Blackstone Wants My Dream Global REIT Units: Thanks, But No Thanks

Despite the spin, I don't think this deal benefits unitholders, at least not those who hold Dream Global REIT as an income play.

When I read that Blackstone (BX) would acquire Dream Global REIT (OTC:DUNDF), one of my largest positions, my initial reaction was a positive one. However, upon reviewing the proposed terms of the transaction, my enthusiasm quickly waned.

The deal would certainly benefit Blackstone, Dream Asset Management ("DAM") and the taxman. When it comes to unitholders, the benefits are less obvious, especially for investors who viewed Dream Global REIT ("Dream Global") primarily as an income play.

What About The Premium?

As indicated in the press release, the proposed price of C$16.79 per unit represents an 18.5% premium to Friday's closing price on the TSX. This is a decent premium, but one could argue that Dream Global was being significantly undervalued by the market.

From that perspective, Net Asset Value ("NAV") may be a better reflection of the REIT's value. In recent quarters, Dream Global has been using EPRA NAV, considered as the most relevant metric for long-term investors:

The EPRA net asset value (“EPRA NAV”) calculation is used to present net asset value on a consistent, comparable basis and to present the fair value of net assets on an ongoing, long-term basis. EPRA NAV makes certain adjustments to IFRS NAV to exclude certain items not expected to crystallize in a long-term investment property business model such as deferred tax asset (liabilities) and mark-to-market adjustments on financial instruments. Source: Dream Global's key metrics report for Q2 '19

As also mentioned in the Q2 earnings report, the EPRA NAV as at June 30, 2019, was C$17.53:

Source: Dream Global's key metrics report for Q2 '19

Monday's press release, meanwhile, states that "The transaction reflects an attractive value for Dream Global's real estate portfolio and represents a 9.1% premium to Dream Global's June 30, 2019 EPRA NAV". This would imply an EPRA NAV per unit of C$16.79/1.091=C$15.39, much lower than the C$17.53 mentioned above. One possible explanation would be dilution, as the press release specifies that the C$15.39 amount per unit was calculated on a fully diluted basis.

However, based on the Q2 report, potential dilution shouldn't make a meaningful difference in the share count (and in EPRA NAV per diluted unit as a result):

Source: Dream Global's Q2 earnings report

I must be missing something, but in light of the above, the "9.1% premium to Dream Global's June 30, 2019 EPRA NAV" is not obvious. Could it be that in Monday's press release, Dream Global was using the more conservative "EPRA Triple Net Asset VALUE" (EPRA NNNAV) as a base?

Source: Dream Global's key metrics report for Q2 '19

The point here is not to challenge the press release's numbers. I get the feeling, however, that Dream Global changed the message compared to the Q2 earnings announcement, when the C$17.53 was presented as the most relevant unit value. When compared to that amount, the Blackstone offer of C$16.79 looks less appealing.

DAM's Interests May Not Be The Same as Those of Unitholders

The transaction has the full support of Dream Asset Management ("DAM"), which has been Dream Global's external asset manager since the REIT's inception in 2011. To their credit, they've done an excellent job managing the Dream Global, helping diversify both its geographic footprint and its tenant base while also growing the Net Asset Value ("NAV") in the process. But it doesn't mean that the external asset manager's interests are necessarily aligned with those of unitholders. For instance, the transaction with Blackstone would trigger a substantial separation payment in DAM's favor:

As part of the Transaction, DAM will receive an aggregate of $395.2 million with respect to the REIT's obligations under the AMA. One of the considerations in arriving at the negotiated separation payment was the incentive fee, which has a calculated value of $379 million under the AMA.

In the same way, the rationale for the sale, as per the press release, doesn't necessarily apply to unitholders. Dream Global's management stated that:

The current real estate environment in Western Europe is extremely competitive, with exceptionally low interest rates and property valuations at record setting levels. While Dream Global has made great progress building a European unitholder base over the last two years, the public REIT structure has resulted in a cost of capital for Dream Global that remains higher than some of its peers and impacts the REIT's ability to continue on its growth trajectory. The Transaction offers an opportunity to deliver a premium value to the REIT's Unitholders, closing the value gap and crystallizing returns to Unitholders with certainty.

The competitive environment certainly makes it harder to find bargains in Dream Global's markets in Germany and the Netherlands. For income investors like myself, this is not an issue: I'd be happy for the REIT to just collect the rents from its existing properties, and keep improving the value-add component of the portfolio. But from DAM's perspective, growing is part of the business model. For instance, they get an acquisition fee of up to 1% on each transaction.

It's a pity, as the existing portfolio still has a lot of potential (as confirmed by Blackstone's interest). The value-add properties are not the only growth avenue: the "market rents above in-place net rents" below also reveal potential for further appreciation in rental income:

Source: Dream Global's Q2 earnings report

Taxman's Delight

Depending on each investor's situation, there may also be adverse tax implications from the proposed Blackstone deal. For investors who do not own the shares in a tax-sheltered/tax-deferred account, the net financial impact can be negative. Investors who, like this author, bought their shares at depressed levels (January 2016) will have to pay taxes that exceed the premium proposed by Blackstone. This is an illustration of what Peter Lynch called an "IRS bear market" in his famous book One Up On Wall Street.

In practice, such investors will have fewer dollars to reinvest elsewhere after the transaction. This may well translate into lower income, at least for a comparable level of risk.

Takeaways

The takeover bid from Blackstone represents an 18.5% premium to Friday's closing price, and may be a decent offer for investors who were in Dream Global REIT for unit price appreciation. For income investors, however, this is not a good deal, in my opinion. Finding an alternative to Dream Global of similar quality is not easy, and for some investors, there will even be a net loss due to tax implications. I personally will not support the proposed transaction.

