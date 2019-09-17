Apple: Priced To Move

None of this moves the needle much, but I remain long term bullish. I cannot recommend a buy at current prices; the high-risk tails have become fat.

Changes to how Apple is presenting pricing, emphasizing trade-in value and monthly payments at zero interest is kind of a big deal. AppleCare is also moving to a monthly structure.

Apple continues to move from a revenue model built almost entirely around high-margin hardware to one built around a combination of hardware and services.

Tim Cook at the Apple September event.

Priced To Move

Apple (AAPL) is pricing things to move. There, I said it.

Not everything, of course. The iPhone Pro starts at $999. I’m sorry, what I meant to say was that it’s $599 with a trade-in of your 2-year-old iPhone X. Did I say $599? I mean $24.95 a month for 2 years with an interest-free loan from Apple.

Like I said, priced to move.

Apple is trying to recreate the math of the carrier subsidies:

You paid $199 up front for the base model iPhone with a 2-year contract

The carrier gave Apple $450 at activation; Apple got $649 for the phone.

The carrier charged you $20 a month for 24 months, or $480, netting them $30. It was effectively a 2-year loan at a 3.28% APR. The total paid for the phone was $679.

For the first few years of iPhone, the phone remained locked at the end of the contract. Once that changed, it unlocked the phone, and the high resale value it had.

All anyone saw was $199, not the $679 they were paying over 2 years, mostly at $20 a month. (Not) coincidentally, if you trade in a 2-year-old iPhone 8 for an iPhone 11, it will cost you $19.95 a month. That’s the base price of the 2-year upgrade cycle now, $19.95 a month.

Add to that a featured spot for a $329 iPad, the low prices on the services, and the free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new device. More and more, Apple sells one product: Apple. It takes many forms, and there are increasingly more ways customers pay for this product, and at new, more attractive price points.

The Apple product is not a phone or a watch, but customer satisfaction. This is the metric that they invariably trumpet, because it actually what they care about. They believe that the purchaser of a $329 iPad who gets that free year of absurdly expensive TV series will never go back, and remain a customer forever. A billion pockets, y’all.

But none of this changes the math right this second. Apple is in the middle of a transitional period, where they are finding a happy medium of revenue from hardware and services. If they think the iPhones 11 are going to be a surprise hit, they did not indicate it in their guidance for the September quarter, containing the first few weeks of new iPhone sales. At the stock's current price, I cannot recommend a buy, though I remain highly bullish in the long term.

Listen to What They Say

Apple’s secrecy is legendary, though the international supply chain has not been their friend here, and leaks have become more and more common. But one thing they are not secretive about is the things that they think are important.

Tim Cook was only on the stage for less than 2 minutes at the head of the presentation, but he had time to say this:

We’ve always believed that by giving people wonderful tools, you enable them to do wonderful things. At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything that we do. With products and technologies that are designed in the service of humanity. Innovations that enrich people’s lives to help them learn, create, work, play, share, and stay healthy. Through the deep integration of hardware, software, and services, these products empower people to do incredible things every day.

Sound like nonsense to you? It’s not in Cupertino.

Tim Cook, in an unscripted portion of a 2009 earnings call, while Jobs was on medical leave for the first time.

We believe that we are on the face of the earth to make great products and that's not changing. We are constantly focusing on innovating. We believe in the simple not the complex. We believe that we need to own and control the primary technologies behind the products that we make, and participate only in markets where we can make a significant contribution. We believe in saying no to thousands of projects, so that we can really focus on the few that are truly important and meaningful to us. We believe in deep collaboration and cross-pollination of our groups, which allow us to innovate in a way that others cannot. And frankly, we don't settle for anything less than excellence in every group in the company, and we have the self-honesty to admit when we're wrong and the courage to change.

Apple’s idea of how they make money is pretty simple. They make products that customers love, market them well, and couple that with ultra-efficient operations. If you focus only on those things, the rest takes care of itself. Apple makes one product: customer satisfaction. It increasingly takes many forms, but they are all the same thing.

