Tesla: Q3 Push For 100,000 Sales

With just two weeks left in the quarter, it means all hands are on deck for Tesla (TSLA). The electric vehicle maker always seems to have a huge end of quarter push, despite management trying to tell us for several quarters now that delivery patterns would be more balanced. After a record June period in terms of production and deliveries, it appears that the company is trying to top those numbers in Q3, perhaps getting deliveries above the 100,000 level for the first time. The key question is, at what cost?

Just about a half hour before last Friday's closing bell, Electrek posted this article discussing the circumstances of Q3's end of quarter push. The big promotion this quarter is two free years of supercharging, up from past quarters where it was up to a year or perhaps a few thousand miles worth. Also, with certain vehicle options like paint colors, interiors, or wheels, employees are being allowed to discount in stock vehicles. For example, if an inventory vehicle has everything you want except you want the base white paint and it has a color like red, the color premium is to be waived.

These discounts could be hundreds or even thousands of dollars according to the above article. Also, Electrek is reporting that Tesla is now offering zero cash down for vehicle loans, and the company's Model 3 page has seen the loan rate decrease from 4.25% to 3.99%. Don't forget that the Model 3 received a price cut already in Q3, especially in the US after the EV tax credit was halved again. It goes away completely at the end of the year.

The company set delivery and production records in the second quarter of this year, with deliveries coming in at 95,200 between the three models, but that didn't matter that much when it came to the bottom line. Both revenues and earnings came in worse than expected, putting an end to the stock's rally to $265. That gets me to the following interesting statement in management's guidance found in the investor letter regarding Q3:

We continue to aim for positive GAAP net income in Q3 and the following quarters, although continuous volume growth, capacity expansion and cash generation will remain the main focus.

Tesla does have some help for this period beyond the price cuts. There's the backlog to markets like the UK, Australia, and New Zealand that had not yet gotten the Model 3. Between InsideEvs and TMC Europe, the two sites estimated that Europe/US deliveries of all Tesla vehicles combined were up about 5,650 units in the first two months of Q3 as compared to the same time period in Q2. China seems to be a small headwind as that country gears up for the launch of Gigafactory 3's cheaper model, and perhaps September in the US may not match June given the tax credit expiration pulling some orders into Q3. I also wonder if Europe is a bit stronger than it normally would be given quarterly weakness in certain currencies has resulted in price hikes last week. Did orders jump earlier in the quarter as customers figured prices would be going higher later in Q3? It's certainly possible. Here's some of the changes:

Norway - SR Plus goes from 367,700 to 384,900 krone.

Norway - LR AWD goes from 450,600 to 459,900.

UK - SR Plus from 36,490 to 38,500 pounds.

UK - LR from 45,490 to 47,000.

UK - Performance from 49,140 to 52,000.

The currency issue is going to provide a major headwind to Q3 results as I previously discussed, perhaps hurting average selling prices by well over $1,000 in some markets, even on the least expensive SR+. That version, the cheapest and likely lowest margin Model 3, has seen its sales in the three European markets we have data for soar this quarter. In Q2, these countries had about 530 SR+ registrations, but they've already topped that number by more than 1,700 as of Sept. 13. Take a look at the sales mix in Norway below, for example, so far this year for the Model 3.

(Source: Teslastats Norway, seen here)

If that sales mix trend is consistent around the globe, Tesla will need to really cut costs to improve on Q2's $408 million loss. With the company further building out its service and supercharging infrastructure, along with gearing up for multiple product launches in the coming years, it's hard to see operating expenses (not counting restructuring charges) going too much lower. That means gross margins need to improve, which won't happen quickly if the sales mix trends much lower, unless the company records a lot of credit sales or autopilot revenues in the period.

As Q3 comes to a close, it appears Tesla is in its usual end-of-quarter push to deliver as many vehicles as possible. That means another round of major discounts whether it be free vehicle options or supercharging credits. With estimates in the US and Europe looking decent so far, I'm boosting my quarterly delivery estimate from 98,000 to 99,450, which would set a new record. However, I'm still estimating another loss of about $250-$300 million on a GAAP basis, as I don't think profitability is No. 1 on the focus list currently. Analysts seem to agree with that notion, as even though some improvement is seen from Q2, a loss is still forecast even on a non-GAAP basis, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

