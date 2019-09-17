Gap: A Costly Split That Does Not Make Sense

Shares are trading at a premium to my estimate of fair value.

Gap Inc. (GPS) recently disclosed further details about its plan to spin-off Old Navy – a move that would cost Gap Inc. massive transaction costs - gross dis-synergies alone amount to 2-2.5% of overall revenue. I believe that the proposed transaction simply does not make fundamental sense vis-à-vis estimated costs. The company's Old Navy growth plan (to grow to an unprecedented 2000 stores) also seems far too aggressive.

The other Gap brands (Banana Republic, et al) are still under pressure and growth prospects remain muted. In the light of these developments, I believe Gap shares are overvalued, and currently trade 21.7% higher than my EV/EBITDA multiple-based valuation of $15.81 per share.

GAP-Old Navy: A Costly Split that Does Not Make Sense

Gap recently shed further light on its planned spin-off of the Old Navy brand. Based on its latest disclosures, management now expects $400-$500 million in one-time costs for a new technology platform, consulting fees, and logistics through FY2019 to FY2021, with a separate capital expenditure of $300-$350 million to construct a new distribution center and technology platform.

Source: Pg 61 of Investor Presentation

Finally, management disclosed the full extent of dis-synergies from a gross perspective:

On a going basis, we currently expect gross dis-synergies before the planned mitigations in the $150 million to $175 million range for Old Navy and the $225 million to $250 million range for Gap Inc. This is on a gross basis before mitigations. This represents approximately 2% to 2.5% of revenue. The higher amount for Gap Inc. represents the fact that it contains more of the stranded costs as we spin off Old Navy as stand-alone and then Gap Inc. then retains some of those costs, which become stranded. We are actively working the mitigation plans for these dis-synergies, and the numbers presented here are net of those identified and planned actions at this point.

Source: Investor Webcast

While there are some benefits, e.g., the separation would enable more transparent reporting metrics for each entity and allow Old Navy to realize its potential value, I could not make sense of the “narrow focus” rationale that management is peddling to investors.

For one, each brand already has a separate brand structure in place, and Gap would only be reducing its portfolio from seven to six (far from focused, in my view). Secondly, Old Navy could execute its go-forward growth strategy as part of the Gap portfolio, without the need to operate as a stand-alone entity.

Given the massive costs associated with the transaction, I do not think the spin-off will be successful in unlocking shareholder value, although the move could raise investor hopes and prop up market valuations in the short-term.

Old Navy Market Position Compelling, but Growth Plans Appear Aggressive

Old Navy President & CEO Sonia Syngal also highlighted Old Navy's grand plan - to reach $10 billion in net sales.

Source: Pg 12 of Investor Presentation

The path to $10 billion will be driven by the company’s relative competitive advantages, e.g., its continued status as an iconic American apparel brand. Old Navy's success is reflected in its store base profitability - four-wall cash contribution margins are in the mid-20s - which lend itself to Old Navy's strong cash flow generation (FY 2018 EBITDA of $1.4 billion on a standalone basis).

Source: Pg 16 of Investor Presentation

In addition to these compelling attributes, its e-commerce initiatives have been taking off as well - net sales via the e-commerce channel reached $1.6 billion in 2018, representing a CAGR of 22%, and online penetration of 20% (vs 7% for peers).

Source: Pg 17 of Investor Presentation

However, management also plans to double their total store count from 1,140 to 2,000 stores, which seems aggressive - there are not many retailers operating at such store count levels. As of fiscal end 2018, Ross Stores (ROST) operated 1,717 stores, TJ Maxx (TJX) at 1,252 stores, Kohl’s (KSS) at 1,159 stores, Marshalls at 1,091 stores, and Burlington (BURL) at 675 stores.

Source: Pg 27 of Investor Presentation

Moreover, the expansion plan will entail opening circa 75 stores per year (higher than Old Navy store historical additions of 25-40 stores per year) and exposes the company to execution risk as well as the potential for poor site selection.

Gap’s Uninspiring Growth Prospects, Silent on Proposed Capital Structure

Gap CEO Peck also laid down a strategic map for the remaining portfolio. The company plans to improve the iconic brands’ profitability and drive the growth of these brands through a more efficient cost structure, by strategically applying a data-driven strategy, and by implementing a fully-leveraged operating model.

While these strategies are commendable, I am concerned with the company’s ability to sustain revenue growth – the company has not meaningfully grown its top line for a while now.

Unless the company delivers consistent same stores-sales growth, it will have a difficult time reversing the revenue decline. Concerning other brands in the portfolio, Banana Republic remains under pressure as casual dress trends are eclipsing professional attire, and this trend shows little sign of abating. Other Gap Inc. growth brands such as Hill City, Intermix and Janie & Jack do not provide compelling growth prospects. Case in point - Hill City faces significant competition in the men’s activewear category with the likes of Nike (NKE), Adidas (ADS) and Under Armour (UAA).

Further, management disappointingly failed to provide details on the proposed capital structure for the proposed stand-alone entities, Old Navy and Gap Inc. following the completion of the spin-off.

Valuation

Overall, I think Gap Inc. shares are worth $15.81, derived from a 4X EV/EBITDA multiple (in line with Gap’s current EV/EBITDA multiple and a 13.6% year-on-year EBITDA decline) as shown in the below computation:

Amount in $ millions Assumptions EBITDA $1,570 13.6% year-on-year reduction in EBITDA driven by the following: 1) Slight 1.2% revenue decline due to headwinds that Gap is facing. 2) Increase in operating expenses due transactional costs related to the planned spin-off. EV/EBITDA Multiple 4x In line with current EV/EBITDA multiple. Enterprise Value 6,280 Less:Net Debt (222) As of July 31, 2019 Equity Value 6,058 Per Share Equity Value 15.81 Share Price 19.24 As of September 13, 2019 Premium / (Discount) 21.70%

Source: Own estimates based on numbers disclosed on the "Meet the Management" presentation and quarterly data

I do not think multiple expansion is possible anytime soon, considering the various headwinds that the company still faces, including a decline in same-store sales, margin pressure from aggressive promotional activity, a deterioration of its international stores, and uninspiring Gap brands' performance. At the current price, Gap trades at an 21.7% premium to what I consider to be fair value for the shares.

Conclusion

Overall, there are still more questions than answers on how the company will move forward in today's tough retail operating environment. The planned spin-off of Old Navy seems expensive in terms of the disclosed gross costs, and does not make seem to make a whole lot of fundamental sense. Meanwhile, the other Gap Inc. brands are struggling and need a revitalized plan to improve same-store sales – arguably, the turnaround is they key issue management needs to address, rather than splitting brands into stand-alone operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.