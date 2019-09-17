IPO Update: Endeavor Group Readies Plan For $600 Million IPO

EDR has grown rapidly, is generating free cash flow, and is producing earnings, so the IPO is worth taking a close look.

The firm provides a range of talent representation, event, media, and IPO services.

Endeavor Group has filed proposed terms for its IPO of Class A common stock.

Quick Take

Endeavor Group (EDR) has filed to raise $600 million in an IPO of its Class A shares, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company provides a range of talent representation, events, entertainment, and related IP services.

EDR has produced very strong growth, is generating solid earnings and free cash flow, so the IPO is worth considering.

Company & Business

Beverly Hills, California-based Endeavor was founded in 1995 as a global celebrity sports, and brand agency.

Management is headed by CEO Ariel Emanuel, who was previously Senior Agent at International Creative Management.

Besides providing access to talent, such as actors, musicians, models, athletes and writers, Endeavor also provides access to various consumer product companies, sports federations and properties, global broadcasters, digital companies, television shows, films, books, podcasts as well as video games.

The firm’s assets include UFC, Professional Bull Riders, as well as the Miami Open and Frieze.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 39.5% 2018 45.2% 2017 45.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.7x in the most recent period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.7 2018 0.4

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the US celebrity and sports agents market was expected to reach $11 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5% between 2013 and 2018.

The main factor driving market growth is the increase in disposable income from consumers of media and products.

The market depends on the vitality of many entertainment and sports industries, which depends on the aggregate consumer spending on various disposable items, such as movie and sports tickets as well as artist merchandise.

Major competitors that provide talent management services include:

Creative Artists Agency

United Talent Agency

Source: Sentieo

EDR faces competition from other market participants in each of its other business segments.

Financial Performance

Endeavor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in total revenue

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

A swing to positive operating profit and operating margin

Strong growth in cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 2,048,552,000 36.5% 2018 $ 3,613,478,000 19.6% 2017 $ 3,020,116,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 962,633,000 13.0% 2018 $ 1,891,344,000 13.3% 2017 $ 1,668,955,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 46.99% 2018 52.34% 2017 55.26% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To June 30, 2019 $ 153,717,000 7.5% 2018 $ 258,540,000 7.2% 2017 $ 283,019,000 9.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (220,296,000) 2018 $ 231,304,000 2017 $ (173,168,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ 261,812,000 2018 $ 121,131,000 2017 $ 216,028,000

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $753.2 million in cash and $7.7 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $90.7 million.

IPO Details

EDR intends to sell 19.35 million shares of Class A shares at a midpoint price of $31.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $600.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The firm will have four classes of stock post-IPO:

Class of Common Stock Votes Economic Rights Class A 1 Yes Class B None Yes Class X 1 None Class Y 20 None

The founders and private equity investor Silver Lake Partners will retain the Class Y shares, giving them voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $12 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.83%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to cause Endeavor Operating Company to use the approximately $546.8 million of net proceeds we receive from this offering to repay $500 million of the outstanding term loan borrowings under our 2014 Credit Facilities, which term loans bear interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.75% and mature in 2025. [...] We intend to cause Endeavor Operating Company to use the approximately $46.8 million of remaining net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, KKR, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, BTIG, CODE Advisors, DBO Partners, LionTree, Moelis & Company, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, Academy Securities, Ramirez & Co., Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co, Jefferies, HSBC, and The Williams Capital Group.

Commentary

Endeavor has produced impressive topline revenue growth and gross profit growth in recent periods.

The firm appears to have hit its stride as a provider of access to talent and running media events in a media saturated age.

However, EDR has significant debt and intends to use the IPO’s proceeds to pay down that debt, but only partially. The company will still have $7.2 billion in total liabilities even after the debt paydown.

This is typical of private equity-owned firms coming into the IPO process.

Also, Endeavor is the result of several mergers and holds $3.9 billion of ‘Goodwill’ on its balance sheet. Out of $9.9 billion in total assets, this amount represents 39% of the firm’s assets.

Goodwill is essentially the amount paid for acquisitions minus the fair market value of the assets acquired.

The market opportunities for the firm’s various business segments are large and forecast to grow as the demand for media in all forms continues to grow.

Notably, the company faces direct competition from other privately held firms in the talent representation business, although it has competition from other forms of media in the events and other spaces.

Endeavor is a bit of an unusual combination of segments, so the firm doesn’t have a direct competitor that matches all of its segments.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV / EBITDA of nearly 33x and EV / Revenue of almost 3x.

This is a premium when compared to live events firm Live Nation (LYV), which admittedly is an events-focused firm and is not entirely comparable. LYV has an EV / EBITDA of 23x and EV / Revenue of 1.5x.

Endeavor has a solid growth trajectory, is generating earnings and positive free cash flow, although the firm has significant debt.

EDR has developed a unique position at the nexus of various growing media businesses; so, while the IPO doesn’t appear cheap, the company has strong growth prospects ahead.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 26, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.