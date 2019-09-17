Tanger Continues To Allocate Capital Efficiently, Reports Uptick In Occupancy

AFFO guidance for 2019 is $2.25-$2.31, versus the current dividend of $1.42/share; sufficient margin of safety and FCF (after dividends) to execute various corporate properties, including buybacks. Also, the CEO purchased shares in the open market.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) operates and owns a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. The share price has been beaten down, along with other mall/retail REITs at levels not seen since the financial crisis. At the time of writing, the dividend yield is slightly below 9%. A few weeks ago the dividend yield was above 10% and I was buying hand over fist. Reasons include:

strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet, with manageable maturities (5.1x interest coverage, 49% total debt to adjusted total assets, etc)

SKT is a constituent of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index (well-covered dividend ~60% FFO payout ratio)

occupancy has always exceed 95% for more than 25 years (currently 96%)

attractive tenant occupant cost (~9.9%)

positive releasing spreads (+3.5%)

stable sales PSF since 2015 despite the so-called 'retail apocalypse'

The Tanger Club has 1.4M paying members (12% YTD membership growth)

limited exposure to traditional department stores

Out of the above positives, it is important to emphasize the uptick in occupancy. Specifically, consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 96.0% on 30 June 30, 2019, compared to 95.4% on March 31, 2019 and 95.6% on June 30, 2018. That said, occupancy will inevitably fluctuate and may trend downwards again, depending on the rate of bankruptcies. In the long run, once the weakest tenants are shaken out, I expect occupancy to remain in line with historical standards, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: July Management Presentation, slide 17

The biggest strength: Tanger continues to allocate capital efficiently

In my view, the biggest strength is SKT's efficient capital allocation plan, which includes:

reinvesting in its assets

paying a progressive dividend

repurchasing common shares opportunistically

deleveraging its balance sheet

evaluating potential long-term opportunities for growth

Importantly, all of the above activities are largely covered by internally generated/operating cash flow (FFO/AFFO). In other words, SKT has created a nice self-funded model. For for the year ended December 31, 2019, SKT provided the following guidance.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

It is important to note that assumptions include an improvement in same center NOI guidance for the consolidated portfolio to a range of (1.50)% to (2.25)%, from the previous range of (2.00)% to (2.75)%, which reflects among others "outperformance of the Company's forecast for the first half of 2019".

FFO and AFFO guidance for 2019 is $2.21-$2.27 (mid-point: $2.24) and $2.25-$2.31 (mid-point: $2.28) per share, respectively, versus the current dividend of $1.4 per share, leaving significant free cash flow (after dividend payments) for reinvesting in its assets, shares repurchases, deleveraging and other growth opportunities.

During 1H 2019, the Company repurchased ~558,000 common shares for $10.0M, all of which occurred during Q2 2019. In addition, insider buys are emerging. For example, on 20 August 2019 the CEO purchased 10,000 shares in the open market. Even though this is not substantial (note the CEO already has a substantial stake), it is still a step in the right direction, with symbolism.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am fond of SKT's self-funded model (strong FCF after dividend payments) and efficient capital allocation, including opportunistic buybacks. I expect the continuation of a progressive dividend policy, supported by the low payout ratio, and Tanger to retain its Dividend Aristocrat status. I like the strong and flexible investment grade balance sheet (with manageable maturities) and the fact that occupancy has always exceed 95% for more than 25 years. What's more, tenant occupant cost is the best in the sector and releasing spreads are positive, with limited exposure to traditional department stores. Interestingly, The Tanger Club has 1.4M paying members, with 12% YTD membership growth, highlighting Tanger's loyal customer base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.