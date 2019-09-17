Natural Gas Storage Forecast: The 'Deficit' Relative To 5-Year Average Can Turn Into 'Surplus' In Less Than A Month

The "deficit" (relative to 5-year average) is projected to narrow by +160 bcf (in total) over the next 7 weeks (8 EIA reports) and turn into "surplus".

While total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus", which has built up over the past months.

We anticipate to see a build of 82 bcf, which is 2 bcf smaller than a year ago and in line with the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week (ending September 13), the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) dropped by 8.0% w-o-w (from 82 to 76), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Heating demand has increased but remains too weak to have any significant impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 24.0% above last year's level and 21.0% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions are cooling down again. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will plunge by 12.0% w-o-w in the week ending September 20 (from 76 to 67). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 80 bcf/d and 85 bcf/d, which is approximately 14.0% above 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 10.0% below last year's level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get cooler (again), but in absolute terms, the temperatures are expected to remain noticeably above the norm. The number of CDDs is currently projected to drop by 7.0% w-o-w for the week ending September 27. At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) is projected to surge by almost 60% (from 4 to 6). In annual terms, total energy demand is expected to remain elevated (around 8.0% above last year's level), while the deviation from the norm should be around +12.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (short-range 00z runs) are showing above-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (September 17 - October 2). Total demand is expected to average 81.9 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 15.3% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.6 bcf/d (1.3 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential powerburn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018).

While total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus", which has built up over the past months. Indeed, total supply (dry gas production + imports) will remain close to 100.0 bcf/d in the week ending September 20. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 3.3 bcf/d looser in September 2019 (vs. September 2018) and 7.7 bcf/d looser in October 2019 (vs. October 2018).

Price and Technicals

In the short term, as long as October contract price remains above 2.640, the trading bias will be bullish. October contract has broken above the ascending triangle and could be heading towards 2.700. It has also broken above an ascending wedge and may be heading towards 2.680 and 2.760 (in extension). However, RSI oscillator is extremely overbought and shows a minor bearish divergence. The "hanging man" candlestick formation (daily candle for September 16) is an additional bearish sign (see the chart above).

The extreme rally that we have seen over the past two weeks has outstripped any fundamental market changes and is largely due to financial re-positioning. The recent tensions in the Middle East also provide a bullish, yet sentimental impulse. Local U.S. fundamentals, however, remain decidedly bearish (at least in the short term).

Storage Report

This week, U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a slightly larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 82 bcf (4 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 2 bcf smaller than a year ago and in line with the 5-year average for this time of the year).

The "surplus" (relative to previous year) is projected to expand at a rate of +4.00 bcf/d over the next 45 days

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

