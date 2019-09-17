Johnson & Johnson's Dead Serious Opioid Issues

This posting is a followup to "Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) Definitive Tests. As discussed below, the judge's findings in his judgment (hereafter "Judgment") in the Oklahoma Attorney General case place JNJ squarely in the middle of America's national opioid crisis.

In this article I provide a deep dive into the provenance of JNJ's opioid claims and their impact on JNJ investors.

Johnson and Johnson's filings in recent years de-emphasize its pain management therapies, which have been largely divested.

When I started working on this review of JNJ's opioid liabilities I was highly skeptical. I have followed JNJ over the years and have never considered that it was a major player in opioid pain relief. None of JNJ's signature products or therapies that attract investors have anything to do with opioids.

Its Q2, 2019 overview revenue slide (slide 6) below discloses huge revenue streams with no focus on pain relief:

A search for the word "pain" in JNJ's 2019 10-K returns no results. How is it possible that it has any significant opioid liabilities?

I searched for "opioid" in its 2019 10-K; gradually the story starts to unfold. Its opioids litigation disclosure (p. 93) reveals that JNJ has indeed played in the pain management field through three therapies, "DURAGESIC ® , NUCYNTA ® and NUCYNTA ® ER" and through two "active pharmaceutical ingredient supplier subsidiaries, Tasmanian Alkaloids Pty, Ltd. and Noramco, Inc." These API subsidiaries were divested in 2016.

In an effort to be thorough, I surfed JNJ 10-Ks' back to 2012. JNJ clearly included its pain management products as a category within its pharmaceutical segment through 2014 (pp. 1, 2) and before. In 2015, its pain management no longer receives separate mention; instead, it is listed as part of "neuroscience (e.g. Alzheimer's disease, mood disorders, schizophrenia and pain)".

In 2015, JNJ divested its US rights to its various Nucynta formulations to Depomed — now known as Asserto Therapeutics (ASRT). From 2016 on, "pain" is no longer mentioned in JNJ 10-K filings. As noted, JNJ sold its opioid API suppliers Tasmanian and Noramco in 2016. JNJ retains Duragesic but maintains that it "...has never been widely abused." I have not been able to find any recent information as to its current revenue.

As I continued back in time, I learned that Ortho-McNeil-Janssen, now owned by JNJ, got FDA approval for the opioid Ultram (tramadol) back in 1995. Apparently, JNJ still owns this therapy, although I found no mention of it in the post 2012 10-Ks.

JNJ's medicinal poppy business was a problem waiting to happen and it did.

Who knew that JNJ became one of the world's largest producers of medicinal poppies, grown in Tasmania of all places? Certainly not I until I began this article. JNJ first acquired this capacity in 1982 to give it a source for its Tylenol with codeine. By 2015, it had become the leading supplier of active components for painkillers, including Oxycodone.

The following excerpt from an Australian PDF, "The Tasmanian Poppy Industry: A Case Study of the Application of Science and Technology," explains how JNJ first became involved in the poppy business:

Tasmanian Alkaloids was established in 1975 as a joint operation between Abbott Laboratories and Ciech Polfa...[who] were seeking to establish their own source of raw materials. Ciech Polfa ... was purchased by Johnson & Johnson in 1982,... Johnson & Johnson ...[is] manufacturer... of the Tylenol range of pain medication, and purchase of Tasmanian Alkaloids was made to ensure a reliable source of raw materials.

Whatever JNJ's initial motivation for acquiring the Tasmanian medicinal poppy business, it is clear that it soon transcended its role as a supplier of API for Tylenol with codeine. JNJ is in the business of profitably growing its assets which, because of its large scale, typically translates to significant growth.

Within a few short years, JNJ organized Noramco to serve as an opium processing facility; it modified its poppy crop to improve its marketability as an ingredient in oxycodone. In time, it was a critical supplier of API throughout the US opiates market.

As Mr. T might say, rue the day. JNJ's twofold role as: (I) supplier of medicinal opium at scale to drug companies, including Purdue Pharma, and (II) a maker of the obscure fentanyl patch Duragesic and the opioid-based pill Nucynta. These actions have put it front and center in the ongoing US nationwide opioid crisis litigation.

JNJ's opioid litigation exposures have grown year by year over the last four years.

JNJ's opioid litigation disclosure began with its 10-K for 2014 (p. 64); it noted that JNJ, along with other pharmaceutical companies, had been named in "a number of lawsuits alleging claims related to opioid marketing practices."

In its 10-K for fiscal year 2016 (p. 75), the situation had advanced with the New Hampshire attorney general entering the mix and issuing a subpoena. In subsequent years' 10-Ks, the menu of claims gradually grew, adding new related claims and plaintiffs.

JNJ's most recent 10-K for fiscal year 2019 reveals that the clouds of potential opioid liability are growing ever darker (p. 93). Twelve states' attorneys general have filed suit, municipal entities of one type or another in 35 states have filed suit. These cases were stated to be in early stages of discovery, although somehow at least one has already jumped to judgment as discussed below. In addition, there are all manner of other suits and investigations including more than 1,400 in a federal Multi District Litigation in the Southern District of Ohio; a multi-state (38 states) Attorneys General investigation is brewing along with senate investigations.

