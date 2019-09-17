The Green Organic Dutchman: Aurora's Complete Exit A Major Setback

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) suffered a major setback last week when its long-time cornerstone investor Aurora Cannabis (ACB) exited its entire remaining stake in the company via a block trade. We will discuss the implications of this development and we reiterate our long-time view that TGOD has been an underperformer operationally and its sky-high valuation remains highly speculative for investors.

(All amounts in C$)

Slowly Moving

TGOD has been in development mode for several years now and it is finally on the verge of entering mass production. Since we began covering the company, we have highlighted its prolonged construction timeline and limited visibility into end markets and distribution channel as key risks to the company. TGOD is building two major facilities to support its organic strategy. The Hamilton facility located in Ontario just received its cultivation license from Health Canada for the last phase of expansion. The facility will be able to produce up to 17,500 kg of cannabis annually once fully operational. The timeline has been pushed back several times but TGOD expects the Hamilton facility to reach full capacity by the end of 2019. Once fully operational, we expect TGOD to realize significant sales from productions out of this facility.

(Source: IR Deck)

TGOD's biggest facility under construction is the Valleyfield facility in Quebec. The facility is being built for organic certification and will be able to produce 185,000 kg annually by 2021, based on TGOD's latest estimates. TGOD announced a major delay in February 2019 citing design changes which will also increase design capacity. However, we think the biggest uncertainty relating to this project remains its construction deadline and budget. Because the cannabis market in Canada has been legal for almost 11 months now, it is crucial for TGOD to enter the market before the market becomes flooded with cannabis products, including premium organic productions.

(Source: IR Deck)

TGOD began selling its cannabis through a small experimental program with 200 medical patients in March this year. The sales from this program are negligible but TGOD also began shipping to Ontario cannabis store in August this year, marking its first shipment into the adult cannabis market. However, we expect the initial shipment to be very small given TGOD's current production capacity remains very small before Hamilton is fully licensed.

Aurora Is Out

The relationship between TGOD and Aurora Cannabis began from the pre-IPO stage when Aurora invested 33.3 million shares at $1.65 per share. During the IPO, Aurora acquired another 6.3 million shares at the IPO price of $3.65 per share. Aurora has been selling its TGOD shares in the public markets and this time it used investment banks to sell its remaining 28.8 million shares all at once at $3.0 per share. We think the writing was on the wall when Aurora declined the option to increase its position in October and when it acquired organic cannabis producer Whistler Medical Marijuana for $175 million in January 2019. We think the reason is clear to everyone in terms of why Aurora is selling out of TGOD while it could still make a nice profit on its original investments despite the stock trading below its IPO price.

Aurora is also unlikely to exercise its warrants now that it has chosen to exit its position entirely - not to mention the fact that its 20 million TGOD options are exercisable at $3.0 and $7.0 per share. TGOD also lost a major offtake partner that was going to take 20% off its total productions. We think TGOD now have a much riskier near-term outlook with 20% of its production back to their own hand when it is unclear how big the organic market is for cannabis in Canada. Without the potential warrant exercise proceeds and purchase commitment, we think the overall riskiness of TGOD has increased.

Valuation

TGOD has a market cap of $830 million and doesn't have meaningful sales to compare with industry peers. The company ranks among the top 10 largest cannabis companies in Canada by market cap, despite having no major operating assets at the moment and no meaningful cannabis sales to date. Although TGOD is building two large cannabis facilities focusing on the organic cannabis market, we think there are major uncertainties that should warrant a discount to its valuation. First of all, the company is highly inexperienced in large-scale construction as evidenced by its delayed construction timeline and increased budget (the company tried to describe the event positively but the reality remains the same). We think there are reasonable risks that the TGOD might not be able to meet its stated production goals once the facilities are operational. Furthermore, there is no established large-scale market for organic cannabis in Canada. Anecdotally some investors would prefer organic cannabis but it is unclear how big the market is and how much premium would organic cannabis products command in the adult market.

(Source: TSX)

Another emerging risk for TGOD is its dwindling cash balance as constructions kept dragging on and the budget kept getting higher. TGOD's cash balance has declined precipitously in the last two quarters as summarized below (excludes $50 million of restricted cash earmarked for construction):

2018 Q3: $207 million

2018 Q4: $213 million

2019 Q1: $174 million

2019 Q2: $69 million

The cash burn was largely related to capital expenditures, working capital build, and normal operating expenses. Without ongoing backing of Aurora, the company will face increasing pressure to become cash positive within the next few quarters. TGOD is burning cash from normal operations and it is likely to face continued negative operating cash flows until its Hamilton facility could fully ramp up and achieve sales, realistically in early 2020.

Looking Ahead

TGOD is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build a large organic facility to supply the Canadian market. However, with the early partner Aurora selling out at below-IPO price and its cash balance shrinking, the overall risk level of the stock also increased. The next few quarters will likely remain muted for TGOD as it continues to work its Hamilton facility towards full licensing. It is imperative for management to keep the Valleyfield construction on time and on budget while leaving enough cash on hand to fund ongoing operations and for contingency purposes. We remain on the sidelines due to TGOD's very high valuation relative to its increasing risk profile. We believe a more appropriate time to invest in TGOD would be after its Valleyfield facility is up and running. Alternatively, we could get comfortable on its go-to-market strategy once it achieves substantial sales from productions at its Hamilton facility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.