Mereo BioPharma's (MREO) CEO Denise Scots-Knight on 2019 Interim Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call

Richard Jones – Chief Financial Officer

Denise Scots-Knight – Chief Executive Officer

Brian White – Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoe Karamanoli – RBC Capital Markets

Mick Cooper – Trinity Delta

Richard Jones

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and good afternoon to those of you in the UK. And thank you for joining us on our 2019 interim financial results and corporate update conference call.

Earlier today we issued a press release providing an overview of the company’s financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This press release, along with a few slides that you may find helpful while you listen to this call may be accessed on the investor portion of our website at www.mereobiopharma.com.

Leading the call today will be Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, our Chief Executive Officer, who will provide a summary of our recent clinical and corporate developments. Afterwards, I will provide an overview of the financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2019. We will then open the line for any questions.

I will now turn the call over to Denise.

Denise Scots-Knight

Thank you, Richard. Good morning everyone and good afternoon to those of you in the UK. And thank you for joining us today. The first half of 2019 was an exciting period for Mereo during which we made significant progress against our strategic priorities. These advancements has set the stage for an important cadence of events to take place in the second half of 2019 and into 2020, including our anticipated data readouts from our two lead rare disease programs in osteogenesis imperfecta and severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Before I review a number of important highlights and updates across our product portfolio, let me first begin with a brief reminder of our core strategy and summary of our broader accomplishments with context. For those of you following along with the slide deck, I’m now on Slide 2. In just a few short years since Mario’s founding in 2015, we have assembled a diversified portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates that have already received significant investment from major pharmaceutical companies focusing on bone, respiratory, and endocrine indications with each having Phase 2 data in the indication we are developing or in a related indication.

We’ve successfully completed two large randomized Phase 2 studies in acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD and in hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, which both met their respective primary endpoints and are ready for the next stages of development. We’ve also secured multiple regulatory designations and initiated substantial Phase 2 clinical studies in the orphan diseases osteogenesis imperfecta and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, both of which currently have no or limited treatment options available. And finally, earlier this year we completed a merger transaction with OncoMed acquiring two additional clinical stage oncology programs, navicixizumab and etigilimab or anti-TIGIT resulting in our current diversified portfolio of six mid to late stage clinical programs.

Well, these are all significant steps and we’re proud of our accomplishments. We believe these are just the beginning. Our goal is to build Mereo into a leading fully integrated rare disease company. We believe we’re on the cusp of significant value inflection points with our two lead rare disease assets. Setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfecta or OI and our view is that for severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency or AATD. As such, I will spend most of today’s call discussing these two programs.

Now turning to Slide 3, our lead rare disease product candidate setrusumab is a human monoclonal antibody targeting sclerostin. We believe this mechanism is particularly well suited to treat OI, because unlike other agents, which are either anabolic or anti-resorptive. Setrusumab has been demonstrated to be a strong bone building agent that also reduces the resorption of bone, creating a dual-action anabolic effect to build overall bone density.

For background OI also known as brittle bone disease is a rare genetic disease, which causes a collagen defect.

It is characterized by fragile bones that fracture easily as well as variety of other physical symptoms that can severely impact patient’s life and quality of life. There are currently no FDA or EMA approved therapies for the OI. The disorder is particularly devastating for children and for their families and has a significant impact on the quality of life for adult patients who also fracture and very often suffer chronic pain.

In recognition of this unmet need setrusumab has received prime designation by the European Medicines Agency and has also been granted orphan status by both the EMA and the FDA. In May of this year, we announced encouraging six-month data from the open-label arm of our ongoing Phase 2b dose ranging ASTEROID clinical study, which is summarized here on Slide 4 along with the design of the study.

As a reminder, the primary endpoint of ASTEROID is the percentage change over baseline in trabecular volumetric bone mineral density Tr vBMD the wrist at 12 months, assessed using High Resolution peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography or HR-pQCT. The time of the interim data cutoff 12 patients had Tr vBMD measurements at the radius or the wrist available at baseline and three months. And 11 of these patients had measurements available at baseline and six months.

Patients showed a mean increase from baseline of 1.4% at three months and 3.2% at six months. We believe that these increases compare very favorably to the increases in Tr vBMD at the radius in osteoporosis patients. Approximately 1% at 24 months with alendronate, and approximately 1% and 1.5% at 12 months observed with teraparitide or denosumab, respectively.

