The Dixie Group: An Opportunity For Shareholder Value Realization

DXYN is set to generate about twice its market capitalization from the sale-leaseback of a manufacturing facility, with the proceeds to be allocated toward debt reduction and share buybacks.

The Dixie Group, Inc. is a deep value, special situation stock with an expected return of 40 to 73 percent within the next 6 to 12 months.

Investment Thesis Summary

Similar to most deep value situations, The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN, “Dixie”) has some hair on it – it's hasn't generated GAAP profits in any quarter since early 2017, it is in the unexciting business of manufacturing and selling floorcoverings (rugs, carpets, etc.), and it’s family-controlled through a dual class share structure. While Dixie would not qualify as an “excellent business with a moat”, its stock nonetheless represents an attractive investment opportunity given its bargain purchase price and impending catalysts. The stock trades at a ~60 percent discount to tangible book value today after under-performing the S&P 500 Index by ~89 percent over the last two years, as the Company has continuously failed to deliver profitability. As a result, investors are now ignoring the tremendous near-term value realization that will be achieved by an asset sale as well as the potential for improved earnings over the medium-to-long term from significant cost cutting efforts.

In August 2019, Dixie announced it had entered into a letter of intent to sell a single manufacturing facility for $40M set to close in October 2019, generating ~2x its entire market value in cash proceeds and a gain in excess of $20M. This transaction will enable Dixie to pay down debt (reducing financial risk for shareholders) and execute a share buyback plan equating to ~29 percent of outstanding shares at the current stock price. Additionally, Dixie’s earnings may materially improve over the next year as it completes its “Profit Improvement Plan” and introduces several products targeted at growth sectors in the floorcovering market.

As an under-followed nano-cap stock, Dixie is ideal for investors who seek value outside of commonly scrutinized search grounds. The analysis below supports an expected return of 40 to 73 percent within the next 6 to 12 months.

Company Overview

The Dixie Group is a manufacturer and distributor of floorcovering products to high-end residential and commercial markets. In 2018, 72 percent of sales were to residential markets and 28 percent were to commercial markets. According to the Dixie, its residential business is driven by home sales and to a lesser extent new home construction, while its commercial business is driven by non-residential fixed investment and upper end remodeling in office, retail, education, and hospitality properties. The Company’s residential market brands include Fabrica, Masland, and Dixie Home, with the commercial market served through its Atlas/Masland Contract brand.

In contrast to majority of floorcovering producers in its industry, Dixie focuses on catering to the high-end of the floorcovering market. This niche segment puts their product offerings at a premium price range compared to industry averages (see slide 13 of their August 2019 Investor Presentation for more detail).

Dixie’s business is primarily focused on what the industry calls “soft” floorcovering products, which include broadloom carpets, rugs, and luxury vinyl flooring (LVF), as opposed to “hard” floorcovering products such as cement, stone or ceramic tiles. Other examples of soft floorcoverings can also include linoleum, polyvinyl chloride (commonly known as “PVC”), and cork.

Frierson Family Control and Insider Activity

The Frierson family holds majority voting rights through their combined ownership of ~7.6 percent of Dixie’s class A shares outstanding and 100 percent of its class B shares outstanding (class B shares are entitled to 20 votes per share). The Frierson family includes Daniel K. Frierson, who has been a Director since 1973, CEO since 1980, and Chairman of the Board since 1987, along with his son D. Kennedy Frierson, Jr. who has been COO since 2009 and Director since 2012.

In November and December of 2018, both of the Friersons (CEO and COO), Jon Faulkner (CFO), and Derek Davis (VP of Human Resources) each purchased 10,000 shares of common stock in the open market, amounting to nearly $50,000 worth of insider buying.

