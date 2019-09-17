Cloudera: The Recovery We've Been Waiting For

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more here.

Investors in Cloudera (CLDR) have seen a wild ride this year. On top of investors' minds is the Hortonworks (HDP) merger, which closed in January of this year. In theory, the ~$5 billion combination was supposed to create the world's largest pure-play Hadoop company, combining Cloudera's subscription-based proprietary software with Hortonworks' support/service-based model. Instead, sales execution issues led to a guidance cut in Q1, which sent shares plummeting to their lowest level yet.

The horizon has brightened, however, since Cloudera's lowest point in mid-June. Most notably, the company released a strong second-quarter earnings report that showed sales execution continuing to improve, as well as stronger organic subscription revenue growth. As a result, shares have rebounded handsomely:

Yes, Cloudera has burned investors in the past. But now with new leadership and a more aggressive sales mentality, as well as leading coverage of the Hadoop market, I believe Cloudera is well-positioned for a sustained rebound.

Valuation remains incredibly modest

By far and away, a lowball valuation remains one of the biggest reasons to invest in Cloudera. At its current share prices in the ~$9 range (which is a far cry higher already than the ~$5 at which Cloudera was trading immediately after a guidance cut and CEO departure in late April), Cloudera has a market cap of $2.50 billion. To put that number into perspective, we note that Cloudera now also includes Hortonworks (alone worth north of $1 billion before the acquisition was announced), and that Cloudera standalone was worth $4 billion as a private company.

After netting out the $505.3 million of cash on Cloudera's balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.99 billion. Here's how that stacks up against Cloudera's latest guidance:

Figure 1. Cloudera guidance update Source: Cloudera Q2 earnings deck

Cloudera is guiding to $765-$775 million in revenues this year. That's an improvement of $20 million at the midpoint relative to the company's earlier guidance of $745-$765 million (hence the rise in stock prices since this release), but still behind the $835-$855 million that Cloudera originally guided to for FY20 during its fourth quarter. Still, even at this lowball guidance range, Cloudera trades at a valuation multiple of just 2.6x EV/FY20 revenues.

It's understandable for Cloudera to trade at a discounted valuation multiple to peers, especially as most of its optical revenue growth at the moment comes from the Hortonworks acquisition, and once that acquisition is lapped in FY21, that benefit goes away. Cloudera has also been a victim of many execution issues over the past year that have caused it to underperform, even as other open-source companies like MongoDB (MDB) and Red Hat (RHT) notched significant gains. But still, for a company that is able to produce 16% y/y recurring revenue growth, Cloudera should be able to hit a higher valuation multiple.

I'm banking on the stock returning to 4x EV/FY20 revenues, implying a price target of $13 (approximately where the stock was trading in February) and ~40% upside from current levels.

Sales momentum sparks fire again

One of the most important developments in the Cloudera story is how the company is addressing the sales execution (and particularly, customer renewal) problems that have plagued it over the past year. This quarter, however, new Cloudera CEO Marty Cole sounded off positive comments on Cloudera's sales performance. Investors will be tracking Cloudera's quantitative feedback on its sales momentum as closely as its revenue growth.

From Cole's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call (excerpt shortened for key points; highlights added):

Our internal metrics and pipeline generation have materially improved from Q1 levels. Together with solid execution in our second quarter, we are on plan for achieving our objectives for this fiscal year. For example, basic renewal activity rebounded in Q2. We executed better, resulting in fewer slip renewals than in Q1. We believe the improvement in renewals was helped in part by more clarity regarding the new Cloudera technology roadmap and greater certainty as to the composition and functionality of CDP. We demonstrated these capabilities to our customers publicly in mid-June. In particular, our class of $1 million plus ARR customers and its associated revenue remained stable. In spite of already being at revenue scale, this group continues to expand on a net basis. As far as competition, in the second quarter, our metrics improved across the board and we saw an increase in our win rates against the cloud service providers as compared to Q1. As CDP gets established, we expect to gain further across this competitive dynamic. That said, the hyperscale cloud providers remain our primary competitors. This is all reflected in continued pipeline growth. As discussed in connection with Q1 results, in Q1, we experienced a booking shortfall due to weaker than expected pipeline entering the quarter and the impact of the merger integration. The improvement we saw in pipeline generation at the conclusion of Q1 has persisted. And we believe that we are building pipeline at a rate that supports our financial plans."

In a nutshell, Cloudera has dramatically improved its retention/expansion rates, which were the #1 problem that drove the company to pull down its FY20 forecast in the first place. And with the upcoming launch of Cloudera Data Platform (CDP), Cloudera has yet another opportunity for organic revenue growth. It's worth noting as well that in Q2, Cloudera changed its licensing and distribution model to mirror that of Red Hat, arguably the original for-profit open source software company in the market. It's an IT consumption model that is very familiar to IT buyers, and may drive incremental revenues.

Another big highlight from the quarter is increased traction with Cloudera's IBM (IBM) partnership. Despite its laggard reputation in the technology sector, IBM remains one of the most entrenched enterprise technology markets in the world, and its sales reps now have access to sell all of Cloudera's products - making IBM an important reseller and essentially a source of "free" deals for Cloudera. In addition, IBM's massive scale (at least compared to Cloudera) may get Cloudera deals in the door of many larger customers who wouldn't meet with Cloudera standalone. Qualitatively, Cole noted that Q2 "we had our best customer bookings quarter ever with IBM in Q2."

These sales actions have translated into strong top-line growth for Cloudera. Though the company's pure fiscal compares are more or less meaningless due to the Hortonworks merger, we look to the company's 16% y/y growth in organic recurring revenues as an indicator of its sales health:

Figure 2. Cloudera ARR growth Source: Cloudera Q2 earnings deck

We also note that the $682 million of ARR that Cloudera has under its belt virtually covers ~87% of its current annual revenue guidance, giving Cloudera huge revenue visibility and a strong base for revenue growth in FY21. Especially if Cloudera continues to succeed in winning expansion deals in its customer base (the company has just shy 1,000 customers with >$100,000 in ARR) as well as cross-selling CDP to current clients, we can look forward to continued double-digit ARR growth in FY21.

Key takeaways

Cloudera's circumstances are looking up, at least relative to Q1 when the sky was falling out with a severe guidance cut and a CEO exit. Cloudera's new leadership has stabilized the company's sales performance, while leaning into an IBM partnership to drive incremental growth and re-formatting Cloudera's licensing model to make it more broadly appealing to IT buyers. Though Cloudera has traded at a deep discount to peers in the past for good reason, the company should be able to return to more normalized valuations after the company proves to investors, through several positive earnings quarters, that its sales execution issues are in the rearview mirror. Stay long here and buy Cloudera while it's still cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.