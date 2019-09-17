Acacia Research: Technology Investing Then And Now

But, there does appear to be distinct differences in the approach to technology investing employed by Acacia's former Board as compared to Acacia's current Board.

Now those same activists have made a technology investment. Shareholders may be wondering if they've been set up to be fooled a second time.

Many shareholders felt “fooled” when Acacia Research's previous Board abandoned its NPE business model and embraced technology investing. Activists engaged and ended up with a distressed company to revive.

The idiom, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me”, is sound advice. It is wise to learn from past mistakes.

Shareholders in Acacia Research (ACTG) may be wondering if they've been set up to be fooled a second time.

Some History

Prior to December, 2015, Acacia Research was an NPE, a non-practicing entity. Ideologically, an NPE allowed innovators and inventors to continue to innovate and invent without being distracted and burdened by patent protection. As an NPE, Acacia became well-versed in patent protection and facilitated right-to-use licensing between patent owners and patent users. Acacia either a) partnered with the original innovator or inventor and defended them or b) purchased the patent outright and defended it. Primary sources of revenue were a) judgments from successful lawsuits defending patent owners and/or b) licensing agreements.

In late December 2015, a jury decided against Acacia Research on a key portfolio case. Then-CEO, Mr. Matthew Vella, left the next day.

The next management team and Board of Directors did an about-face regarding the company's business strategy. Very few patents were acquired in the next 2-1/2 years. To “diversify”, the company began partnering with “high-growth technology companies”. Acacia Research made capital investments in Veritone (VERI) and Miso Robotics. The strategy was met with clear hesitation by some shareholders.

Acacia continued to struggle and disappoint. In early 2018, activists engaged. The investments in Veritone and Miso Investments were a key point of contention. The activists claimed Acacia's management team did not have a “demonstrated record of success in technology investing”. At its annual meeting in June 2018, shareholders voted for change, electing two replacements to the Board. Within days, the remainder of the Board subsequently resigned as did the top three executives of the company.

By the end of the 2018 summer, the newly-elected board members, Mr. Albert Tobia and Mr. Clifford Press, had only the remnants of a distressed company to revive.

Thus, it would be ironic that Acacia Research, at the direction of a new Board led by the activists, in the summer of 2019, made what could be considered a “technology” investment. It certainly opens the new Board up to comparison.

The Veritone Investment Status

In August, 2016, Acacia invested in Veritone (VERI). Acacia initially provided $20 million in the form of two $10 million loans. In March 2017, Acacia funded a $4 million convertible promissory note with Veritone. In May 2017, Veritone went public and Acacia's loans were converted to common shares. During the IPO, Acacia exercised its option to purchase an additional 2.15 million shares at $13.61 for $29.3 million. In total, Acacia invested $53.3 million in Veritone and ended up with 4.12 million shares and warrants to purchase 1.12 million shares. Shares of Veritone have vascillated between $74.92 at its high in September 2017 to as low as $3.65 in December 2018.

Within days of the activists taking their Board seats at Acacia in mid-2018, they began an aggressive sell-off of the Veritone shares. By the end of 2018, Acacia had sold 2.7 million shares for $19.097 million at a loss of $19.095 million. In the first half of 2019, it sold another 1.11 million shares for $5.045 million at a loss of $7.232 million. Since the end of the second quarter, Acacia has sold another 145,355 shares. As of July 27, 2019, Acacia has 406,197 shares of Veritone common stock valued at approximately $1.83 million based on a share price of $4.50. Of its $53.3 million investment, it has recouped only $24.14 million.

The Miso Robotics Investment Status

In June 2017, Acacia acquired a 22.6% ownership in Miso Robotics for $2.25 million. In February 2018, it invested an additional $6 million and increased its ownership to approximately 30%. As of the end of the second quarter in 2019, Acacia determined the investment would not be recoverable and recorded an impairment of $8.195 million.

“Specifically on the Other Investments line, accounting rules require us to write off the investment in Miso Robotics given the company's financial position and current cash burn. They are currently pursuing strategic partnerships.”

In fairness, Miso Robotics is owned by Cali Group and pursuing strategic partnerships could be viewed as the norm for Cali Group.

“We conceive of new technologies to fundamentally change the brick and mortar world, invest in proof of concept of the technologies at our CaliBurger restaurant in Pasadena, and then spin out companies to raise outside capital and build separate management teams to commercialize the technologies.” (emphasis added)

The 2019 Investment in Immersion

From June 3rd through August 1st, Acacia Research acquired 1.62 million shares, representing over 5%, of Immersion Corporation (IMMR). The purchase prices ranged from $7.30 to $7.97 per share. The company also purchased 1,478 options contracts for an additional 147,800 shares. The options contracts have expiration dates ranging from August 16, 2019 to November 15, 2019 at a strike price of $7.50. The investment cost Acacia $11.22 million.