Through all the years, pre and post-iPhone, Apple highlights their customer satisfaction number in every earnings call and every presentation. It’s the thing that they think drives the profit cannon they’ve built.

But in recent years, there has been another thing they have been highlighting: their enormous installed user base. “A billion pockets, y’all,” as Oprah perfectly put it at the March services event. So now they are also pulling that lever. Very slowly.

The Dilemma, Strategy and Tactics

Notice how nowhere in any of this is high gross margins. That was an artifact of the rest. But iPhone has seemingly hit a growth wall, with upgrade cycles extending, and carrier subsidies going away. The slackening Chinese economy is the largest part in this. The only major geography left is India, and that remains a longer term project. The dilemma:

The iPhone X year saw units flattish, but the price increase kept the growth going. The XS/R cycle began in the Dec 2018 quarter, and you can see what happened.

Everything else is growing nicely, especially service and wearables:

June quarter.

So the strategy has been:

Try and get people back on to a 2-year upgrade cycle with a trade-in program and monthly payments with no interest.

Invest heavily in services (about $1 billion per quarter), leaning into the billion pockets.

Keep growing the billion pockets.

To that end, try and keep the momentum going with wearables, iPad and Mac.

The tactics:

Accelerate buybacks to mask some of the YoY negative growth in EPS.

Keep everyone focused on services with the March services event.

The results, since Apple reported that they would miss their guidance for the first time in years.

Data by YCharts

OK, then.

How Do the Announcements Fit Into All This?

The first thing Apple would like is to get everyone back on the two-year upgrade cycle on iPhone. The carrier “subsidies” masked the true cost of the phone, as described above. So the first thing was to make the entry level of the current year iPhone $699, reducing it by $50 from last year’s XR base model. This brings it fairly close to the original iPhone’s base price of $679, an effective 0.24% inflation rate since 2007.

But they do not greet you with that price anymore on the online Apple Store:

Apple Store screenshot on 9/16/2019.

The $399 price is with the $400 you get for a “good” condition iPhone X, a 2-year old model. But if we put in the iPhone 8, the more equivalent base model from 2 years ago, we get a $20 monthly cost, much like the old carrier “subsidy” days:

Apple Store screenshot on 9/16/2019.

This was not an accident.

Truth be told, you can get a lot more on eBay for your used iPhone in “good” condition. It’s a fluid market in September, but the iPhone X that Apple is paying $400 for on a trade-in are still mostly going for over $500 today on eBay. That’s a 20+% discount to Apple, and then Apple refurbishes it, and sells it in their refurb store for $679.

So they are marketing a monthly cost over two years now, and pushing people to turn in old phones for supply in their refurb stores.

But the price cutting doesn’t stop there. The newly announced Apple TV+ original shows will be free for a year with a new device. And that’s on Family Sharing, so if anyone in your house buys a new iPhone this year, you will all get AppleTV+ for a year. If you have an iPhone 8 to trade in, $20 a month is a pretty decent deal for that package.

Standalone, AppleTV+ came in at $4.99 a month, lower than people expected, but I’m not sure why. This is the beginning of a long road for Apple. They don’t have a library of other people’s content like Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu did when they started. It is unlikely they will be able to recreate the Apple Music model with video, as owners of content are hardly in the bind that the record labels were. They don’t have a library of their own content like Disney (DIS) and the other studios. So they are starting from scratch, and $4.99 is the price for that. I guess everyone was expecting more, just because Apple.

The strategy here seems to be to get subscription numbers up with the free year, and then hope to move some portion of those people over to paying status in the future, as the library of content will be substantially greater a year from now.

But if we do the math here, suppose they can get 60 million paying subscribers like with Apple Music. That’s about $3.6 billion a year in revenue, which likely covers the production costs on originals. And 60 million may be optimistic, given the 1-year-free with device purchase. They have a long road here, but they are very, very patient and have already been working on this nut, mostly without success, for over a decade now.