Change from baseline in BMD at the lumbar spine, as measured by dual energy x-ray absorptiometry or DXA, is a key secondary point of the ASTEROID study. In the open label arm, at the time of the interim data cut-off, there were 12 patients whose areal BMD at the lumbar spine DXA measurements at baseline and six months were available. These showed a mean increase of 3.5% over baseline. These data confirms the previous data generated by Novartis before we acquired setrusumab and also compares favourably with other mechanisms of action in adult OI patients who were treated with PTH, where changes of 2.2% were seen at six months.

We’re delighted that the six months data from our ASTEROID study were selected for late-breaking oral presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research 2019 Annual Meeting in Orlando later this week, which we believe shows clear peer recognition and underscores the potential of setrusumab to become an effective treatment option for OI. The presentation will take place on Friday, September 20, at 3:45 PM Eastern Time.

The ASTEROID study remains ongoing, patients enrollments is complete and we continue to expect the top line 12 months data on the remaining three blinded-dose ranging arms of the study to be available in the fourth quarter of 2019. As we described in our open label data announcement, the 112 patients enrolled into the four arms of the study includes 69 patients with type 1 OI, 28 with type 4 and 15 with type 3.

In Q4, we expect to report on the primary endpoint of the study percentage change over baseline in Tr vBMD the rest at 12 months using HRpQCT and also the key secondary endpoints including changes in BMD measured by DXA and overall safety data. I want to note also that ASTEROID is the largest investigational clinical study that has ever been conducted in adult OI patients in the U.S. and EU. And we anticipate that this study will provide us with additional insights into this debilitating disease.

Turning now to Slide 5. In addition to evaluating setrusumab in adult OI patients, our pediatric investigational plan or PIP has been approved by the EMA and a study design has been agreed for a pivotal registration trial in children, which will be based on a primary endpoint of fractures over a 12 month period. The trial will be conducted in approximately 165 children with severe disease age 5 to 18 years old with OI types 1, 3 and 4. We also intend to validate the use of HRpQCT as a predictive biomarker in this study. This is a key step in our plan to commercialize the setrusumab in both children and adults. We're also exploring the extension of this pediatric study into the U.S. as well as the EU and Canada and look forward to updating you on that in due course.

Our team has been focused on further interactions with European agencies in respect of our setrusumab program, including submitting our action plan to marketing authorization to the EMA, and initiation of scientific advice, discussions regarding the potential regulatory qualification of HRpQCT as a biomarker. We've also engaged with the EUnetHTA groups representing the European Health Technology Assessment bodies and held several meetings with pricing and reimbursement authorities under the mechanism of coordinated access to offer medicinal product scheme in the EU.

We continue close collaborations with KOLs and the treating community, and most recently we participated in the International Conference on Children’s Bone Health, which has an increased focus on rare bone conditions and potential future therapies. In addition, we continued to develop, build and maintain close relationships with OI patient representative groups in the EU and U.S., systematically involving them in our interaction with the authorities.

Now turning to our second lead rare disease program Alvelestat on Slide 6. We continued to enroll severe AATD patients in the U.S. and EU in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. Alvelestat is a small molecule that inhibits neutrophil elastase called NE. NE is an enzyme that attacks and progressively damages lung tissue.

AATD patients either lack the protective alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, or produce abnormal ineffective protein that cannot block NE destruction. Such patients suffer progressive lung deterioration, leading to cough, wheeze, COPD-like symptoms and, ultimately, reliance on respiratory support. Some patients go on to receive lung transplants.

The primary endpoint for our 12-week proof-of-concept study is based on the biomarker desmosine, which is a breakdown product of elastin, the target of NE. If the results demonstrate a positive impact on the blockade of NE, we intend to seek regulatory advice in both the EU and the U.S. on the design of a pivotal study in both territories and to commence this as soon as possible thereafter.

The only approved therapy for AATD is plasma-derived protein. However, this is not reimbursed and is not available for use in all territories. We expect top line data from this study in mid-2020, as a result of slower than anticipated study startup and hence slower patient enrollment timelines.

Due to lack of broadly available therapies, AATD is often underdiagnosed or may be treated with off-label therapies provide, approved with COPD patients, but they do not treat the underlying pathology of the disease. Availability of approved new therapeutic options is expected to increase awareness and diagnosis both amongst treating physicians and in the patient community alike. As in OI, we continue to develop, build and maintain close relationships with the KOLs, the treating community, and the AATD patient representative organizations in both the EU and North America.

In addition, as part of our broader development plans for alvelestat are looking to build on our respiratory pipeline, we’re continuing to support certain investigator-led studies, including the ATALANTA study into AATD led by Mark Dransfield and his team, financially supported by an NCATS grant and also a study into bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome or BOS associated with graft-versus-host disease, GvHD in patients receiving hemopoietic stem cell transplantation, which is led by Steve Pavletic at the NIH.

