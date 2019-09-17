Tailored Brands: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

The stock is severely underpriced at projected 25% earnings yield and 31% FCF yield and will recover once the effect of share buybacks and debt reduction are evident.

Dividend elimination, along with a recent sale of the corporate apparel business and future Canadian distribution center sale, will allow for cash to be redirected to debt repayment and buybacks.

Recent sales numbers are not encouraging and, together with the dividend elimination and an impeding Q3 writedown, will likely keep the stock price depressed near-term.

In my previous article about Tailored Brands (TLRD), I demonstrated how the extremely pessimistic narrative regarding Tailored Brands is severely overblown. Although we learned last week that the Q2 and H1 numbers were uninspiring, I will demonstrate that it is the H2 that matters more for TLRD and that historically there has been a divergence between sales trends of H1 vs H2. With that in mind and considering a recently-announced shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy shift, the shares should appreciate significantly in the medium to long term, to at least $11-15, representing a 131-215% upside from the current share price.

Sales Numbers

In my previous article about TLRD, I demonstrated that the overall sales declined due to rentals, corporate apparel and alteration services, whereas sales of retail product actually grew YoY between 2016 and 2018. If we look at annual numbers, the trend looks like follows:

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

While annual sales of retail clothing product and corresponding gross profit margin amounts increased YoY, if you look at the numbers for H1 for the same years, the trend, albeit noisy, is the opposite!

Source: TLRD 2017 Q2 Form 10-Q

Source: TLRD 2019 Q2 Form 10-Q

However, if we look at the same metrics for the second half of fiscal year, the trend is the same as the full year numbers. The table below shows the sales numbers for the retail product:

Full Year, $ thousands Q1-Q2 Q3-Q4 2016 2,445,922 1,231,614 1,214,308 2017 2,439,817 1,178,579 1,261,238 2018 2,454,747 1,219,432 1,235,315 2019 1,175,679

Source: Author's calculations

Represented graphically:

Source: Author's calculations

It appears that the H1 sales trend for retail product does not necessarily predict the annual sales of the same, as the H2 trend more than compensates for it. One other item to note is the tailored product, as opposed to non-tailored and the rest of the retail mix, appears to follow the same trend as the overall sales number. The annual numbers trend up while the H1 numbers do not.

Source: TLRD Form 10-K

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

Nonetheless, let's not pretend that everything is great. Not only the recent H1 retail sales numbers give us cause for caution, the latest 10-Q indicates that the occupancy costs in H1 actually grew and the interest expense does not decrease nearly as fast as does the operating income.

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

Corporate Apparel Business Sale

The sale of the lower-margin corporate apparel business in August was a welcome development and we should assume that about $56M will go to debt repayment. Reducing debt by $56M results in reducing interest expense by approximately $4M, or $0.06 a share taking into account taxes.

we saw synergies associated with operating our Men's Wearhouse, Joseph A. Bank, Moores and K&G consumer retail businesses and that we did not see synergies associated with operating the dry cleaning business or the corporate apparel business.

Source: Jack Calandra, TLRD conference call

It certainly would be better if the company realized that there were no synergies before they got into corporate apparel business. But the bigger issue is the price that was realized for the sale of the corporate apparel division. Below is the glimpse into the balance sheet of what TLRD will receive $62M for, or less.

Source: TLRD Filing 8-K on 8/22/2019

What we see here is the tangible book value of the corporate apparel business was $134M. Even taking current assets minus all liabilities results in over $108M. While there will be "adjustments" to the $62M price received, this doesn't seem like a good deal for TLRD at all. And, in fact, after adjustments the amount of cash received is even less at $50M now and $6M in Q1FY2020. From the same Form 8-K:

The total consideration for this Transaction is approximately $62 million in cash, subject to certain working capital adjustments. Approximately $6 million of the consideration is deferred to the first quarter of fiscal 2020

There are some implications to the above. First, there will be a reduction to already-ugly book value of TLRD. Second, there will be a writedown in the Q3 to the tune of almost $83M. To add insult to injury, there will be an additional $2M tax bill associated with the transaction. From the same Form 8-K:

Closure of Distribution Center in Canada

The closed distribution center in Canada is for sale with proceeds that will be used for either debt reduction or share repurchases. From the conference call:

The closed distribution center is an owned facility and was recently listed for sale, the proceeds from which will be applied to our updated capital allocation framework.

