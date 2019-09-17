Intel Vs. AMD: Losing The Battle But Winning The War

Intel (INTC) has delivered surprisingly strong 2Q earnings results (ER). Maybe it was the low expectation to start with, but the market apparently liked the fact that corporate PC demand returned; average selling price (ASP) strengthened, and there was even some pull-ins demand from anticipating tariff effect. The stronger-than-expected 2Q performance may explain why Intel’s stock reversed its weak first 5-month trend and finally caught up with its superstar rival, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (Figure 1).

Since most stocks mainly price off future revenue growth rates, the market share changes indicating the tradeoff among competitors will become the most important factor if the total "pie" is fixed. That is, the stock price is more sensitive to market share changes than to the revenue growth rate for a smaller company. Say if the total pie will increase by 10%, but Intel will lose 3% market share to AMD, Intel should lose at least 3% of its revenue and AMD will gain that Intel's 3%-equivalent revenue. Since AMD has a much smaller revenue base, the 3% market share shift from Intel will equate to a much larger revenue growth rate (than 3%) to AMD.

Furthermore, the relevance of market share may be more important to a smaller revenue company, such as AMD, which has a lot of market share to grow to. On the other hand, if the entire industry has changed significantly over time, the impact from industry growth on company revenue will overwhelm the impact from the inter-company market share changes. Let's say, for a bigger pie to share, stock prices will be more responsive to the revenue growth than to the market share changes. Between 2013 and 2018, the overall revenue of all companies has seen notable growth over 30%. What this means is that all stock prices should have gone up, regardless of the market share changes between the two. It stands to reason that a larger (revenue) company, such as Intel, should be more sensitive to revenue growth.

Therefore, for Intel and AMD, while their stock prices are also driven by revenue growth and market share changes, each reacts to the two metrics in a different way. In this post, I set to examine the relative valuation between INTC and AMD by exploring the different interplay between revenue growth and change in market share.

Intel May Win The War

Intel is still one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world. It holds virtually the lion's share of the PC and server processor markets. The company generates sustainable growth by heavily and consistently investing in R&D. The growth trend has been further enhanced by a string of strategic acquisitions for its Artificial Intelligence and automotive offering, including Altera, Mobileye, Nervana, and Movidius. On the product side, Intel’s data center group (DCG) has benefited from the increasing use of mobile devices which help to hedge against the volatile PC market.

The corporate/cloud server processor is expected to be the main growth driver, where Intel still has a dominant market share (> 90%). Simply due to its sheer size (Intel is about 9-10 times of AMD), Intel is virtually the CPU industry. On the negatives, the industry-like size also exposes Intel to the fullest downside of a secular declining PC market. In addition, Intel has to worry about its ability to penetrate the smartphone market as mobile devices’ proliferation over PC. Also, Nvidia’s GPU looks to take some CPU revenue by becoming an alternative to the traditional data center server uses.

The bottom line is that Intel’s sheer size makes the total revenue the most important metric (than market share) for shareholders to look at. Historically, Intel's stock prices are more sensitive to total revenue as stock price and revenue shared the same trend (Figure 2). Furthermore, in spite of the recent market share losses to AMD, Intel stock prices still advanced because of the growth in total revenue (green circle in Figure 2). Historically, Intel’s stock price is less related to its market share changes than to revenue (Figure 4 taken from a previous post). With total revenue outlook improving from 2Q onwards, Intel can still win the war on CPU revenue growth, as indicated by the rising revenue and stock prices since 2Q ER.

