Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Entergy Texas, which is a subsidiary of Entergy Corp. (ETR). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Entergy Texas - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $35M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Entergy Texas 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: ETI-) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.375%. The stock bears an investment grade rating (BBB- according to S&P) and is callable as of 10/15/2024. At this point, ETI- is trading above its par value at a price of $25.86 and has 5.20% Current Yield and 4.61% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

We are a business corporation organized under the laws of the State of Texas. We are a public utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy to approximately 454,000 customers in the State of Texas. All of our common stock is owned by Entergy Corporation. The other major public utilities owned, directly or indirectly, by Entergy Corporation are Entergy Arkansas, LLC, Entergy Louisiana, LLC, Entergy Mississippi, LLC and Entergy New Orleans, LLC. Entergy Corporation also owns all of the common stock of System Energy Resources, Inc., the principal asset of which is its interest in the Grand Gulf Electric Generating Station, Entergy Operations, Inc., a nuclear management services company, and Entergy Services, LLC, an administrative services company from which we buy services.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Entergy Texas

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power.

Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

Source: Company's website | About Entergy

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ETR:

Source: Tradingview.com

Entergy Corporation's dividend distribution has been on a slight rise for the past few years, from $3.32 in 2013 to $3.58 in 2018 and is expected to pay a dividend of $3.64 for 2019. With a market price of $114.45, the current yield of ETR is at 3.18%. As an absolute value, this means it has a $691.3M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for its newly issued Series A Preferred Stock is $1.88M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $23.02B, Entergy Corporation is one of the largest electric utility companies (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Entergy Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically. As of Q2 2019, ETR had a total debt of $18.84B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The Entergy Corporation Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with the other securities issued by Entergy Corporation's subsidiaries.

Source: Author's database

Currently, there is a total of 10 baby bonds issued by Entergy Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, New Orleans, and Arkansas. Four of them are currently trading at a negative Yield-to-Worst, and the other six - at an average YTW (equal to the Yield-to-Call) of 3.60%. Although the newly issued preferred stock and the other outstanding mortgage bonds are different types of securities, we may claim that the Entergy Texas Series A Preferred Stock is the best security of the group. It has 1% higher Yield-to-Call, pays a qualified dividend and despite the fact it is already trading at a premium of 3%, it still has an advantage over the rest at these price level.

In addition, there are plenty of Corporate bonds, issued by the holding:

Source: FINRA

For a comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of the newly issued Series A Preferred Stock, the 2024 Corporate Bond, issued by Entergy Gulf States Louisiana (ETR.LE).

Source: FINRA | ETR.LE

ETR.LE, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an "A" by S&P, is maturing on 10/01/2024 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.166%. This should be compared to the 4.61% Yield-to-Call of ETI-, but when making that comparison, remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the stock until 2024. This result is a yield spread of 2.45% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all preferred stocks and trust preferred securities that pay a fixed interest rate issued by a Utility (according to Finviz.com).

Source: Author's database

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet, their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California.

The following bubble chart presents the rest of the preferred stocks of the group by their % of Par and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

Except for ALP-Q, CMS-B, NMK-B, and NMK-C that have much lower Current yield, the rest of the non-suspended preferred stocks give relatively the same Current yield, and in that respect, the newly issued preferred stock seems fairly priced.

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating, and positive Yield-to-Call. The first chart is presented by Yield-to-Call and Current Yield of the securities

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks, we'll have to include two more conditions: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the BBB- preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

We may redeem shares of Series A Preferred Stock (...) in whole but not in part, at any time and from time to time prior to October 15, 2024, within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by us following the occurrence of a Ratings Event (as defined herein), and the redemption price shall be equal to $25.50 per share, plus the amount of accumulated and unpaid preferred dividends on such shares up to and including the date on which the redemption price on such shares has been paid in full;

Source: 424B2 Filing by Entergy Texas

Use of Proceeds

We anticipate our net proceeds from the sale of the Series A Preferred Stock will be approximately $33.3 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use the net proceeds we receive from the issuance and sale of the Series A Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes. Pending the application of the net proceeds of the Series A Preferred Stock, we will invest them in short-term, highly liquid, high-rated money market instruments and/or the Entergy System money pool.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Entergy Texas

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $36M, ETI- cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, ETI- is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company looks good, stable trend, one of the largest utilities, and paying $691M in common stock dividends versus only $2M for its only preferred stock. However, the preferred stock is already trading at a 3% premium, and if we compare it with the sector and to the other BBB- rated preferreds, we can see that with 4.61% YTC and 5.20% Current yield, it is fairly priced. Yes, we are in a lowering interest rates and yields environment, and in the context of the family, it gives quite higher return compared to the other holding's baby bonds, having 5-year call protection, and giving a qualified distribution. Still, trading close to $26 does not tempt me to open a position. If it comes to a price close to the par, then it would come under my observation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.