Efforts in Motion to Generate Profitability

Due to an unexpectedly large sales surge in 2013, Dixie experienced capacity constraints and decided to embark on a plan to rapidly expand capacity through investment in facilities, acquisitions, and new employees. Over the next few years it became clear that this was a misstep for the business, as sustained sales growth and profitability failed to materialize. In recent years, Management has begun taking the opposite approach and has been working to consolidate operations and reduce the workforce. In late 2017, Dixie initiated its Profit Improvement Plan to reduce costs on the commercial side of the business amid declining sales by consolidating its two commercial product brands into one business, which is now known as Atlas/Masland Contract. Since initiating the PIP, Dixie has incurred a total of ~$17.4M in facility relocation expenses and related write-downs to inventory and intangible assets. Once the PIP is fully executed at the end of 2019, Management expects to be generating ~$18.7M in annualized cost-savings going forward compared to Dixie’s 2017 cost structure. For the remainder of 2019, Dixie is working to implement additional savings by further cutting administrative staff, changing insurance plans to reduce medical costs, eliminating their Commerce, CA distribution center, and better utilizing their Santa Ana, CA facility.

While it’s difficult to reliably assess the feasibility of these efforts given Management’s track record, there are some positive signs emerging from these initiatives. For one, the most recent quarter (Q2 2019) saw Dixie report positive adjusted net income when excluding the PIP costs. This has only happened one other time since Q2 2017 and may be indicative of successful cost savings efforts. Additionally, there has been strong top-line growth stemming from Dixie’s hard surface product offerings, namely PVC and LVF products which mimic the appearance of hard surface materials like wood or stone. These product lines were introduced more recently to capture the high growth in demand for hard surface products occurring in the floorcovering market. In the Q2 2019 earnings call, Management noted that their residential hard surface product sales grew 48 percent year-over-year as they continued to launch additional LVF and wood products. Though still a small portion of Dixie’s business, this group of products recently became profitable and is expected to continue contributing to the bottom line going forward.

Investors will notice that gross margins took a dip shortly after Dixie started the PIP, with reported gross margins of 21.5 percent and 22.4 percent in FY 2018 and 2019 YTD respectively, compared to historical gross margins ranging between 23.5 to 25.1 percent between FY 2013-2017. PIP-related inventory write-offs impacted gross profits in 2018 and 2019 (to a lesser extent) which when adjusted out bring gross margins up to 22.4 and 22.5 percent, respectively. Gross margins tend to fluctuate with raw material and labor costs, however this inflation is typically passed on to customers over time. Lowered sales in the commercial side of the business have also contributed under-absorbed costs in Dixie’s manufacturing operations, but this is something the PIP is working to solve by right-sizing operations. One positive sign is that in its latest quarter Dixie reported an un-adjusted gross margin of 23.4 percent. Future normalized gross margins should continue to be more in-line with historical margins to the extent that sales stabilize and the PIP can be successfully executed.

Share Price Undervaluation and Price Target Range

Dixie’s stock has become a bargain as shareholder overreaction has taken the stock price down by ~75 percent over the last three years. Today DXYN trades at a price/tangible book value (P/TBV) of just 0.40x, which is much lower than its 5-year average P/TBV multiple. As reported in August 2019, Dixie has entered into a letter of intent for a sale-leaseback of its Santa Ana facility for $40M and expects the transaction to close in early October 2019. This asset sale will generate proceeds equivalent to ~2x Dixie’s market value and a gain in excess of $20M. It also sets the stage for debt reduction and execution of a recently authorized share buyback plan for $5.9M worth of common stock. At today’s price, this buyback authorization is equivalent to ~29 percent of the common shares outstanding and expires in March 2020.

A gain on sale of ~$20M will boost Dixie’s reported balance sheet equity value by 40 percent based on the Company’s latest 10-Q. At Dixie’s current price of $1.28/share, the stock will subsequently be trading at a pro-forma P/TBV of 0.29x. Given Dixie’s stated intention to pay down debt and buy back shares with the proceeds, it would make sense to see the price discount narrow some. A conservative assumption that the post-sale P/TBV should remain in-line with today’s 0.40x P/TBV implies a price target of ~$1.79/share. If we were to incorporate some investor optimism resulting from a reduced debt profile and share count, perhaps the stock moves to 0.50x P/TBV, or ~$2.22/share. This price range of $1.79 to $2.22/share indicates an upside return of 40 to 73 percent over the stock’s last closing price.