NFL Partnership and Other Customizations

TLRD recently added the ability for customers to customize linings of suits and sports coats with NFL team logos. There are other innovations of the same type in the pipeline, providing a competitive advantage to Tailored Brands. From the call:

Last week we announced that we had entered into a multi-year licensing agreement with the National Football League. This agreement enables us to offer sports fans the ability to customize their suits and sport coats with linings depicting most of their favorite NFL teams. We are very excited to continue to develop this NFL offering as part of our goal to deliver the ultimate personalized experience for our customers. We are also working to innovate the process of buying a custom garment. Last quarter, we shared with you that we were in beta on Custom Builder, a tablet-based app designed to assist our wardrobe consultants and customers with the in-store custom buying experience.

Competition

There is an impact of competition on the Q2 and projected Q3 numbers. It is most evident in off-the-rack suits. From the call:

But as far as the promotional activity, yeah, we are seeing heavy promotional activity in suits. And that is something that we saw in Q2. That's something that informed our Q2 guide and it's something that we actually saw materialize through the quarter, and it's also influencing our Q3 guide. That is -- it's going to be driven in part by traffic, which we've talked about is it remains challenged I'd say for first retail as a whole. And then also you've met -- you referenced correctly this trend of casualisation which is obviously -- it works against off the rack suits. I would mention, though, that there is also a trend towards personalization. And given that we're playing in custom suits, that's actually a trend that helps us and it's one of the drivers behind the healthy growth. We continue to see in our custom suiting business, even while that business is tracking at a multi $100 million scale.

Tariffs

There should be no significant impact from tariffs on Chinese goods. From the call:

This has been a somewhat fluid process, but we believe we can absorb the list for tariffs within the existing product cost structure with minimal impact to the bottom-line this year. This is due to both diversifying our sourcing and working with our vendor partners in China to help mitigate the impact of the tariffs. We had already reduced the percent of direct source product from China from approximately 30% in 2017 to 23% last year. For 2019, we expect to lower that further to between 18% and 20%.

Putting It All Together

From the conference call it is obvious that there are headwinds in several categories. On one hand, there is heavy competition and promotional activity in off-the-rack suits. Custom suits have a lower gross margin, albeit higher selling prices compensate for that, to an extent. In addition, non-suit product has lower margins and requires volume to make up for these lower margins.

On the flip side, the custom suit product brings customers in stores and, along with the ability to customize linings and the recent NFL partnership, is a differentiator for Tailored Brands. With the overall business uncertainty, debt reduction and, to lesser extent, share repurchases at currently-reduced share prices should be prioritized over the dividend. Which is something Dr. Michael Burry, one of the main characters in Michael Lewis's book "The Big Short" and the movie based on it, wrote several letters to Tailored Brands' management about.

His recent Schedule 13D reveals a 5.1% stake in the company and demands to reduce or eliminate dividend in favor of debt reduction and share repurchases. Whether the management listened or came to the same conclusion on their own, they eliminated the dividend going forward. This is a step in the right direction, but the mutual funds and institutions that can hold only dividend-paying stocks will sell their shares. Same applies to people who want dividends. Let's discuss the Q3 now.

Projecting Q3 Results

In the 8-K from 09/11/19, the company projected adjusted diluted Q3 EPS of $0.40-0.45. This excludes any share repurchases, costs related to operational excellence program and other "non-recurring" items. The operational excellence program costs do keep recurring though, so figure another $9M for that. And this likely doesn't include any writedowns I mentioned for the sale of the corporate apparel business at a loss of $85M. (9+85)/50.6 = $1.86. Assuming some debt reduction and resulting interest expense savings, the Q3 GAAP EPS should be around minus $1.36.

