Telus: 7% Dividend Growth From A SWAN Investment

Investment Thesis

Telus Corporation (TU) is a high quality dividend growth stock with a record of consistently growing its recurring revenue. Telus operates in a regulated oligopoly style industry where high barriers to entry ensure that the large incumbents will continue to earn above average returns. In May, 2019 Telus announced dividend guidance on semi-annual increases of 7-10% annually from 2020-2022. This further extends a dividend program that was originally announced in 2011 and has been extended 3 times now. With a 4.45% yield, Telus has a great dividend profile which makes it very attractive to long term investors seeking dividend income. Telus is well situated to benefit from themes in health care, mobile data growth, increased mobile phone penetration and its fibre to the home infrastructure build out. As the telecommunications industry in Canada matures, wireless revenue growth is expected to moderate. Increased wireline revenue from Telus's Fibre to the Home initiative will help offset flattening average revenue per user in the mobile segment.

Please note that all figures are reported in Canadian dollars.

Company Profile

Telus was formed through the privatization of the crown corporation Alberta Government Telephone or "AGT" in 1990. In 1998, the Alberta company merged with BC Tel to form the modern Telus Corporation and moved its headquarters from Edmonton to Vancouver. While Telus is the dominant telecommunications provider in Western Canada, acquisitions in Quebec have also expanded its operations eastward. With 58,000 employees and a market capitalization of ~$29B, Telus trades on both the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol "T" and "TU" respectively.

Caption: The 58 Storey Telus "Sky" Tower under construction in Calgary, 2019

Source: Calgary Skyrise

Telus currently holds 30% of the total telecommunications market in Canada and serves almost 10M customers. The company operates in three business segments: wireless, wireline data and wireline voice and other. The wireless segment is the crown jewel accounting for 57% of 2018 revenues and responsible for much of Telus's growth over the last decade. Telus plans to expand its broadband network to grow its Telus TV and high speed internet service while maintaining its place as the premier provider of mobile phone service in Canada.

Source: Telus Annual Report 2018

Telus has also been investing in its Telus Health and Telus International divisions to diversify its business and differentiate itself from its competitors. Telus International added new customers and has expanded through acquisitions. The 2018, acquisition of AlarmForce operations in Western Canada is another example of Telus diversifying from its core business. The wireline infrastructure that Telus has been building out in urban areas has been a good entry point to launch the company's Telus SmartHome Security and Telus Secure Business divisions to offer security monitoring services.

Sector Overview

The Canadian telecom industry is dominated by three large firms accounting for more than 90% of total market share. BCE Inc., under its title brand "Bell” (BCE), Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) and Telus are the three largest providers. Smaller rivals include Quebceor Inc. (OTCPK:QBCRF) under its "Videotron" brand and Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) with its mobile carrier "Freedom Mobile".

The telecom industry in Canada has regulatory oversight from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission "CRTC". Due to the high degree of industry regulation, the Canadian Telecom sector has high barriers to entry and limited threat of new market entrants. According to a 2016 report from the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development "OECD" Canada ranks among the most restrictive Telecom markets in the world alongside Iceland, South Korea, Mexico, Israel and Japan. The CRTC has worked hard to limit foreign competition in the Canadian market, creating an enshrined oligopoly that has been consolidated through domestic mergers and acquisitions.

From 1987 to present, Canada’s wireless carriers have invested over $50B in building up Canada’s wireless network infrastructure, with an additional $17.6 billion in spectrum acquisition and annual spectrum license fees. The capital intensity of this telecom industry limits competition and dissuades rivals from entering the market. Explicit government protection from foreign competition and high start up costs ensure that the current market paradigm of regulated oligopoly will persist. While this is bad news for consumers, it is good news for investors who have benefited from the consistent revenue growth generated by the large incumbent Telcos.

Operating Results

In August, 2019, Telus reported strong second quarter results supported by wireless additions and wireline revenue growth. In the 2nd quarter of 2019, Telus added 154,000 subscribers, surpassing BCE's 149,478 and Rogers's 84,000. This net subscriber growth is 48,000 above the previous year.

Source: Telus Investor Supplemental

Total wireless revenue was up 2.8% on stronger volumes, however the average revenue per user "ARPU" dropped 1.2% to $60.30 as increased competition weighed on pricing. Wireline revenue increased 6.4% in the quarter with revenue growth supported by uptake on Telus's Fibre to the Home build out. While EBITDA was up 9% for the quarter, Q2 2019 net income was $520M, a 31% increase year over year.

Source: Telus Investor Supplemental

Consolidated second quarter revenue reached $3.6B, a 4.2% increase over the same period a year ago. However this revenue increase would have been relatively flat had it not been for a gains resulting from the IFRS 16 accounting changes. These changes increased depreciation by $46M and financing costs by $16M.

