One of the great things about my job as a REIT analyst is that I get to travel frequently. Sometimes, that’s to conferences; sometimes, it’s to meet with investors or REIT management teams. Either way, it always affords me a new view.

Last week, it just so happens that I visited the town of Milwaukee for the very first time. There, I stayed at the legendary Pfister Hotel.

Since I cover the lodging sector, I always pay close attention to hotels. I’ll even conduct “mystery shopping” exercises – something I learned to prepare for from the other side of the table as a former Papa John's franchisee.

Before staying at The Pfister, I already knew it was something special. I’d heard about how many professional athletes and celebrities have stayed at the property. Presidents too. The hotel is famous for its long history of serving all but one of those gents since Harry Truman.

Its Presidential Suite even got its name after William McKinley spent the night there in 1899.

Photo Source

Since it was cloudy during most of my trip, I spent more time than originally planned in the hotel, which has quite the amenities. I visited the restaurant, gym, exclusive Pfister Club Lounge up on the 23rd floor, and spa – the latter of which to relax after writing so many articles for Seeking Alpha.

After two days there, I told my friends back home that the hotel was one of the best bargains I’d ever seen. I felt like I was getting Four Seasons luxury for the price of a Hampton Inn. Even beyond the amenities, The Pfister delivered on customer service like they actually cared.

As such, there is no doubt in my mind that I’ll stay there again whenever I get back to Milwaukee.

Marcus Corp. Website

A Leader in Lodging and Entertainment

As I was leaving the hotel, I asked about its ownership. That’s when the manager explained that it’s owned and operated by The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS).

The Marcus Corporation was founded on Nov. 1, 1935, by Ben Marcus. That was when he purchased a single movie theatre in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Today, the company is headquartered in Milwaukee and operates two divisions: Two divisions, Marcus Theatres and Marcus Hotels and Resorts. A leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, it has significant company-owned real estate assets.

In 1949, it opened its first drive-in theatre. And by 1958, it owned 36 theatres with 900 employees. That was the same year Marcus purchased The Pfister Hotel out of bankruptcy, vowing to restore its original grandeur.

Source: Marcus Corp. Website

The Marcus Corporation went public in 1972, and in 1993, it moved to the New York Stock Exchange to trade under the ticker MCS. Its theatre division is the fourth largest in the U.S., owning and operating 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states.

Meanwhile, its lodging division owns and/or manages 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

A Deeper Dive

The corporation generates around 65% of its revenue from theatres and 35% from lodging, though a whopping 89% of its operating income comes from the theatre business.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Over the past five years alone, it has added 35 theatres, 413 screens, and 10 states to its portfolio. Its most recent acquisition – the Movie Tavern theaters on February 1 – cost a total of $139 million ($30 million in cash and 2.45 million in MCS shares), adding 208 screens and 22 leased locations in nine states to its Southeast collection.

That single transaction increased total screen count by 23%.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Over the last five years, Marcus’ theatre business has outperformed its industry. That makes sense, considering how much it’s investing in amenities and operating and marketing strategies.

Entertainment-focused though it is, this division isn’t playing around.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

The company has focused on innovative value pricing promotions such as loyalty programs (e.g., Magical Movie Rewards). Another sales-driving tactic it has taken is using alternative programming such as live sports, concerts, classic movies, art and independent films, and genre-specific films.

I’m especially pleased to see it investing more than $500 million in renovations. Personally, I’m a huge fan of recliner seating. And, so far, 70% of Marcus’s company-owned theatres have exactly that.

That, it boasts, is among the “highest percentages among the top chains.”

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Marcus also is investing heavily in technology with:

New point-of-sale systems

New website ticketing engines

The new Marcus Theatres App.

Plus, it says it’s “using data from Movio to understand customer preferences/habits and target rewards and promotions.” And it will soon introduce “advanced data analytics to further transform data into information.”

Then, there are its upgraded premium large-format screens… now in 63% of the theatres it owns. That’s another industry high.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Revitalized Visions for the Entertainment and Hospitality Industries

As you’ll see in the financial section, Marcus Corporation’s acquisition strategies are paying dividends of around 60% of the existing circuit. And it’s pursuing additional value-adding opportunities by leveraging its innovative strategies.

The company also is selectively developing new sites such as the BistroPlex in-theatre dining concept in Greendale, Wisconsin. That one opened in June 2017, while its New Movie Tavern in Brookfield will be up and operating next month.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Then, there are the 20 hotel properties, eight of which are majority-owned and 12 of which it manages. This portfolio consists of:

5,400 rooms

200 meeting and event rooms

More than 40 restaurants and lounges

6 luxurious spas

2 world-class golf courses

1 ski hill

1 escape room experience… which I need to visit soon!

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Marcus continues to grow its hotel portfolio through acquisitions, development, and management. In June, it opened “Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel,” a first-of-its-kind experiential arts hotel in downtown Milwaukee that completely re-imagined the former company-owned branded entity.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Proven Performance and Record Results

In Q2-19, the company reported a record quarter for the theater division despite the fact that comparable box office revenues were down vs. the prior year.