Apple Arcade, also at $4.99 a month, has got me much more excited personally, and I’m not even sure why, because I’m hardly a gamer. But all of it looked like fun to me, and I think that, with the addition of game controller support, this can be a big winner for them, with much lower costs for exclusive content than their TV series. This one looks like a Trojan horse to me.

Another thing that came across in the Arcade demo was the how the investments Apple has made into their GPU and their Metal software libraries are paying off. The A-13 chip’s rendering at high frame rates on a mobile device is pretty stunning, and something no Android phone can match.

In any event, don’t expect to see much effect from new services in the current quarter, though we will see a little of Apple Card coming on line. The new services all come with a month free, so we will see some effects from all the new services in the December quarter. The first full quarter when everything is up, running, and paying will be the March 2020 quarter.

Watch the Watch

Apple wants to keep the momentum going with services, but also wearables, where the growth has been astounding. The big winners here are headphones (Beats and Airpods), and of course the Watch, which has really picked up steam since the introduction of the Series 4, with its huge leap in battery life.

The main new feature of the Series 5 is the always-on watch faces, which were a big customer request. They blended two different display technologies, along with new software to optimize the power-draw on the always-on faces, so it gets the same battery life as the Series 4. There is so much going on under-the-hood to make this work without impacting battery life, but none of that is apparent to the user.

I’m not sure it moves the needle much. This is not nearly as big a leap as the Series 3 to 4. Apple has pretty much acknowledged this, by not selling the Series 4 anymore, but keeping the Series 3 in the lineup at $199. But I do think it keeps their substantial momentum here going.

Apple is a Camera Company

Phil Schiller gets Deep. Apple screenshot.

You already knew this, but if you didn’t, the presentation should have hammered it home. Apple is the largest watch and headphone company in the world, and also one of the top camera companies. They spent an inordinate amount of time in the two iPhone presentations talking about the multiple-camera systems, and software that runs them. Two reasons:

They have invested heavily in all aspects of this — hardware, software, and services. Aside from the A-13, they didn’t have a lot of hardware to discuss.

This is not to dismiss any of it. In the first place, this is one of the primary uses of a modern smartphone, and one of the biggest selling points for many customers. The little supercomputer in your pocket we insist on calling a “phone” has unbelievably complex hardware and digital signal processing going on. Apple’s latest addition to this, not quite ready, is Deep Fusion.

This is quite extraordinary for a mobile device, sort of HDR on steroids. Typically, HDR takes three exposures of the same photo, and combines them into a single image, using the most defined, and least noisy pixels from each exposure. Deep Fusion takes 9 separate exposures and combines them. That this can happen on a mobile device blows this old man’s mind. This is another area where Apple’s investments in machine learning hardware and software are bearing fruit.

iPad

The iPad Pro, in combination with the Pencil and keyboard, has revitalized the iPad line, and they’ve been showing some nice growth there for the first time in a while. The new low-end $329 iPad does not push the needle much here. It’s a larger and better screen, and now has full support for both the Pencil and keyboard, but it still has the A-10 chip of its predecessor, a 3-year old CPU/GPU. I guess this is a low-end Surface Go (MSFT) competitor. I priced out 128 GB models with WiFi only, Pencil/Pen, and keyboard. $678.98 for the Surface Go and $687.00 for the iPad. I think they started with a price point, and built an iPad around it.

Still, $329 is not a bad base price, especially with all the new iPad OS features coming. I’ll reserve judgment until I see the new larger, higher-resolution screen.

Ultra Wideband

This was the most interesting stealth announcement in the event. The 2019 iPhones have a new Apple chip, the U-1, which provides ultra wideband capabilities. Ultra wideband uses large portions of the spectrum that are licensed for a variety of uses, but sends an ultra low power, sub-noise signal out. Apple describes the primary use as being for “spatial awareness.”