Acacia believed the market's pricing of Immersion was low.

“We made it clear that we felt it was a good asset. It's trading at a discount and represents an attractive value for us to buy at this stage. And, we also said that there are probably some actions that the Board of the company could take to correct the undervaluation.”

Is Immersion A Similar Investment?

At first glance, shareholders could question whether the latest investment reeks of similarity with the investments questioned so vehemently during the activism. But, there are distinct differences and shareholders get to decide whether these differences warrant patience.

Veritone provides an SaaS (software as a service) cloud-based solution to analyze, search, retrieve, replay and share video and audio streams. Its aiWARE is touted as the “world's first operating system for [AI] artificial intelligence”.

However, Veritone's roots are in advertising.

“The Company operates a full-service advertising agency. The Company’s expertise in media buying, planning and creative development, coupled with its proprietary technology platform, enables the Company to analyze the effectiveness of advertising in a way that is simple, scalable and trackable.”

In the 2019 second quarter, 47% of the company's revenue was derived from its advertising roots. But, this wasn't the case when Acacia invested in 2016 and 2017. In 2017, a staggering 90% of Veritone's revenue came from its advertising business with 67% of that total coming from its ten largest customers.

It is pertinent to recognize the shift occurring in 2019 is not wholly a result of Veritone's ramp in aiWare sales. Rather, the majority of the change is the result of its acquisition of Wazee Digital in August, 2018.

(amounts in thousands) FY 2017 FY 2018 YTD 2019 Advertising $12,949 $17,146 $11,556 aiWARE SaaS Solutions $1,464 $5,958 $5,457 aiWARE Content Licensing & Media Services --- $3,943* $7,382**

*represents September through December, 2018

**“All of the net revenues generated from aiWARE content licensing and media services in the second quarter and first six months of 2019 resulted from our acquisition of Wazee Digital, for which we had no corresponding net revenues in the corresponding prior year periods.”

Source: Author-created from company data

Furthermore, Veritone's advertising business is the more profitable segment.

“Our advertising revenues, which have gross margins exceeding 95%, represented 90% of our total revenues in 2017 and 63% of our total revenues in 2018.”

FY 2017 FY 2018 YTD 2019 Gross Margin 92.60% 76.00% 63.00%

Source: Author-created from company data

Veritone credits its AI capabilities as the source of growth in the advertising segment.

“We believe that our aiWARE driven capabilities in this business are driving not only rapid share gains, but also higher than average commission rates.”

Yet, despite both revenue growth and acquisition, Veritone continues to operate at a net loss. As well, it is not yet projecting profitability.

“In 2019, we are continuing to leverage our revenue growth and prudent expense management and we expect to reduce our adjusted EBITDA loss rate on a year-over-year basis in each quarter of 2019.”

As mentioned above, Miso Robotics is owned by Cali Group. Since it is not publicly traded, there is much less public information to analyze. Ironically, Cali Group has favored more publicity of late because CEO, John Miller, is dating actress Jennifer Garner.

In addition to Miso Robotics, Cali Group also owns quick service restaurant chain, CaliBurger. Thus, it is not surprising CaliBurger intends to deploy Miso Robotics' Flippy, a burger flipping robot, in its kitchens. Domestic locations (less than a dozen) were scheduled to have Flippy installed by the end of 2019.

Miso Robotics piloted Flippy robots for frying chicken and tater tots through Levy Restaurants at Dodger Stadium in 2018. The season's extension into the World Series provided valuable data.

“The efficiency savings were such that Levy Restaurants’ E15 analytics subsidiary estimates that each Flippy can now pay for itself in roughly a year in higher throughput and reduced waste, though the base installation costs have not been disclosed.”

More importantly, the data may be used to justify expansion.

“Levy and the Dodgers are now beginning talks toward possible additional Flippy installations at other Dodger Stadium concession stands, and the technology will be rolled out at other Los Angeles sports venues, including Staples Center.”

But, it is important to note Flippy does have competition in the kitchen. In September 2018, Creator, formerly Momentum Machines, opened its first robot restaurant featuring technology that not only grinds the meat but builds each customized burger.

It is fair to cast the investments made by Acacia's former Board in both Veritone and Miso Robotics as concepts with potential and a lengthy runway - bets on what could be. In contrast, it could be argued the investment made by Acacia's current Board in Immersion Corporation is based on what's already been proven.

“For 17 years, Immersion has been mired in constant litigation, covering mostly patent infringement cases, which have been costly, distracting to management and provided unpredictable value to our shareholders. While Immersion will enforce its rights to protect its IP, we anticipate a period of reduced litigation as the value of our IP has been tested and proven through litigation and by the fact that so many industry leaders are now licensed.”