Wireline Business

In 2018, the wireline segment accounted for 43% of revenue, a similar portion as the previous 5 years. Over the next few years, however, the wireline business is expected to contribute the majority of revenue growth. Telus has been replacing legacy copper wire with a high speed Fibre to the Home or "FTTH" roll out which connects homes and businesses to high speed internet and TV service. The FTTH build out has now reached over 2 million homes and other premises in Alberta and British Columbia. In the last year alone, Telus has completed connections to 390,000 premises. This massive undertaking is capital intensive and time consuming, however Telus is over 60% finished with replacing its legacy infrastructure with FTTH. By the end of 2019, Telus expects to 70% complete its FTTH build out. This infrastructure supports higher speed data which has driven Telus TV subscription and wireline data growth. As consumers retire their landline phones Telus' wireline revenue mix has increasingly shifted to data services. Subscriptions to Telus TV have also grown to 1.126M subscriptions in Q2 2019 from 865K five years ago.

Source: Telus Investor Supplemental

This strategy has focused on urban dwellings in large population centres. Following this build out, Telus will likely not expand into rural areas as it would not be cost effective. This should result in the company spending less on cap ex in the coming years. Morningstar Equity Analyst Matthew Dolgin suggests that Telus's capital spending has reached an inflection point and will start trending down as the FTTH build out nears its completion. Capital expenditures reached a high of 23% of sales in 2017 and should reach as low as 16% of sales by 2023.

Wireless Business

With just under 10M subscribers, Telus currently holds a ~30% market share in the Canadian wireless market. With 57% of revenue derived from the wireless segment, mobile is Telus's most important business. For the second year in a row, Telus holds the title of "Fastest Mobile Network in Canada" according to PC Magazine. Similar testing from Opensignal has confirmed that Telus also has the fastest download speeds in Canada and the best 4G availability.

Source: Opensignal

Canada is still a growth market for wireless subscriber growth with just under 90% market penetration. This is one of the lowest penetration rates among G7 countries and compares to over 120% in the U.S. and up to 160% in Japan and parts of Europe. As of December 2018, the United States has over 470M wireless connections for its 329M inhabitants. Canada with similar consumption patterns should grow its mobile connection numbers to reach a similar penetration rate as the United States. Between 2017-2018, wireless penetration grew at 4.01% in Canada compared to 12.05% in the U.S., suggesting that the Canadian market still has lots of room to run.

Source: OECD

In addition to penetration growth, subscriptions volumes have also increased due to the 300,000 new immigrants Canada accepts annually. An increase in the number of devices per consumer has also added to volume growth with many individuals carrying one phone for work and one for personal use.

Mobile Data Growth

According to Opensignal's "The State of Mobile Network Experience" published in May 2019, Canadian wireless subscribers enjoy the fastest average mobile download connection speeds among all the G7 countries with the 3rd fastest download speeds in the world. Canadian wireless networks are also remarkably consistent, ranking number 2 out of 77 countries. These factors support the growth of data usage which is a key revenue driver for the wireless industry.

Cisco Systems Inc.'s (CSCO), VNI Forecast Highlights suggests that mobile data traffic in Canada will grow at a CAGR of 34% from 2017-2022. Video traffic alone is expected to grow by 40% annually over the period, reaching 81% of mobile data traffic in Canada by 2022, compared to 64% at the end of 2017. Telus stands to benefit tremendously from these trends in mobile data growth. With wireless revenue making up the largest portion of Telus and Rogers revenue mix at 57% and 60% respectively, these two firms stand to benefit disproportionately from the tail winds coming from data growth. BCE with only 37% of revenue derived from its wireless business won’t benefit as much as its competitors.

Source: Cisco

Telus Health

Telus’s growing Health division is one of the elements that differentiates Telus from its competitors in the telecommunications space. Telus Health is a provider of IT services to the healthcare sector with services including: pharmacy management, electronic health and medical records, drug information systems, regional clinical information systems, remote patient monitoring, online settlement claims management solutions, and e-prescribing services.

Telus has been growing its health business through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. In 2018, Telus spent $100M to acquire a chain of Medisys-owned health clinics across Canada. These 30 clinics enhance Telus's reach in providing system support and virtual care opportunities across this division. This acquisition follows the purchase of an electronic medical records software company called Nightingale and the web-based prescription technology firm ZRx Prescriber. Although the Health division's results are not reported directly, in the company’s Q2 2019 quarterly report, Telus attributed part of its revenue growth to “increased Telus Health revenues driven by business acquisitions and expanded services for existing customers.”