BOS is an orphan disease characterized by inflammatory obstruction of the lungs tiniest airways, and is the primary cause of death in patients, who receive lung transplants. Given the preliminary clinical data to-date, we are planning to further investigate the use of alvelestat to treat BOS patients following lung transplantation. It is estimated that there are approximately three and a half thousand lung transplants in the U.S. each year and roughly, 50% of this population develop BOS.

Slide 7 again, summarizes upcoming milestones and key recent progress including our broader pipeline beyond our lead rare disease assets, which consists of four additional clinical stage product candidates; acumapimod for the treatment of acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; leflutrozole for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, HH in obese men; navicixizumab for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and etigilimab for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

A few brief highlights across these programs. leflutrozole and acumapimod are ready for the next stages of development. Regarding the latter, we had a successful type B end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA earlier this year and agreed on an outline for a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial program.

Our positive Scientific Advice Working Party or SAWP meeting also took place recently with the EMA. In July, we held a successful type B end of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA regarding the potential pathway for accelerated approval for navicixizumab, which was lead OncoMed asset for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer. We discussed with the FDA and agreed with in principle on an outline for the design of a phase 2 clinical trial that could potentially support the accelerated approval of navicixizumab.

Our team remains focused on advancing discussions with potential partners to help us further realize the value of these assets and we look forward to updating you regarding these discussions in the future. In addition to the progress have highlighted regarding our development programs, we also continue the build out of our senior Management Team and board of directors to ensure that we have the necessary expertise and are well positioned as our programs continue to advance. Last month we announced the appointment of Richard Francis as Head of Pharmaceutical Development. And this week Dr. Arun Mistry is joining us as the Therapeutic Area Head for Setrusumab. Following completion of the merger with OncoMed, Mike Wyzga, and Dr. Deepa Pakianathan were appointed as Non-Executive Directors to the Mereo Board.

I’ll now turn the call back to Richard, who will provide a summary of our interim financial highlights.

Richard Jones

Thank you, Denise. For those of you following along I’m now on Slide 8, which summarizes our key financial highlights. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 R&D expenditure rose by £1 million to £11.9 million from £10.9 million for the same period in 2018. In 2019, we continue the development of our two rare disease assets, setrusumab and alvelestat with R&D expenditure relating to the adult Phase 2b study and associated manufacturing cost for setrusumab on the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study for alvelestat.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019 our administrative expenses reduced by £0.6 million to £6.5 million from £7.1 million for the same period in 2018. These costs included several IFRS non-cash adjustments and other costs of a one-off nature. On a non-GAAP basis, therefore, our underlying administrative expenses in the period were £4.9 million compared to £3.8 million in 2018. And these included £1.3 million relating to the OncoMed Pharmaceutical subsidiary from completion of the merger in April, 2019 to the end of the period.

We started the year with £25 million in cash in short-term deposits and £2.5 million of short-term investments or total cash resources of £27.5 million. In April, 2019 we acquired $50.8 million of cash resources with the completion of the merger with OncoMed Pharmaceuticals. After taking account of costs associated with the merger and our operating costs in the period, net cash inflow in the first half of 2019 was £3.3 million, with cash and short-term deposits at the period end of £28.3 million. Taking into account an increase in short-term investments of £5.3 million, our total cash resources increased £8.6 million to £36.1 million

Now we’d like to turn the call back over to the operator to see if there are any questions. Operator?

Brian White

Yes, good afternoon. Just a couple of quick questions on setrusumab from me. I don’t know if this one is relevant or not, but I’d ask anyway just in terms of the data that we’re going to see in Q4 are you able to break down the impact by Type OI patient i.e. case I, III and IVand depending on those data, would that have an influence on the recruitment into the Phase 3 pediatrics study? That’s the first question.

The second one is just along the lines of thinking about the primary endpoint in ASTEROID and how representative that would be in terms of our thinking about the potential answer for the fracture study in the pediatric indication. Thanks.

Denise Scots-Knight

Great. Okay. Thanks for your questions, Brian. I'll try to remember them. So the first one, are we going to see the breakdown by OI Types.

We are collecting the data by OI Type. So we do hope to give an indication of the – if there are different levels of responses by OI Type. And I think that, in the open label data, we only had one, in the data that we reported we only had one Type III patient and one Type IV patient. So obviously in that case we didn't break the data down, but in the full dataset we should have sufficient numbers to see if there are any trends at least.

The other thing I think that's relevant to that question is I’ve mentioned that we are gaining more insights into the disease and the patient's experience of this disease through the ASTEROID study. And we're quite often told that, and this is relevant to the pediatric study as well. We're quite often told that, Type I patients are mild and they don't fracture very much.