While the stock has appreciated substantially since the initial announcement of the sale-leaseback, DXYN’s price level still does not adequately reflect the benefits of the developments described above. One could argue that the pre-announcement price level (which was at historic lows) was unduly influenced by investor overreaction to declining sales and earnings (weighed down by the PIP) and further depressed by institutional selling, with Wells Fargo & Company dumping almost 1 million shares not long before the announcement. Despite Dixie’s recent share price increase, the stock is still down ~32.6 percent year-over-year and does not fully incorporate the shareholder value to be unlocked from the asset sale proceeds.

Note that with Dixie's consistent losses in recent years, any earnings-based valuation would involve some fairly speculative assumptions. Generally speaking, in an optimistic scenario Dixie would not only allocate the asset sale proceeds to reward shareholders and repay debt, but would also report improved earnings results aided by a reduced cost structure and greater sales as its new products gain traction in the market. The likely result in this case would be a materially higher target stock price range than the conservative one estimated above. It’s also worth mentioning that the Santa Ana facility is one of six manufacturing and distribution facilities owned by Dixie, all of which but one have greater square footage area and could be similarly utilized to generate near-term cash inflows for the Company.

Catalysts

To summarize, the $40M cash inflow from the asset sale will highlight the value that investors have ignored at Dixie, while helping the Company meaningfully reduce its debt and buy back stock. From an operational perspective, investors may also benefit if Dixie can sustain profitability after the completion of the PIP.

How much debt can investors expect Dixie to pay back from the sale proceeds? The press release for the transaction states that “the purchase price is in excess of $40 million and is anticipated to generate an after-tax gain on sale in excess of $20 million.” Conservatively this should produce proceeds after taxes and fees of roughly $35M. If Dixie earmarks $5.9M for share buybacks, $2M for remaining 2019 capital expenditures, and perhaps $4M for 2020 capital expenditures, then there remains ~$23.1M for debt reductions. Excluding lease liabilities, Dixie owes ~$105.6M to its lenders with majority of consisting of ~$96.3M drawn on its revolving credit facility. With the available net proceeds Dixie could pay off ~21.9 percent of the debt it owes its lenders.

Risks

The biggest risk to this investment thesis is that the sale-leaseback transaction gets cancelled, which seems remote given the nearing completion of the deal.

Management’s track record calls into question the effectiveness of the PIP, but with recent adjusted profitability there have been some tangible improvements that support the efficacy of these initiatives.

Majority of Dixie’s debt profile today consists of amounts drawn on the revolving line of credit. This line of credit matures in September 2021, providing plenty of time for its reduction and/or refinancing with help from asset sale proceeds and Dixie’s reduced cost structure going forward.

DXYN is an illiquid stock subject to volatility. For example on June 6, 2019 there was an abnormally large amount of trading volume that caused the stock price to drop by nearly half during the trading session before returning to earlier price levels the next day, despite no material news impacting the Company. However, this dynamic also creates an opportunity for investors who are not subject to volatility constraints to buy or sell at advantageous prices.

Dixie has some customer concentration, with Lowe’s accounting for 13 percent of its sales in 2018, as well as supplier concentration in its reliance on a single supplier for its primary raw material - nylon yarn. Any interruption in its supply of nylon yarn could result in unanticipated disruption to Dixie’s customers and business, however Dixie has stated that there are other potential sources for this material if necessary.

The Company imports most of its LVF offerings, and some of its wood, rug, and broadloom offerings, therefore import tariffs in the future could detract from the bottom line on these products.

Conclusion

As an underfollowed and unappreciated nano-cap stock, DXYN offers a large margin of safety in its ~60 percent discount to tangible book value, a hard catalyst in its looming asset sale, and additional catalysts over the medium-to-long term through subsequent share buybacks, debt reduction, new product offerings and cost reduction efforts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXYN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.