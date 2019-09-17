Veritiv - Follow The Cash (Flow)

For a value investor, price has to be the starting point. It has been demonstrated time and time again that no asset is so good that it can't become a bad investment if bought at too high a price. And there are few assets so bad that they can't be a good investment when bought cheap enough. - Howard Marks

I feel that way about Veritiv Corp. (VRTV), a fallen angel I looked at a couple of years ago and walked away, judging it to be too risky and not worth it. The stock was in the low 30's at that time. Since then the stock has come down by over 50% and is now in the high teens. I feel now it has become decent value.

Veritiv is a North American distributor of packaging material, facility solutions and paper products. Vertiv was created by combining International Paper's distribution unit and Unisource, owned by Bain Capital and Georgia-Pacific. The idea of combining these was to lower costs and squeeze out synergies, while consolidating a mature market. The game plan was to do this by consolidating supply and distribution chains, combining warehouses and streamlining processes. This would result in lowers costs and increased pricing power.

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group owns 22% of outstanding stock and Bain Capital owns 17%. There is some comfort in being in the company of these astute investors, though to date this has been a losing investment.

Having been through many mergers in my working career, I know bringing together two large organizations takes time. Though, 5 years later, I am sure these large investors are surely losing patience and the current management team may not have too much time.

Financial performance over the last five years has been erratic, which has made investors nervous.

Sentiment is poor as shown in recent articles on Seeking Alpha. Vince Martin was bearish in his excellent article "Veritiv: Too Many Questions," written back in January, even though he astutely stated that optimization efforts should pay off in 2019. I think this has now started. Chris Lau says Veritiv is a risky trade, citing earnings disappointment. I don't think there is too much risk, given the cash flow and low stock price, as I explain below.

Now looking at Veritiv, I am trying to guess what was the original premise of Baupost's investment? I think Baupost may have reasoned that Veritiv, after it has consolidated operations, would be able to:

Increase free cash flow Reduce working capital Deleverage

The area chart below illustrates the Liabilities and Equity side of Veritiv's Balance Sheet. The company started life with around $855 million of long term debt (shown in purple below) and $212 million in preferred equity. Fast forward to the present and the company's long term debt is down to $815 million and the preferred's have been paid off. So there has been a decent amount of reduction in debt over the last 5 years. Most of the long term debt is from a $1.4 Billion Asset Backed Lending facility secured against working capital and other assets. The facility matures in August 2021.

Now Veritiv has a very high working capital as compared to its market cap. If the company can increase the efficiency of its working capital it can reduce leverage. It appears that it has started to make good progress in the last two quarters.

This progress is reflected is the jump in operating and free cash flow. However, even "core free cash flow" (also called Buffet-Bernhardt FCF) which strips out changes to working capital has turned around.

On a GAAP basis the company continues to post a loss. It has very large amortization expenses and is also incurring non-cash impairment charges. However the main point of this article is that green shoots are clearly evident in the cash flow statement. As they say in the trenches of deep value investing: "Earnings are an opinion, but cash is fact."

In 2017 the company had core FCF of ~$60 Million and the stock reached a high of over $60. After restructuring is complete there is no reason why the company can exceed that number. If this happens as I expect, given the small market cap ($310 Million), this could be a multibagger. On the downside, with the stock trading below tangible book value and free cash flow positive, there ain't too much risk. As Mohnish Pabrai would say: "Heads I win, tails I don't lose much." No wonder Baupost and Bain are hanging on.