With all of the challenges, the journey has not always proven profitable. In two of the past three years, Immersion reported a loss. To date in 2019, the company has a net loss of $0.63 per share. Yet, the company believes its technology still has a lengthy runway.

Immersion Corporation has over 3,600 issued and pending patents covering haptic technologies. Haptic technologies enable users to employ their sense of touch with mobile, automotive, gaming and other digital products. Immersion boasts its touch feedback technology is used worldwide in over 3 billion devices.

“The haptics field is still young and full of possibilities. New products can now be created out of novel technologies as the demand for haptics is real and needed to differentiate new product offerings.”

Revenue Models

Revenue generated by Veritone's SaaS solution is based on a subscription model resulting in a recurring stream.

“Subscription revenues are generally recognized ratably over the contract terms beginning on the commencement date of each contract, which is the date the Company’s service is made available to customers. These agreements typically have terms ranging from one to three years, with renewal options and, in many cases, specify the amount of data or media feeds to be processed each month. Each arrangement includes a fixed monthly fee for access to the platform and for the amount of data that will be processed and/or stored (if applicable), as well as the number and classes of cognitive engines that will be used to process the data and the number of licensed users.”

Miso Robotic's revenue model has not been disclosed. It is likely either an a) purchase and maintenance agreement model or b) lease agreement model.

Immersion's revenue model centers on per unit royalties similar to Acacia's traditional licensing agreements.

“As I have indicated over the last two quarters, our most desired model and revenue mix is a high concentration of per unit royalties to ensure predictable, repeatable, high quality revenues that grows with our customers product sales and revenues, establishing win-win scenarios.”

On the Line

Acacia's prior technology investments were driven by its Chairman of the Board, G. Louis Graziadio. He continues to serve as a director on Veritone's Board.

Similarly, Acacia's latest investment over the summer of 2019 was made by its recently-filled Board. However, in contrast, the C-suite positions were still open when the Immersion investment was made. Initially, this lack of ongoing executive oversight added a level of concern for me. However, on September 9th, Acacia Research announced Mr. Press would be CEO and Mr. Tobia would be CIO, chief investment officer. Mr. Tobia was a co-founding partner of Sidus Investment Management and relinquished that role with the appointment. Accepting these roles does seem to suggest the two are willing to put themselves on the line for the Immersion investment decision.

Interestingly, both prepped shareholders to expect more technology investments.

“Since joining the board of Acacia, we have seen that there are significant opportunities for a well-capitalized IP manager to partner with leading technology companies.” “Strategic transactions are expected to be a key component of this overall strategy as we build the new Acacia management team.”

The Numbers

On September 27, 2017, Veritone's shares traded as high as $74.92 but closed down 30% to $45.95 after Citron Research published a price target of $20. By year-end 2017, the share price fell below $24 and has not broken the mark since. Veritone's stock price closed at $4.22 on September 13, 2019. This means shares are trading at less than a third of the value of Acacia's initial investment at $13.61 per share.

As mentioned, Acacia filed an $8 million impairment charge in the 2019 second quarter on the whole of its Miso Robotics investment.

On its existing patent portfolios, Acacia expected to generate only $25 million in 2019.

“The remaining portfolio of Acacia has a limited number of remaining licenses to be negotiated. For the full year 2019, we expect gross revenues of approximately $25 million, all from the existing portfolio.”

Through the first two quarter's Acacia's revenue totals just $8.85 million.

The average share price on its 1.47 million shares of Immersion is $7.51. On September 13, 2019, Immersion's stock price closed at $8.52. Thus, to date in the 2019 third quarter, Acacia would record other income of $1.47 million as a result of the change in fair value of its investment.

Analysts have a one-year target price of $12.50 on Immersion shares. If this mark was achieved, Acacia would eventually record other income of approximately $7.4 million. But, it is pertinent to understand this gain is a paper-only gain until the investment is actually divested.

Summary

Since late 2015, Acacia Research has struggled to find its purpose, a moat. And, it goes without saying, Acacia needs to act swiftly to ensure an ongoing revenue stream.

Many shareholders felt “fooled” by Acacia's previous Board as it abandoned its NPE business model and embraced technology investing. The practicality of those investments, in Veritone and Miso Robotics, was challenged by activists due to the former Board's lack of “demonstrated record of success in technology investing”.

It could be considered ironic that the activists, now its newly-appointed executives, made a technology investment in Immersion since they did not endorse the technology investments made by the former Board. At the least, it should be considered only fair for Acacia Research's shareholders to raise an eyebrow and question whether they will be “fooled” again.

But, there does appear to be distinct differences in the approach to technology investing employed by Acacia's former Board as compared to Acacia's current Board. Time will tell if the differences prove material.