Concerning, yes, but not nearly sufficient to prepare shareholders for the news that came across the wire on 8/26/19: "Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay Oklahoma $572 Million In Opioid Trial." Not exactly what one would expect from cases in "early stages of litigation."

Johnson and Johnson's recent Oklahoma Judgment was an unmitigated disaster:fraud and deceit.

JNJ's ongoing court battle with the Oklahoma attorney general, a suit whose recent modest [rather than the several billions feared] judgment (hereafter "Judgment") of $572M initially relieved investors. This lawsuit has revealed allegations that expose a textbook example of how enterprises at JNJ's scale can unwittingly build an escalating risk profile year after year without necessarily triggering any alarm bells to top management.

So how should we view this? Is this just another case that can be readily overturned on appeal or settled for easy money? JNJ says that is exactly what it is. On 9/13/19 I googled "jnj oklahoma judgment"; the first two results were both directly from JNJ as set out below:

The first of these emphasizes that JNJ's opioid therapies were minor players in the opioid tragedy; it assures that it has strong grounds for appeal. It sets these out in its next paragraph as follows:

The judgment disregards the Company’s compliance with federal and state laws, the unique role its medicines play in the lives of the people who need them, its responsible marketing practices and that since launch, DURAGESIC®, NUCYNTA® and NUCYNTA® ER have accounted for less than one percent of total opioid prescriptions in Oklahoma as well as the United States.

As for the roles of its former affiliates, Noramco and Tasmanian Alkaloids, it insists:

... At every stage of the supply chain, these companies were governed by and complied with international and federal regulations and quotas. These included importation and manufacturing quotas established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and FDA. The State did not contest that these affiliates complied with the regulations at all times. Importantly, as suppliers, these former affiliates played no role in the manufacturing, sales or marketing of the finished products of other DEA-regulated manufacturers. ... Oklahoma law bars liability for the supply of these raw materials, and a comprehensive federal regulatory program authorized and painstakingly regulated the importation, manufacture and sales of those materials.

JNJ makes it sound pretty cut and dried. This is not JNJ's first rodeo. If any company can work through a prolonged series of legal attacks with minimal disruption, it can. That said, JNJ's opioid situation is going to challenge it as never before. The Judgment specifically addresses and rebuts key elements of JNJ's defenses.

The Judgment (42 pages) makes for choppy, albeit interesting, reading, dressed as it is in legal garb. Styled a Judgment AFTER NON-JURY TRIAL, it is divided into four sections:

INTRODUCTION (pages 2-3, ¶¶1-6); FINDINGS OF FACT (pages 4-22, ¶¶1-58); CONCLUSIONS OF LAW (pages 22-30, ¶¶1-25); ABATEMENT OF NUISANCE (pages 30-42, ¶¶1-64);

My take on it is that it substantially undercuts any impact of the following elements of JNJ's following claims:

JNJ's marketing practices were responsible. With less than a 1% share, JNJ opiate prescriptions played an inconsequential role in the opioid crisis both in Oklahoma and nationally. Noramco and Tasmanian Alkaloids were suppliers only, with no role in sales and marketing of finished product.

I will address each point starting with JNJ's 1 above, JNJ's marketing practices.

The Judgment, relying on 33 days of trial, 42 witnesses and hundreds of exhibits concludes that JNJ actively promoted increased use of both its own branded and unbranded opiates as a class. JNJ used a series of fraudulent (¶44) techniques including, as a partial example, campaigns to show:

both that pain was under-treated and that prescription opioids carried low risk of abuse (¶18);

failing to liberally prescribe opioids was a problem whose solution was to increase prescriptions (¶20);

undertreated acute pain inevitably leads to chronic pain (¶21);

convincing doctors that patients who exhibited signs of addiction were not really addicted but were suffering from pseudoaddiction, a condition that could be treated by prescribing more opioids (¶¶22, 23).

The foregoing, along with other techniques described in the Judgment, were "false, deceptive and misleading" (¶44).

As for items 2 and 3 above, I will address them together. At the outset, the Judgment makes findings that JNJ's pain management franchise in existence from the 1990's to at least 2016 included its wholly owned subsidiaries Tasmanian Alkaloids and Noramco (¶6). They acted together as "family of companies" (¶7).

This explains why JNJ's smallish pipeline of owned opioid therapies did not excuse its "false, deceptive and misleading" marketing activities. JNJ's pain franchise supplied opioid API for oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, and others (¶¶4, 6, 11, 12, 14). JNJ pursued such tactics not only for its own smallish opioid pipeline but also for others (¶¶18, 20). At least one of its widely disseminated marketing campaigns used false statements to promote opioids as a class of drugs without differentiating between them.

JNJ's attempts to use JNJ and its affiliates' compliance with laws and regulations as a shield against its wide ranging proven fraud and misrepresentations. Whether such an attempt ultimately prevails as a matter of law strikes me as doubtful, although I have no doubt that JNJ will employ advocates with highest credentials who make just such a case, and do so persuasively.

