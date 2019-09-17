Odds Not In Our Favor With Inovio Pharmaceuticals

The projected fair value of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) (based off 8 analysts who follow this stock) is $9.13 per share. That is almost $6.50 per share higher than where shares are trading at present. Being chartists, we place share price action as a higher priority than reasons why shares may be rallying or falling. Therefore, we are bemused why analysts eventually expect this stock to more than triple going forward.

We state this because we are not seeing it in the technicals. As the monthly chart shows below, shares rallied hard out of their 2008 lows and topped in early 2014. Since then, shares have not been able to break the pattern of lower lows. As a result, we are definitely dealing with an oversold stock here. The question though is whether those 2011 lows are in jeopardy of being breached.

Another note of caution is Inovio Pharmaceuticals' present valuation. When trying to work out the intrinsic value of a company, many times our go-to valuation metrics are the price to book ratio and the price to sales ratio. Why? Because earnings growth is the chief driver of stock prices on Wall Street. Earnings growth in its most traditional sense can be achieved by growing the top-line of the company. Yes, costs can also be taken out of operations for example, but it is extremely difficult to cut costs indefinitely at any firm. What many forget also is that asset growth also eventually leads to earnings growth. Assets such as productive factories and patents, etc. also impact the bottom line and top-line growth for that matter over time.

Therefore, when we have an attractive book multiple along with an attractive sales multiple, it definitely is a good starting point. At present, the firm has a book multiple of 5, meaning its equity is approximately 5 times less than its present market cap of $266 million. A price to book ratio of 5 means shareholders get $0.20 of assets for each $1 invested. In this industry, this number is actually not that bad. The biotech sector is not cheap by any matter of means.

When we get to the sales multiple though, we definitely see overvaluation. At present, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a sales multiple of 34.6. Its five-year average is 22.2. Its 10-year average is just under 19. All of these numbers are well ahead of the industry average of 9.9.

So, for all intents and purposes, Inovio Pharmaceuticals' current sales multiple is 3 times higher than the average in this industry. We acknowledge that strong projected growth as mentioned has been earmarked for Inovio in the years ahead.

However, many times investors underestimate the aggressive sales growth that would be needed over a sustained period to get somewhere back close to that industry average. Even if Inovio outperformed the industry with respect to its sales growth over the next few years, we believe (because of the valuation it is starting from) it would need a sustained period of high growth levels (over a long term frame) in order to really move the needle here.

We try to place the odds in our favor as much as we can when investing. The most "probable" event here is that Inovio's valuation reverts to its mean. As stated, Inovio's 10-year average sales multiple is just 19 which is a good 40%+ below from where shares are trading at present.

The odds are against us on this one and the technicals are telling us so. This stock is a classic example of the fundamentals getting too far ahead of the technicals. As long as shares keep going south, the fundamentals will remain weak. Even though shares remain heavily oversold, the steep valuation along with negative earnings makes us stay out for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.