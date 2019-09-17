A Booming Market, For Now

Once again, there is optimism that a trade deal is finally on the horizon. Though we were ostensibly in precisely this position in May, only to have the bottom fall out, at least a temporary version of the very same agreement that was at hand then seems close to being reached now. As I wrote at the time, that agreement is far from comprehensive, no matter what is claimed for political purposes. Those political purposes, however, with the 2020 presidential primaries approaching, now make a deal far likelier to manifest. Trade uncertainty lingering much into 2020 would severely undermine Donald Trump’s bid for reelection, and he has left little doubt that he will do nearly anything to prevent that from happening.

As has been the case over the course of the last year, markets are currently tied to two major drivers: trade uncertainty and Federal Reserve interest rate policy. With the former at least potentially temporarily suspended, and mild easing offered by the Fed, there is presently little to hold the markets back. Paired with strong current economic data, all arrows seem to be pointing up.

While I hesitate to call this coming period the infamous "euphoria" that presages major downturns, the coming months do hold significant risks. The last time we witnessed this particular configuration of economic data was last September, and market participants recall vividly how that turned out. At present, our predictive model places the odds of a 10% correction in the next 12 months at about 81%.

More broadly, though I believe the bull market will continue for another year or two, this period does have the hallmarks of the beginning of the end. Our model places the odds of passing the market peak and diving toward a crash in the next 12 months at about 25%. The charts below suggest what that time period might look like, based on the two years leading up to the last two market peaks followed by crashes:

(Image credit: Yahoo Finance)

You’ll notice that the periods, overall, are marked by tremendous run-ups; they are also punctuated by significant drawdowns, and a fair amount of volatility.

The real question is just where, if at all, would our present position fall in such a run-up. Based on our data, I feel confident that we are, indeed, in the relevant period. Our current position, and the actual length of the period, are unknowns. Moving forward, therefore, access to, and analysis of, the best data possible is paramount in predicting the behavior of indices and markets at large.

Chart-watching alone, without data, can be extremely misleading. Compare the 1998-2000 chart above to the S&P 500 YTD, below:

(Image credit: Yahoo Finance)

This is precisely why our fund is non-discretionary. Keep an eye on the data, and understand that editorializing is, at best, added context to what we’re seeing. When the data says the market is going to crash, the market will crash, regardless of what is said or forecast to the contrary.

What should market participants be looking at for the moment, then? While China and the coming Fed decision are the obvious foci, both data points can be misleading. A trade agreement, should it come, is very unlikely to be comprehensive. Based on the outline of the agreement as it was nearly agreed in Q2, extensive reforms to Chinese governmental and business practices are not on the table. It is doubtful that any intellectual property commitments would be binding or enforceable. The real impact of the agreement will be to lift the cloud of uncertainty that has persisted for a year. There will undoubtedly be announcements of large agricultural purchases and boasts about inflows the agreement will bring the U.S., but beyond a few discrete areas I would not expect economic data to substantively reflect the trade pact in any significant or lasting manner.

This week's expected quarter-point interest rate reduction is likely, but far from certain. Interest rate policy, until recently, was very much dependent on economic data. Employment and inflation, the twin mandates of the Federal Reserve, do not currently support any further reduction in rates. That said, the Fed has lately shown itself to be susceptible to political, and, as they might phrase it, unpredictable international trade, pressures. Still, inflationary pressures have strengthened. Anchored largely, until now, by low energy prices, measures of inflation should be further buoyed by the attack on facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Will the Fed bow to market expectations, or pause, as the data suggests it traditionally would? If it’s the latter, markets will undoubtedly over-react predictably.

Despite the fixation of the markets, neither of these factors, regardless of their near-term outcomes, fundamentally change the trajectory of the U.S. economy. I expect the President to continue applying pressure in an attempt to buoy the economy, at least until the election is decided. At that point, if not before, whether or not near-term support is effective, economic data will indeed begin to slow. The same fundamental flaws that have stalked the bull market in recent years aren’t going anywhere. China will continue, with increasing effort and fading effectiveness, to avoid a hard landing. U.S. employment is at its peak, so any slowdown whatsoever will directly and immediately impact consumer spending. Falling interest rates are already squeezing the profitability of the banking sector, and thereby threatening the accessibility of consumer and business credit. Tomorrow’s interest rates and resetting trade with China to its previous trajectory will not, in the long run, positively affect any of the above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial LLC or Meadowlark Financial Technologies LP. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.