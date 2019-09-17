Collect Innophos Holdings' 5-6% Dividend As A Pre-Acquisition Arbitrage Play

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) is a small-cap food chemicals company, spun off from the European firm Rhodia in a private sale to Bain Capital in 2004. Bain then took the company to IPO in 2006, at $12 a share. Innophos is primarily involved in the manufacture of food and beverage additives, such as phosphates and other minerals. The company is sometimes compared to much larger firms such as Nutrien (NTR), Mosaic (MOS), and Israel Chemicals (ICL). A key differentiator is that Innophos markets primarily to food and nutrition manufacturers, whereas the larger companies target the agriculture industry. The closest true competitor might be a privately held European company called Prayon, with stated annual revenues of roughly $790 million.

Since the IPO, Innophos has not quite been able to grow substantially on its own, despite having only a few real competitors in the market. Sales have not improved significantly over the past 10 years. Management has done a stock buyback as well as a few acquisitions, but these did not pan out as expected. With the stock trading around $32, it is down around 50% from its all-time high of around $62 set back in February 2015.

Data by YCharts

So it is not surprising that the company would put itself up for sale. The company had increased the dividend yield, starting from $0.11 a share in 2006 to $0.48 a share in 2015, where it has stayed since. I believe this has negatively affected the balance sheet, sapping capital that could have been used for organic growth and acquisitions. Additionally, Innophos has a Moody's credit rating of Ba2, which is at the upper end of junk status. From a financial strength perspective, this is not the kind of stock I am normally interested in, although I did own shares over 10 years ago when net income and Return on Capital were far better than they have been in recent years.

Data by YCharts

So why would I want to own shares now, especially when these key metrics are clearly declining? I believe that from an acquisition perspective, the stock is reasonably valued for takeover. At $32 a share, it sports an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9 (EV/EBIT is around 14). The Enterprise Value is $1 billion - $385 million of which is debt. Innophos actually had been reducing debt since the IPO, but hopped onto the stock buyback train at the worst time, when their stock was near highs. They also took on additional debt to acquire NutraGenesis and Novel Ingredients in 2017. Below you can see quite drastically when the stock buyback took place. The debt load is a concern, but $385 million of it should not be a problem for a larger acquirer.

Data by YCharts

The Bloomberg article makes comparison to a recent, larger acquisition (Oct 2018) in the food chemicals industry:

It comes to market as food-chemical makers strike deals to counter tepid sales growth and volatile raw-materials prices. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. acquired Israel's Frutarom Industries Ltd. for $7.1 billion last year. Potential buyers have started lining up for DuPont de Nemours Inc.'s nutrition and biosciences arm, which the company is considering unloading. (source)

Looking at the Frutarom acquisition, IFF paid 20.3x of Frutarom's estimated 2018 EBITDA (source). Frutarom looks to have had far better revenue growth than Innophos, but even at, say, a conservative 10x multiple, this would represent an 11% premium over IPHS's current share price.

The Dividend

Even though the stock price has underperformed over the years, the dividend payout has totaled $17.05 a share since the IPO. The company has never suspended nor reduced the dividend. Management has progressively increased the payout above a sustainable amount, which could put the current yield at risk. If we consider the two common dividend payout ratios (% of EPS and % of free cash flow), both are above 100%.

Data by YCharts

If management were to reduce the dividend payout ratio down to 100% of EPS, we would be looking at $0.36 quarterly, for a still-reasonable yield of 4.5%. However, management does believe they are able to reduce CapEx for 2019, which should increase Free Cash Flow:

Capital investments are now expected to be in the $45 to $50 million range, approximately 15-20% below 2018 spending, compared with the prior expectation of in line with prior year, as the Company becomes more efficient with spending to finalize the optimization of the value chain and manufacturing program. We have historically satisfied our liquidity requirements with internally generated cash flows and availability under our revolving credit facility. We expect that our ability to generate cash from our operations and ability to borrow from our credit facilities should be sufficient to support working capital needs, planned growth and capital expenditures for the next 12 months and for the foreseeable future.

(source: IPHS 2Q 10-Q filing for the quarter ending June 30, 2019)

We can see in the chart below that management has historically managed to stay FCF positive.

Data by YCharts

Arbitrage

Normally, merger arbitrage strategies are employed when an acquirer has been announced and a price has been agreed upon. In this case, we have neither. However, the company's long-standing commitment to the dividend as well as their expectations of lower CapEx make the case for buying shares ahead of time. Additionally, the stock is trading at attractive multiples in terms of an acquisition price.

The strategy would be to buy shares in the low $30s now, while earning $0.48 per share each quarter, until and if an acquirer bids for the company. The anticipated outcome would be for an acquirer to come in with an all-cash offer at a double-digit percentage premium over the current price, valuing the company at 10+ EV/EBITDA.

The next dividend announcement should come around the end of October or early November. The safer option is to wait and see if an acquirer and sales price are announced, then purchase shares to hold for the dividend until the deal is finalized. In such a scenario, one should still be able to receive several quarters worth of dividends until the acquisition is fully completed.

Risks

The primary risk is in Innophos not finding a buyer, or deciding not to sell the company after all. The expected drop, barring any surprise changes to the core business, is likely in the mid $20s, where it hovered several times during the most fearful moments of the U.S.-China trade war and yield curve inversion events in 2019.

As mentioned previously, the current dividend payout slightly exceeds what can be paid from free cash flow. If CapEx is not reduced as management has planned, they could be forced to reduce the dividend payout, which would bring down the stock price.

An extreme scenario would be if the board or management removed the dividend altogether. This is rather unlikely for Innophos, but happened this year to GameStop (GME) despite its strong free cash flow generation and conservative payout ratio. A potential acquirer may express concerns about the payout ratio, or would prefer a cleaner balance sheet ($330m of debt is due Dec 2021), so this scenario is not out of the question.

Conclusion

With the market indexes once again nearing all-time highs, there is no value in buying index funds, which have become too top heavy. In the world of small caps, some stocks are near multi-year lows, providing a few buying opportunities. However, an errant tweet, geopolitical event, or further recession fears could bring small cap stock prices further down. It is times like these where I look for interesting ideas that have a good chance to drop only slightly to a nearby price floor no matter what is happening in the broader market. Innophos is reasonably valued for a takeover, paying a juicy 5-6% dividend while waiting for an acquirer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IPHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.