Intel May Lose The Battle To AMD

AMD stockholders seem to have a fixation on the notion of market share. As Intel is 10 times bigger than AMD, the same change in revenue will register a larger market share change for the smaller AMD and its share price has been more sensitive to the market share changes. Since the launch of AMD's Ryzen, Threadripper, and EYPC, Intel has been steadily losing market share to AMD in all fronts. Intel's PC revenue share decreased from 95.3% in Q3 2017 to 94.2% in Q3 2018. As Intel’s weakness is AMD’s strength in a zero-sum scenario, AMD's share prices have benefited significantly from Intel’s announcement of the once again delay of 10-nanometer CPUs in 2018. Now Intel expects to ship 10nm Ice Lake chips for laptops later this year with server parts ramping in 2020. Keeping that promise becomes a credibility issue for Intel. In the near term, Intel is set to lose more CPU market share while AMD ramps its Ryzen 3 desktop and EPYC 2 server processors.

For a smaller AMD, its stock price is more responsive to market share changes. Yet, while the larger Intel is more sensitive to total revenue growth. AMD shares have gained over 100% in 2018 mainly due to market share gain over Intel, while Intel shares gained from its total revenue growth, despite market share loss. AMD’s recent good news on increasing market share includes that Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) confirmed that AMD will power Stadia's graphics rendering in the cloud after the rumor that Google was dissatisfied with Intel. Morgan Stanley estimated that AMD had $50 Million in cloud-gaming revenue in 4Q. This deal makes a big win for AMD in the gaming space, where AMD rivals the biggest player Nvidia (NVDA) in graphics cards. This is a classic example of a zero-sum game - Intel lost 2.1% while AMD gained 6% amid the news of Google’s switch.

That being said, it should be fair to point out that although Intel has lost market share to AMD in the last 2 years, the magnitude is not significant yet. For the server market which is known to move and grow slowly and also in Dr. Lisa Su's own words that "it will take three generations and time to gain market share for the servers," Intel is still the clear leader in this space. It will take AMD more time with clearly better performing technology at a competitive pricing point to increase the market share to double digits. For 2019 and onwards, while Intel still has a more platform diversity, AMD EPYC has more platform available to take on up to high single-digit market share. A further differentiation is that we will see AMD EPYC Rome at PCIe Gen4 and Intel Xeon Cascade Lake at PCIe Gen3.

Intel’s recent decision of exiting the 5G market and the subsequent sale of its 5G smartphone modem business to Apple (AAPL) for $1 billion has been widely perceived as Intel’s strategic move to refocus on client computing group and data center businesses in order to gain some leverage on market share against AMD and Nvidia. The relevance of market share to Intel and AMD’s shareholders can be easily verified if there is a relationship between market share changes and relative stock valuation (INTC/AMD). The argument is that an increasing market share leads to a higher relative valuation. Or, Intel’s relative valuation to AMD is positively related to Intel’s market share relative to AMD. In the most recent period, Intel’s relative valuation drops following a drop in Intel’s market share (the blue circle in Figure 3). It is in this sense that Intel may have lost the battle of market share to AMD.

Intel/AMD Relative Valuation

If market share turns out to be an important metric to determine the relative valuation between Intel and AMD and revenue growth is closely related to absolute valuation, we should use both revenue growth and market share to estimate the fair relative valuation between the two stocks. In Figure 4, I showed the fair (target) relative valuation and the actual relative valuation. For example, Intel price should trade at 3.4 times of AMD's price, given Intel’s current CPU market share around 91%, while Intel's actual price is only 1.5 times of AMD price. Clearly, Intel is severely undervalued relative to AMD.

Caveats

Due to its sheer size, Intel’s stock is more related to its revenue growth. In contrast, AMD is more sensitive to its market share. With Intel’s improving 3Q revenue outlook and AMD’s increasing market share, the fair relative valuation between INTC and AMD is not that obvious to determine. Based on how relative valuation has been historically determined, Intel with a 92% CPU market share (vs. AMD) would suggest that Intel is significantly undervalued relative to AMD. It should be cautioned that the combined mispricing around 100% cannot be allocated to each stock with absolute accuracy. However, since there is some evidence that AMD may be mildly and temporally overvalued from the recent momentum, it may be safe to assume that most of the undervaluation should go to Intel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.