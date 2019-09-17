Why I Am Bearish On CrossAmerica Partners

I am bearish on CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL). The net benefit from the Applegreen contract is not coming fast enough, and I am concerned that the company distributed a lesser fuel volume in 2Q 2019 compared to 2Q 2018. Also, the company should focus on reducing operating expenses as the operating income margin is meager. Lastly, the company is loaded with debt, and the revolving credit facility is maxed out. Stay away.

CAPL's future does not look bright

The company has substantial operating expenses, and new revenue is not coming online fast enough. In the 2Q earnings call, Sharon Lui, from Wells Fargo, asked Gerardo Valencia, president and CEO, if we should expect to see a net benefit from the Applegreen contract. However, Gerardo mentioned that the company plans " to see the benefit over time." He believes that the company will see an incremental EBITDA versus current EBITDA at some point in 1Q 2020.

Another aspect that I do not like about CAPL is that the total volume of gallons distributed dropped to 258.6 million gallons in 2Q 2019 from 272.4 million in 2Q 2018. I am worried about any company that has declining fuel volume distribution when the moving 12-month total vehicle miles traveled is increasing. I think that the company has operational concerns.

CAPL's recent operational performance

The past operational performance looks worrisome. My go-to metric to measure the operational performance is the DuPont ROE summary. The analysis gives you a picture of how the company is doing in tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing you the inputs and summary in the following tables. All numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

At first glance, it seems that the ROE is improving. However, delving further, you will see that it is not.

First, I want to talk about the tax burden. As an MLP, the company should have a tax burden ratio close to 1.0 because it is a pass-through entity. However, the tax burden is highly volatile. In 1Q 2019, the ratio was 0.22. In 2Q 2019, the metric was 0.93, which is closer to an expected value.

The interest burden is also highly volatile, and it is concerning. Ideally, you want to see an interest burden close to 1.0, which means that the interest expense is small compared to the operating income margin. In CAPL's case, the interest burden has never been higher than 0.63 over the past six quarters.

The other worrisome item from CAPL is the low operating income margin. The coefficient has ranged between 0.9% and 2.0%. In brief, CAPL should work harder in reducing the operating expenses. In the last quarter, the operating costs totaled $14.2 million. Although the number is down from $15.7 million a year ago, it is still not enough.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover. It is volatile. However, over the past six quarters, the average is 0.64.

Now, we should focus on the equity multiplier, which is where I am the most worried. The equity multiplier indicates the leverage level from current and long-term liabilities. Later, I will discuss CAPL's leverage exclusively from the long-term debt perspective. Regarding the equity multiplier, I have two concerns. One is that the coefficient is above 5.0, which is my line-in-the-sand, and it represents substantial over-leverage. The second is that the metric is rising.

Therefore, the DuPont ROE is positive, but it is not improving. The primary driver is the increasing leverage. In brief, low operating income margin coupled with over-leverage is a recipe for disaster.

CAPL's long-term debt

Since the equity multiplier is through the roof, I want to delve further into CAPL's leverage. My preferred metrics to analyze the debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to pay its creditors. The later tells me about the leverage level. On the ICR side, things look bad. The ICR is hugging the 1.5 level. Ideally, you want to see the ICR higher than 3.0, so that there is enough income to fund distributions to equity holders.

From the D/E side, things look much worse. The D/E ratio has been above 5.0 for the past two quarters. What is more, is that the leverage has increased substantially, primarily due to declining shareholders' equity.

Overall, I do not think that the debt is sustainable. CAPL's sole focus going forward should be on deleveraging.

Now, I want to talk about CAPL's long-term debt components. CAPL's primary debt is in the form of the revolving credit facility. With such a weak balance sheet, I think that it is impossible to access the bond markets to raise funds. From 4Q 2018 to 2Q 2019, the revolving credit facility increased by $12 million to $510 million. What is more, is that the amount of availability under the credit facility on June 30, 2019, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, was $93.2 million. In other words, CAPL's credit card is already maxed out, and it is impossible to get a new credit card.

With such a high debt level, there is no way that the distribution is sustainable. I predict that the CAPL will cut the distribution in the next twelve months due to covenant restrictions, causing the stock price to plummet.

My takeaway

CAPL's operational performance is weak, and the balance sheet is fragile. The company's balance sheet is loaded with debt, and the revolving credit agreement is almost maxed out. I do not see the company accessing the bond markets despite the low interest-rate environment. Therefore, I believe that CAPL will slash the distribution within the next twelve months. I am bearish on CAPL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.