ConocoPhillips: In Case The Abqaiq Rally Reverses

In case tensions in the Persian Gulf region decline, I show two ways cautious COP bulls can limit their risk while staying long.

COP was one of the oil and gas stocks that spiked on Monday following the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure over the weekend.

Satellite photo of the strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil and gas infrastructure at Abqaiq (via Bloomberg TicToc).

COP Shares Benefit From Strike On Saudi Arabia

As SA News Editor Carl Surran noted before the market opened on Monday, ConocoPhillips (COP) was one of the oil and gas names spiking after the attacks on Saudi Arabia over the weekend. ConocoPhillips shares ended up outpacing their pre-market gains during the market's regular session, producing the striking gap upward in the stock's 5-day chart.

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on COP now, as is Seeking Alpha Essential's Quant Rating. Sell side analysts are bullish on average as well, as you can see below.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha.

None of that bullishness is why the stock spiked on Monday though. Investors seemed to be betting that the situation in the Persian Gulf would escalate. President Trump added fuel to that position over the weekend, with the tweet below,

Though on Monday, he referred to the previous incident of American drone being shot down by Iran.

Readers may recall that President Trump decided not to retaliate against Iran for the downing of that drone. Similar restraint by the President now could calm oil markets. In the event that happens and shares of COP slide, we'll look at two ways you can limit your risk below.

Adding Downside Protection To COP

For these two examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of COP and can tolerate a decline of 20% over the next several months but not one larger than that. In both cases, I've circled the cost as a percentage of position value to distinguish it from the annualized cost as a percentage of position value.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of COP against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-January.

The cost here was $1,160, or 1.86% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the put options. In practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 15% between now and mid-January, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect you against the same, greater-than-20% decline as above over the same time frame.

Here, the cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $130, or 0.21% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades (buying the put options and selling the call options) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Why I'm Neutral On COP Here

For readers wondering why I've given COP a neutral reading here, this is why. Although it failed the first of my site's two preliminary screens on Monday, as the mean of its short-term and long-term returns was negative, options market sentiment the stock was positive, meaning it would have passed the second screen easily.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor.

Nevertheless, readers holding COP mainly for macro reasons relating to conflict in the Persian Gulf region ought to consider one of the hedges above in the event tensions there decline.

Transparent And Accountable To be transparent and accountable, I post the performance of everything I present in my Marketplace service six months later. The most recent cohort with a published performance update was mixed: the top ten names (unhedged) did well, as you can see in the image below, but only one of the hedged portfolios outperformed its expected return. You can see the full performance here: Bulletproof Investing Performance Update - Week 93.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.