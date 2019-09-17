Currency Crisis Will Easily Increase Silver's Share Of Financial System By 50 Times

Returning SBTV guest, David Morgan of the Morgan Report, reminds us of how ridiculously undervalued silver is today. Also covered in this interview was the power pyramid of the financial elite of which governments are at the lowest rung!

Discussed in this interview:

01:42 Gold and silver off to the races?

07:31 Commitment of Traders report showed physical market in control

11:32 Rising gold and silver prices indicating a crisis ahead?

15:28 Power pyramid of the financial elite

20:47 Gold a threat to the financial elite

26:27 Impact of China and BRICS countries to 'Anglo-American' empire

31:24 Silver's tiny share of global financial wealth

41:00 Measure value of gold and silver by purchasing power