Before JNJ can get too carried away with indignation about the legality of its actions, it would need to rebut the findings at ¶¶ 47-50 of the FINDINGS OF FACT.

Howsoever it fares in the law courts, it risks a total flop in the court of public opinion. The opioid crisis has touched people throughout the country, of every economic and cultural class. JNJ does not want to be labelled as having contributed to this in any significant way.

Johnson and Johnson's recent Oklahoma Judgment was an unmitigated disaster: abatement remedy.

The Judgment is a strange beast to me in that it is couched as a claim to remediate a nuisance. JNJ's 2019 10-K opioid disclosure (p. 93) includes nuisance in a laundry list of the claims pending against it as follows:

These actions allege a variety of claims related to opioids marketing practices, including false advertising, unfair competition, public nuisance, consumer fraud violations, deceptive acts and practices, false claims and unjust enrichment. (emphasis added)

To me, it is the most improbable of the bunch, for the very reason that JNJ criticizes the Judgment because it:

... disregards 100 years of precedent in public nuisance law, which traditionally has been applied to resolve property disputes, not lawsuits involving the sale of goods.

This would be a compelling argument in many states. However, as pointed out in the Judgment's conclusions of law:

2. The plain text of ...[Oklahoma's nuisance statute, 50 O.S. 1981 §1, which defines nuisance law in Oklahoma] does not limit public nuisances to those that affect property. Unlike other states’ statutes that limit nuisances to the “habitual use or the threatened or contemplated habitual use of any place,” Oklahoma’s statute simply says “unlawfully doing an act, or omitting to perform a duty.” There is nothing in this text that suggests an actionable nuisance requires the use of or a connection to real or personal property. [citing cases]

As compelling as this argument might seem in many places, it is likely a nonstarter under the applicable Oklahoma statute. In the unlikely case that a reviewing court might disagree, the Judgment's CONCLUSIONS OF LAW goes on to rule:

4. However, and in the alternative, in the event Oklahoma’s nuisance law does require the use of property, the State has sufficiently shown that Defendants pervasively, systemically and substantially used real and personal property, private and public, as well as the public roads, buildings and land of the State of Oklahoma, to create this nuisance.

Accordingly, Oklahoma's nuisance claim as a cause of action is well supported, how about abatement? Is that an appropriate remedy? Is it well supported, and if it is, how should it be calculated?

It was never clear to me why Oklahoma Attorney General elected to proceed on the basis of an abatement claim until I got toward the latter end of the Judgment. At ¶¶ 22-25 of the CONCLUSIONS OF LAW, the court determines that an equitable abatement of the nuisance is the proper remedy for the nuisance created by JNJ.

In its ABATEMENT OF NUISANCE (pages 30-42, ¶¶1-64) section the Judgment seeks to justify its award of $572,102,028 to cover an abatement of the nuisance for one year. It is here that the Judgment starts to become substantially more questionable to my poor tired eyes.

Assuming there has been a nuisance, which I do, I do not believe that it can be abated, certainly not in a year. If it could be abated, it would take more than a year; it would take a sustained long-term action.

The ABATEMENT OF NUISANCE lists dozens of discrete actions (¶¶7-58) and then calculates the cost of such actions for a year. These seem to reflect a disjointed short-term highly experimental approach to the nuisance. I would be surprised if they can withstand a concentrated attack on appeals.

Conclusion

From my viewpoint, JNJ is in an extremely dangerous position. I do not think it risks a succession of yearly Oklahoma nuisance abatement claims for the next X number of years. I do not think it risks a succession of public nuisance verdicts from other states in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, it does have a serious problem. It has been labelled a fraudster in a federal judgment. According to the Judgment, JNJ has substantially contributed to an acknowledged national crisis that has killed tens of thousands of people. This is not just an offhand allegation by the Oklahoma court, rather the Judgment backs up its nuisance liability condemnation with chapter and verse.

My prognosis for JNJ shareholders is prolonged discomfort. I do not see how it can unring the bell of the findings in the Judgment. JNJ points out that these are not binding elsewhere which is no doubt true. This is insufficient to anneal the situation created by the Judgment's findings of fact.

As matters now stand, JNJ can expect bad headlines in abundance as the years unfold, for example yesterday's (9/14/19) headline from Seeking Alpha, "$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson". Ditto for Seeking Alpha's 9/28/19, "Moody's softens outlook on J&J after OK opioid ruling".

In such an environment, I do not expect JNJ to enjoy any material share appreciation. I am still dithering with my own partial position in JNJ that I have in a taxable account. Count me as a very unhappy JNJ shareholder, but still a shareholder. For how long...?

As a matter of housekeeping, I am deferring a discussion on issues that I had planned to include in this supplement, to a third article; it will include a summation of litigation impacts on JNJ's past and future earnings. It will evaluate its litigation accrual disclosure compared to those of Abbott (ABT) and AbbVie (ABBV) and further compare the current JNJ to these current iterations of the old Abbott.

Additional disclosure: I may biuy or sell shares in JNJ, ABT or ABBV over the next 72 hours.