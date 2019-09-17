CalAmp: Spinning Its Wheels, But Opportunity Still Exists

CalAmp's solid fiscal 1Q20 results were not enough to inspire investors, and the stock has traded sideways over the past three months.

So much for my renewed bullishness towards CalAmp (CAMP).

Following the most recent earnings results, I finally became confident that the connected device company could achieve its longer-term goal of producing $200 million in SaaS revenues and EBITDA margin of 20%. But after a brief jolt to about $11.50/share, the stock moved sideways over the following three months, suggesting that investors have not quite embraced the company's transformation efforts.

Credit: Ventura County Star

On September 26, CalAmp will disclose the results of its fiscal 2Q20. The event will represent another chance for the company to prove (or maybe disprove) that its shares could be worth $20 - the baseline price target that I have set for the stock, should the SaaS transition goals be achieved by the end of next year.

I am a bit less concerned about CalAmp's ability to maintain its recently-achieved operational stability, following a nearly-disastrous end of fiscal 2019 that was marked by severe supply chain challenges and the demise of the telematics business (e.g. connected device hardware and services). At least in the most recent quarter, the 17% YOY drop in telematics systems sales was predictable and seemed aligned with the company's plans to turn its focus of attention to SaaS-based solutions.

Source: August 2019 investor presentation

But probably much more important than the performance of the legacy business will be management's narrative around its outlook for SaaS revenues, which jumped from 23% of total revenues in fiscal 4Q19 to 29% in only one quarter, and should breach the 30% mark this time on their way to the targeted 40%. The 2019 acquisitions of Tracker, LoJack Mexico and Synovia Solutions should contribute with inorganic SaaS growth for at least another two quarters, while gross margin might start to expand once again - management projects it reaching 50% in the longer term vs. a bit less than 40% last quarter.

In what pertains to opex, I keep my expectations low. For as long as CalAmp remains in transformation mode (through fiscal 2021, I would assume), SG&A is likely to remain high. Integration costs needed to absorb the new acquisitions should put pressures on op and EBITDA margins for now. All accounted for, the management team expects adjusted EPS to land between 8 and 14 cents in fiscal 2Q20, and analysts conservatively estimate that the number will fall exactly in the middle of the guidance range.

Still an optimist

I maintain a bullish stance towards CAMP, despite understanding that the risks to me being wrong are sizable. As I presented in more detail recently, I calculate that CalAmp's SaaS business alone, if it grows and drives margin expansion as the executive team expects it to, might be worth about $640 million - nearly twice CalAmp's market cap today. The still-large telematics systems business could even be seen as a worthless "throw-in bonus," and still the stock would look substantially undervalued at the current price of a bit over $11/share.

Data by YCharts

Because of the upside opportunity and valuations that still seem very de-risked (next-year P/E of 12.4x and long-term PEG of 1.0x, see graph above), CAMP could eventually reward the bold, risk-seeking growth investor looking for outsized returns from an under-the-radar tech name.

I do not yet own CAMP because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.