Assuming this uninspiring Q3 result, the shares should remain depressed in the near term, giving the management opportunity to perform repurchases. As for guidance on that, from the call:

So as I mentioned in my prepared remarks and given where the stock prices and the dividend yield, we strongly believe that there's a more efficient way of deploying capital then through the dividend. Want to make it clear that funds freed up from the dividend, as you mentioned will be deployed into a mix of share repurchases and accelerated debt reduction, and also just to make clear that the funds that we received from the sale of corporate apparel will be entirely applied to debt reduction.

Sources of Cash

For debt reduction as well as for share repurchases, if any, the company needs cash. We know that there is $50 TLRD got from the sale of the corporate apparel business and they are currently in process of selling one of the two Canadian distribution centers. Additionally, there will be FCF generated by the business itself. Let's look at that last component.

Source: TLRD Form 10-Q

While on the surface things don't look too good for the H1, note that the changes in assets and liabilities were large negative in green-highlighted areas. If we were to normalize those, we would end up with about $40M of positive FCF. Another area, which was also mentioned in a Q&A session of the conference call, was inventories. The level of unfinished product/raw material is currently elevated and should normalize during Q3 and Q4, meaning additional FCF.

At quarter end, inventories were up $60 million or 8% versus last year. The majority of the increase is from higher levels of raw materials, including fabric. While fabric inventory is higher than planned. It is current and in support of basic replenishment product.

If we normalize that as well, the H1 FCF would be 40+60-22=$78M. The above is to demonstrate that the cash flows are not as bad as it would appear by merely looking at the numbers without proper context.

Valuing Tailored Brands

Let's assume no share repurchases but that there will instead be interest expense savings due to debt reduction. With annual EPS of over $1, we established that TLRD can spend at least $50M a year from the FCF on debt reduction, plus immediate reduction of $50 from the corporate apparel business sale and an additional amount from the sale of the Canadian distribution center.

On the flip side, the "operational excellence program" expenses appear to be recurring, therefore let's assume $9 a quarter in those. Taking the lowest Q3 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.40 and applying $8M as after-tax expense for the above, we get $0.24. To be fair, this likely includes some stranded costs from discontinued operations, but let's be conservative.

The Q2 GAAP EPS was $0.68, Q1 was $0.14. The FY2018 EPS was $1.64 less Q1-Q3 of FY2018 of $1.52, we get Q4FY2018 of $0.12. There were no differences in YTD goodwill impairment charges or loss on extinguishment of debt between Q3 and Q4. The results are in the below table.

Q4FY2018 Q1FY2019 Q2FY2019 Q3FY2019 (projected) Total 0.12 0.14 0.68 0.24 1.18

For contrast, sell-side analysts expect FY2019 EPS of $1.10 and FY2020 of $1.24. The share price as I write this is $4.77, giving us a projected conservatively-adjusted P/E or 4 (25% yearnings yield) or 4.3 using the sell-side estimate. Let's now look at cash flows. The CapEx has been running $20 a year less than depreciation and if we ignore the noise associated with changes in working capital, we get worst-case FCF of about $1.5 a share or $75M, resulting in a 31% FCF yield. And now that dividends are no longer paid, this cash will be dedicated to debt reduction opportunistic buybacks.

Capital Allocation

On the conference call, the stated goal was to reduce the leverage ratio to 3 from the current 3.9, a reduction of 23% or $264M, assuming EBITDA doesn't decline further. At current FCF levels and if inventories decline to normal levels by Q1FY2020, that proceeds of the apparel business as well as distribution center sale will be used for debt reduction only, it would take about 2 years. However, every $100M in debt reduction saves about $4.5M a year in after-tax interest expenses. Still, I don't expect major buybacks.

Bottom Line

The TLRD stock is an excellent value with earnings yield of >20% and FCF yield of about 30%. While deleveraging will take time, the cash flow, when used for debt reduction or buybacks, will generate better outcomes for investors than the recently-eliminated dividend. Historically, TLRD traded at double-digit P/Es. At current EPS, even assuming return to P/E of 10x, the share price should be at least $11. And to get to FCF yield of 10%, the share price should triple to over $15. It will take time, but we will get there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLRD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.