The only use right now is to make Airdrop simpler in a crowded space. But Apple hinted at much more to come, and this chip will likely be integral in new hardware, like the rumored tracking tile and AR glasses. I’m also thinking there may be more we don’t know about built around this.

Apple is the first to market with ultra wideband. This is unusual, and they only do that when they have a lot planned around that technology. The most notable examples of Apple being first from the past was USB in the original iMac, and WiFi in the original iBook. I think you get my point. This is going places we don’t yet see.

Miscellany

The rumored Apple tracking tile was not presented. But I believe it is coming this year, or Apple would not have wasted the space for the U-1 chip. Look for the tracker to come before the next iPhone.

Also absent from the presentation was the rumored Apple AR glasses. But there are several references to such a device in public betas of iOS 13, so these also look to be in the works before iOS 14.

With Jony Ive’s departure, the endless quest for thinness has also departed. This year’s top end phones are slightly bigger, thicker and heavier than their predecessors to over-provision the battery. Ive was in attendance with Laurene Powell Jobs.

Dan Riccio, SVP of hardware, took the Ive role in the hardware video narration.

COO and heir apparent Jeff Williams did not present the Watch, which had been his role in these things.

Apple seems also to be moving to a monthly subscription for their extended warranty, AppleCare.

Adding It All Up

There were not any big iterations in this years’ crop of September hardware announcements like the iPhone X, Watch Series 4, or iPad Pro. The biggest thing I saw was monthly pricing at zero interest (and my weird obsession with Arcade). If Apple thinks we are going to see a big flood of iPhone sales before the end of September, they were not hinting at it in their guidance.

Apple management was very obviously mortified by their December quarter guidance miss after years of being on-target, so I would not count on it happening again. This is key guidance, as the September quarter contains the first 2-3 weeks of new iPhone sales, so we get a clue to what Apple thinks is about to happen.

Let's look at that ugly chart again but add both midpoint and best-case guidance scenarios for the September quarter.

Under even the best-case scenario, net income is down almost -5%, so they clearly don't think the iPhone 11 is going to be a surprise hit. Remember, they are also spending about $1 billion a quarter extra on building out services and paying for exclusive content, which is why those green columns are dipping so low

Where it gets interesting is, of course, the yellow column, EPS. I've modeled the June quarter moderate rate of buybacks for the "Mid” scenario, and the March quarter rapid rate for "Best". As you can see, if they want to dump another $17-19 billion (stock price dependent) out of net cash, taking it down to $83-85B total, they can show YoY EPS growth again with $2.99 for the quarter. They just raised $7 billion in debt, the first time since 2017, and all of that is likely going into buybacks.

But even if they don't go hog wild with buybacks, those negative columns keep getting shorter, a testament to growth in wearables and services, and Tim Cook's lever-pulling.

All together, this was not an event that got anyone particularly excited. Apple does not anticipate at least the September quarter being a surprise hit, and I don’t think we see any big incremental gains from services until the March quarter. Coming on the heels of huge number of blockbuster announcements at WWDC it was a bit underwhelming.

But I remain bulling long-term on Apple, because no one else combines hardware, software and services in the way they do. This is how my June quarter review ended, and I still think every word holds.

Many have complained that there have been no breakthrough products like the iPhone since Tim Cook became CEO, as if the touchscreen smartphone is not a generational product that had huge pent-up demand in 2007. With the exception of HomePod, Apple's entry into every category has been a huge success and they are the market leader, even with their high prices. One day, something will replace the touchscreen smartphone as people's primary device. Apple won't have the first, but I guarantee they will make the one that everyone else winds up copying.

In the meanwhile, Apple remains buffeted by a variety of forces beyond their control, and I do not recommend a buy at current prices. Chief among these is the trade war, and its effects on Chinese consumers’ purchasing power. Apple was counting on this market for growth, and they no longer can.

All the tail risks have become too fat. Not just for Apple, but system-wide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.