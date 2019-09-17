Minera IRL: A Friday The 13th Arbitration Win Worth More Than Twice Its Valuation

Now that Minera IRL is out of the woods, I think there could be renewed interest into funding Ollachea.

The victory paves the way for the development of the Ollachea gold project in Peru.

Introduction

Mineral IRL (OTC:MRLLF) (OTC:MRLLY) is a Peru-focused gold mining company that has been forgotten by the investment community over the past few years, especially after de-listing from the LSE and TSX. However, this is about to change as on 13 September the company won an arbitration case against Peruvian state-owned development and promotion bank Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo (COFIDE) which will see $32.6 million flow into its coffers. Not bad for a company with a market capitalization of C$19.6 million as of 13 September.

The main assets

Mineral IRL owns the Ollachea gold project in Peru, which has just over a million ounces of reserves:

(Source: Minera IRL)

It’s a relatively small gold project which is expected to produce around 930,000 ounces of gold over nine years. Initial capex is estimated at $164 million with a payback of 3.1 years using $1,300 per ounce of gold. Using a 5% discount rate and the same price of gold, the net present value stands at $218 million while the post-tax internal rate of return is 28.2%. Those are decent numbers for a gold project nowadays.

(Source: Minera IRL)

What sets Ollachea apart from many other gold projects is the excellent nearby infrastructure (access to highway, ports, airports, electricity, water) as well as the low operating costs. The project is expected to have life of mine average cash costs of just $587 per ounce.

I think that Ollachea has pretty good exploration potential. At the moment, all reserves come from the Minapampa zone, which remains open-ended and undrilled along the strike and at depth. Also, there are almost a million of gold resources in the Concurayoc zone to the west of Minapampa.

Mineral IRL also owns the Corihuarmi gold mine in Peru. It’s a small heap leach gold project which is expected to produce 22,500 ounces of gold in 2019. Its mine life runs out next year, but it has been extended several times and the results from the project are very sensitive to gold prices:

(Source: Minera IRL)

The arbitration case against COFIDE

In June 2015, Minera IRL announced it arranged a $70 million bridge loan with COFIDE, which formed part of a senior project credit finance facility of up to $240 million aimed at funding the construction of Ollachea. However, COFIDE terminated the mandate letter for the finance facility in March 2017 without giving any reasons, and the bridge loan matured in June 2017. Minera IRL has been trying since then to find an alternative source of funding as well as reverse COFIDE’s decision. The bridge loan is secured by Ollachea's assets, meaning the company could lose the project if it doesn’t refinance the loan.

In June 2017, Minera IRL launched an arbitration process against COFIDE in Peru and the latter was concluded last Friday. Mineral IRL won and COFIDE has been ordered to pay $18.75 million in damages and $13.96 million for loss of earnings. Also, the mining company will not have to pay any interest due on the bridge loan which I think stands at around $16 million.

Mineral IRL will have to pay a $0.38 million success fee to a legal firm and it will have to share the arbitration costs with COFIDE, but nonetheless this an amazing victory for the company which will help it immensely with funding Ollachea.

Major risks

While this is an amazing turnaround story, I think there are several major risks for the investment thesis.

1) Low liquidity – Minera IRL’s shares have very thin trading volume, which means that selling and buying them will be hard and huge price swings are to be expected. The company currently is listed on the BVL in Peru and the CSE in Canada, with trading volume in the latter very rarely going over 100,000 shares in a single day.

2) Ollachea funding – The legal win and $32.6 million coming the company’s way doesn’t automatically mean that it will secure funding easily. I think that the company might need to issue more shares to finance the project.

3) Ollachea economics – The latest figures from the project are from 2014 and a lot can change in five years. I think that the initial capex is likely to be higher today.

4) Corihuarmi closing – Mine life is running out soon, which means that Minera IRL has to decide whether to invest some of the funds from the arbitration case into exploration or close the mine. The closure budget for Corihuarmi is $3.48 million.

Conclusion

Minera IRL has risen from the ashes like a Phoenix and the arbitration case victory puts Ollachea back on track. It has been a tough few years for shareholders, but it seems to be worth it in the end.

I think that with the fresh funds, finding financing for Ollachea will be much easier and Minera IRL is likely to re-list on LSE and/or TSX now that it’s out of the woods. This should put the company back on investors' radar.

While there are several major risks present, the company looks very cheap at these prices and I wouldn’t be surprised if its valuation doubles or even triples by the end of the year compared to the level from September 13.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.