And what we're finding through the ASTEROID study is, that's quite a way too much of a general statement. And we've come across Type I patients who have had 30, 40 fractures during their lifetime.

So the classification I think by phenotype, the boundary is a not quite as black and white as you might think from reading the literature. So that leads me into the, you mentioned will it be results from the ASTEROID study impact our pediatric study. Obviously we will have some dosing information, in terms of the changes in HR-pQCT. And the other thing is that, we're focusing on the higher fracturing patients in the pediatric study, there is a publication out this year actually that looks at different HR-pQCT parameters and shows in a [indiscernible] analysis of about 7,500 patients, correlation of propensity to fracture with some of the parameters in HR-pQCT.

So it hopefully will provide some supporting evidence going into the pediatric study.

Brian White

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Zoe Karamanoli

Hi. I have two questions one of them has been answered also about the Type I, Type III, and Type IV. So my second question is on the potential partnering discussion in leflutrozole with – I am wondering if you could give us some more background as to the reasons for when your ad board that you’ve decided to focus development on male fertility? And what does this mean with regards to potential future partnering discussion?

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay. Thanks for your questions Zoe. So in the ad board, I think the focus in terms of the fertility was that they were very – to date the ad board was very impressed with the improvements in fertility that we saw in the study. In particular, obviously we significantly increased the hormones of fertility FH and LH, but also that translated into a biological effect in terms of the sperm counts. And so, we felt that that’s a real differentiation on a real angle for the product. So that’s why we are focusing on that. The next steps in terms of partnering are the – we are looking now for this regulatory pathway. So we need to understand the clear regulatory pathway as part of the partnering discussion.

Zoe Karamanoli

Okay, great. Thank you.

Denise Scots-Knight

Thank you.

Mick Cooper

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I have – just a few follow-up questions. Following from your reply to Brian about the design and the learnings from the setrusumab, are you looking at – if it can be a simple division, are you going to have to allow to get a properly balanced trial given the variability that you’re seeing within the patients. Are you going to have patients allocated balanced according to the – their bone density? Or is it going to be simply according to the type of OI that they have? And second question with alvelestat, am I right in thinking that now that the start of the programs they have just had these study centers up and running, that the recruitment is now going as expected?

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay.

Mick Cooper

And finally, can you give us any more color on how the discussions are going, the partnering discussions, are going with any of the other assets?

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay. All right, so I’ll start with alvelestat, because that’s a very simple answer. So, yes, we’re now sort of on part of the enrollment curve. These things always go exponentially. So we are on the part of the enrollment curve where we expected to be, which is why we’re guiding to mid-2020. So hopefully that answers that question Mick.

Mick Cooper

Yes.

Denise Scots-Knight

In terms of the design for – and I assume you’re talking about the pediatric study.

Mick Cooper

Exactly.

Denise Scots-Knight

Yes. So what we’ll do, because obviously we’re going to have the data from the adult study before we start the pediatric study in earnest. So, we’re going to take the learnings from that in terms of types of OI and as you mentioned BMD. So we’ll very much learn from what we see in ASTEROID. At the moment in terms of how we with ASTEROID with more by type. But we will obviously see there’s an impact in terms of starting BMD.

Mick Cooper

Okay.

Denise Scots-Knight

Okay, and then in terms of partnering on the other assets. So I've mentioned Leflutrozole, so in terms of Acumapimod, the discussions there really at the moment are around the regulatory feedback that we have and the fact that we have now a phase – we've got a Phase 3 design, I've got a pivotal study design. However, the endpoint for that pivotal study is one that was not the – it's a different primary endpoint obviously from our Phase 2 study. And so we're having discussions with partners about how to de-risk that, that’s the stage of those discussions. And then with navi we have really just started the partnering in earnest having just got the FDA feedback and we're getting some very good traction there obviously with having a pathway to potential accelerated approval.

Mick Cooper

Great. Thank you.

Denise Scots-Knight

Thank you. So I want to thank everybody for taking the time to join us on the call today. We all appreciate as always your interest in Mereo and your question.

Let me just close by reiterating that the next quarter of 2019 is set to be a pivotal period for Mereo, following our announcement to the initial six-month open label data for Setrusumab and OI in May. We very much look forward to reporting the 12-month complete dose ranging data on all the patients enrolled into the blinded part of the study in this fourth – coming fourth quarter. We're also keen to initiate our pivotal pediatric study in OI patients in the EU and Canada, and look forward to exploring extension of our pediatric study into the U.S. Thank you.