Valuation

Telus is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 16.82X, a little below its 5-year average P/E of 18.95X. On a price to cash flow basis, the current multiple of 7.41X is in line with the firm's 5-year average. From a price to book perspective, Telus is currently trading at an 11% discount to its 5-year average P/B multiple. Compared to its peers, Telus is cheaper than Bell, but slightly more expensive than Rogers. Of the 17 analysts who follow Telus, the average price target is $52.15 representing an 8% upside for a 12.5% total return. At current levels, I expect that Telus is close to fully valued.

Source: RBC Direct Investing

Current holders should continue to hold for continued dividend growth, however new money should wait for a pull back to the mid-forties before initiating a position. In August 2019, the top 20 institutional holders of the stock added a net 40 million shares to their holdings. This institutional appetite for shares is a vote of confidence for investors who expect increased market volatility in 2020.

Dividend Growth

2019 marks the 20th year that Telus has consistently paid dividends to its shareholders. In 2018 Telus returned $1.3B in dividends to its shareholders and grew the dividend 7.4%. Over the last 12 months, the company has paid out dividends of $2.14 per share. Telus is currently yielding 4.45%, slightly above the company's 5-year average yield of 4.14%. Telus has a habit of rewarding investors with a dividend increase twice per year with the most recent increase being announced on the firm's July 2019 dividend. With Telus's steady pattern of increases, investors can expect another increase in January 2020. Telus boasts a 3-year dividend growth rate of 7.9% and 7.7% over the last 5 years.

Source: Telus Annual Report

Telus has a current dividend payout ratio of 74.83% slightly down from the company's 5-year average of 77.36%. This payout ratio compares favorably to BCE's 95.23% TTM ratio; however, both are well above Rogers modest 48.64% payout ratio. While the dividend is very safe and well covered, I do expect that over the long term, dividend growth will taper off from its current levels. Telus has a 5-year EPS growth rate of 5.90% and a revenue growth rate of 6.02%. While Telus has announced guidance targeting 7-10% annual dividend increases from 2020-2020, as growth slows investors can expect that future dividend increases will more closely match EPS growth in the 5-6% range, rather than the >7% dividend growth experienced in recent years.

Source: Morningstar

When compared to its peers, Telus has an attractive dividend profile. BCE has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 5.3%, while Rogers has a 5-year dividend growth rate of only 1.8% after the dividend was frozen at $1.92 annually from 2012 to 2015. BCE has the highest yield of the three at 4.9%, while Rogers’s lags the group at just 2.9%. While Telus offers investors the best combination of dividend growth and current yield, Rogers will have much more room to continue increasing its dividend over the long run.

Risk Analysis

The key risk facing Telus and its Canadian competitors is not increased competition, but increased regulation. With increased consumer awareness about Canada’s high wireless prices relative to other OECD countries, there has been increased pressure for pricing restrictions from CRTC. In particular, the CRTC has been pushing the large telecommunications firms to do more to build out high speed connectivity in rural parts of the country; an economically unappealing prospect. In August, Canada’s large Telcos cut back on their rural broadband plans after the CRTC announced rates that were below expectations. In September 2019, the 5 major telecommunication companies launched an appeal; a challenge that one analysts at TD Bank (TD) says they have a good chance of winning.

As the Canadian telecom industry transitions to 5G, the regulatory environment will adapt to respond to the evolving industry. One area of uncertainty that Telus has is how the firm’s Huawei-provided 5G tech will be treated. With western powers locked in conflict with Huawei over its ties to the Chinese government, it is unclear to what extent existing Huawei technology will be penalized. Analysts at Morningstar suggest that the prospect of CRTC forcing the removal or Huawei technology in Canada’s 5G network is unlikely and that there should be no significant cost or impact to Telus.

While many have speculated that the oligopoly currently enjoyed by the big three Telcos in Canada will come to an end with the entrance of a large U.S. carrier, I see this as unlikely. The real threat to Telus is from Shaw, a wireline competitor who recently entered the mobile segment under its brand Freedom Mobile. Shaw, headquartered in Calgary will also be focused mainly in western Canada and if it succeeds in growing out its mobile network it could come at the expense of Telus's market share. Shaw currently has a 3.6% market share in the Canadian wireless market and it will take significant capital investment to compete directly with the large incumbents in the wireless space.

Investor Takeaways

Telus is a great business in a great industry. Mobile data growth and increased wireline revenue from the firm's Fibre to the Home investments will support dividend growth for decades to come. Telus has an attractive yield and an impressive dividend growth profile. Telus combines the best dividend growth propensity and current yield in the Canadian Telco sector. While the shares are fully valued at current levels, investors seeking dividend income can accumulate shares for the long term or wait for a pull back to initiate a new position. Telus is truly a sleep well at night, buy and hold forever stock that will provide its owners with decades of safe and growing dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.