environment.

Look at yesterday's candle! OVX maxed out at 77 before calming down and settling closer to 48.50. Note that oil VIX is has printed more in the 35 range looking back over the past 60 days or so. Anybody's guess, but one could argue that at least short term black gold looks for a way to get back there.

ThinkOrSwim: CL Futures

I wouldn't be in too big a rush to call for a return to past oil vol prints, however - look at how the candle width has changed in the last couple days. So while oil volatility markets may ultimately try to make its way lower, I wouldn't count on the move (should it happen at all) to occur quickly.

Wrap Up