As CEO Greg Marcus explained on the earnings call:

“We reported the number one and number two best quarters in our history in successive years. Of course, if you have been following us for a while, you know that we have seen this movie before. Two summers ago, everyone was predicting the end of the world as we know after a weak summer film slate. We then proceeded to follow that up with record 2018 box office results. And keep in mind that 2018 was an unusual year. Nearly 60% of our 2018 theater division operating income was reported in our first half of the year, as film product was unusually frontloaded. When you average the prior two years – 2016 and 2017 – you'll find that we reported 50% of our operating income in both the first and second halves, about as evenly spread during the year as you can get.”

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment:

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, its lodging segment would also have outperformed year-to-date (YTD) revenue had it not been for Saint Kate. Those non-recurring pre-opening expenses negatively impacted reported results by approximately $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share, during Q2-19… and $3.9 million, or $0.09 per share, during the fiscal first half.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment:

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Also, keep in mind that Marcus outperformed the national box office during the second quarter. And that’s while it maintained consistent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins that were stronger than the larger competitors like AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK).

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

In the latest quarter, Marcus reported slightly increased hotel revenue and decreased operating income compared to last year. But when you exclude the Saint Kate rehab from the results, comparable hotel revenue actually increased 8.1% for the second quarter and 6.5% for the first half.

So true comparable hotels actually reported an increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of 5.4% in Q2-19 and 4.3% year-to-date.

According to data from Smith Travel Research, comparable upper-upscale hotels throughout the U.S. experienced a 1.1% RevPAR increase between the 2018 and 2019 second quarters and 1.2% year to date.

These numbers easily beat the national numbers provided by Smith Travel.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

The Marcus Corporation maintains a strong balance sheet that consists of a $225 million credit facility with $106 million of unused credit lines as of 6/27/19. And its total cash capital expenditures for the first half of fiscal 2019 totaled approximately $60 million. ($30 million was used for the Movie Tavern acquisition).

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Marcus expects to be at or below the lower end of the previous estimate for capex for the full year. That would be in the $105 million to $125 million range.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

The company has a unique niche in that it owns a majority of its real estate. This means it could easily utilize a portfolio sale/leaseback with a REIT like say Realty Income (O), Store Capital (STOR), Spirit Realty (SRC), or National Retail (NNN).

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Given that many of the popular net lease REITs are trading at all-time highs with record low costs of capital, I suspect that The Marcus Corporation is well positioned to take advantage of its real estate by monetizing its 50 theatres.

This could provide it with considerable equity to reinvest into its growth lodging vehicle.

However, by owning the real estate, it also maintains flexibility. And I kind of like the fact that Marcus is asset rich with plenty of cushion to grow its dividend.

One of The Best-Kept Secrets in Milwaukee

Now, as usual, I decided to save the best for last…

The Marcus Corporation has a long history of dividend stewardship, with 44 years now of consecutive dividends paid. F.A.S.T. Graphs doesn’t go back that far, but I created the following dividend chart with its help nonetheless:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

(Note: I shaded the dividend periods (light green) for 2019-2021, since F.A.S.T. Graphs didn’t provide the data. Notice that the company increased its annual cash dividend rate for the fifth time in four years – with a special dividend of $7 in 2006 and $1 in 2012.

Source: MCS Investor Presentation

Notably, I see a few catalysts that should cause some excitement.

As referenced previously, Marcus closed on the Movie Tavern acquisition on Feb. 1, increasing its total screens by 23%. As it further integrates the portfolio and adds new amenities, I’m expecting substantial growth that isn’t yet factored in.

Here’s how CEO Marcus summed it up:

“The Marcus Corporation hasn't lasted and thrived for nearly 84 years now without adapting to our environment along the way. As I said, we're in the out-of-home entertainment business. And our focus each and every day is to provide the best possible food and entertainment experience for the best possible value to our guests. And our results speak for themselves.”

They speak for themselves, and so does the heavy insider ownership in this family-owned (and named) enterprise… something I always like to see:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I also like to see big institutional ownership:

Source: MCS Website

I don’t see many analysts covering the name. But that could be a blessing in disguise, as I’m always looking for diamonds in the rough.

Source: MCS Website

Marcus Corporation Is Boasting Very Significant Total Returns

As viewed below, Marcus has delivered total returns of more than 25% annually over the last five calendar years.

It’s true that shares have pulled back, creating a definable margin of safety. The lack of growth in 2019 has spooked Mr. Market. But perhaps he doesn’t recognize the unfolding potential via catalysts related to the Movie Tavern deal and Saint Kate.

Besides, analysts estimate growth of 22% in 2020.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I’ll tell you this: The next time I’m back in Milwaukee and stay at The Pfister Hotel, I’ll be wearing a different hat. That is to say, I’ll be wearing two.

Instead of just being a customer, I’ll be a shareholder as well since I’m officially in. Maybe you will be too, since I just initiated a Strong Buy recommendation.

While I’m there, I plan to also attend a Bucks game, and who knows! Maybe I’ll even meet one of my favorite players, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By then, Marcus Corporation may not be one of the best-kept secrets, though. Shares are now trading at $35.79 with a dividend yield of 1.8%.

This one has Strong-Buy potential to produce annual returns in excess of 25% going forward.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.