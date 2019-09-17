T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference Call September 17, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sievert - President and COO

Braxton Carter - CFO

Neville Ray - CTO

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

All right. Welcome, everybody. We are going to go ahead and get started here with our next session. And it's always a lot of fun to welcome back to Communacopia the team of T-Mobile. We have Mike Sievert, the President and COO; Braxton Carter, Chief Financial Officer; and Neville Ray, CTO. Guys, welcome back to Communacopia.

Braxton Carter

It's a pleasure to be here, Brett.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

All right. Mike, I'll start with you with the obvious. You received federal approvals for your merger with Sprint. So, congratulations, although you are obviously still contending with the states who are looking to block the deal through a lawsuit. Is there any update that you can give at this point in terms of your engagement with the states? Is there a potential route to a settlement or do you ultimately expect this to be resolved in the court?

Mike Sievert

Brett, we’re very confident that the deal will close about three months ago. So, yes, we're in kind of uncharted territory. We worked really hard this year to bring about the federal approvals. We're very pleased with that. We think our story, we've been saying since last April, resonated very strongly.

Of course, both the FCC commitments that we made and the DoJ settlement with the consent decree required changes in our plan. But, as we very clearly indicated in the Q2 call, the changes that they represented were changes that allowed our business plan, our aspirations and every dollar of our synergies to remain intact. And so, it took a long time to get that done, because we were very steadfast in making sure, because we believed so deeply in this plan and that it's right for consumers and right for the public that we needed to -- there were certain core principles out of it that we needed to hold to, to make sure that not only were those good things preserved for the public, but that our business would be intact. And we're very, very pleased with how all that worked out. In the meantime, group of state attorneys general sued the deal. And now, we're facing that. And, of course, that's an ongoing litigation. We can't get into much detail on that.

I'll tell you that we feel very strongly about our case. This is something that from the first day that John and Marcelo launched this deal at the end of April of last year, we've been very confident that this is positive for the economy that it’s positive for consumers, creates more competition, not less, brings down prices, makes us a better competitor to an entrenched duopoly of AT&T and Verizon, it’s good for jobs with net positive jobs at day one and every day thereafter, and that ultimately that's going to be seen by the public and by the decision makers in this case. Either the attorneys general themselves or ultimately, if we go to trial on December 9th by the judge -- and it's a strong case, and we’ll let the merits of it speak for themselves. But beyond that, since it’s litigation, I can’t give you too much color on all the ongoing details.

Brett Feldman

All right. Let’s just follow up on it from a different angle here. In order to secure that federal approval, you did make a number of concessions, the most significant, you're ultimately going to be divesting Sprint's prepaid business; you'll be divesting the 800 megahertz spectrum to Dish, and you're also going to be supporting Dish's entry into the wireless market via a seven-year MVNO deal. So, the obvious question is, what made you comfortable that the merger still improves your ability to compete and win share and lean 5G, while also enabling what could be a potentially disruptive new entrant in the form of Dish?

Mike Sievert

Yes. I'll start, and then, Braxton, maybe you can give your perspective. As I said, we had some core principles that were really important to us. And it took us a long time because we stuck to those principles. We wanted to be able to come out and be able to share with you that our synergies were intact and our business plan was intact.

And remember, the vast majority of the synergies in this deal come from the network side. $26 billion of the $43 billion comes from not burdening the American consumer to pay for the fully redundant costs of two networks that sit right outside each other, but rather to bring those together into one larger network that's much more cost efficient, and with a multiplicative capacity relative to the two standalones. That's where the majority of the synergies are. That plan is only being enhanced as time goes on and we are able to plan for the more detail than we had expected to be able to plan for it in advance of the close.

Look, Dish is going to come in. They are going to be a viable competitor. On the other hand, there are opportunities for us in that competition. One, we're a provider to them. We made sure that the arrangement we have with Dish simultaneously accomplishes our goals and theirs. We can monetize the arrangement in a way that's attractive for our shareholders through the MVNO deal, but at the same time, we enable them to get going. We've never been a company that's shrunk from competition. We love competition. We thrive on it. We think competition plays to our strengths, because we're a net share taker. And we're very confident in our business plan going forward with Dish in it as a viable competitor.

Brett Feldman

All right. Braxton, as Mike just noted, you didn't have to reduce your view of synergies, despite the concessions, the network side of this is fairly clear. What about the rest? How were you able to identify the same upside to the Company even with the concessions you made?

Braxton Carter

First, I will say that we certainly have enabled with these agreements another competitor in the marketplace, that doesn't bother us in the least, Brett. You look what we’ve done for the last seven years. We’ve defined competition in this space. And we are more than happy to facilitate Charlie. And I would never bet against Charlie Ergen. And that guy is brilliant. He’s done an amazing job building a company over the years and he’s parlaying it into an entry into wireless, and he certainly has the wherewithal to do so.

But, to get to your basic question, first of all, with the MVNO arrangement, we're losing the revenue and the margin associated with the prepared business of Sprint. But, we're replacing it with a wholesale arrangement. And not to go into specific details, that is largely an offset, certainly different type of characterization. But, when you look at the overall economics of the new T-Mobile, it was fairly neutral. Let’s leave it at that.

Secondly, the disposition of the spectrum. That's a delayed deal that 800 megahertz is being utilized by Sprint and we cannot dispose of that, until we got to the point where we've migrated all the customers off the Sprint network and shut that network down. Delayed sale, significant proceeds coming into the company, but not significant proceeds upfront. You've also seen that with the sale of the prepaid business. We reduced the all overall amount of our bridge commitment associated with the deal. We've taken it from $30 billion down to $27 billion. Two factors, the proceeds from the sale of the prepaid and the significant over-performance of T-Mobile over the last year-and-a-half, allowed us to do that.

We're hopeful we can still get this deal closed this year. But, if we do in fact go to litigation, this deal will not close until early 2020. And, when you look at the underlying foundation of the synergies, nothing that we agreed to in these dispositions, really change here. Remember two-thirds of the synergies are coming from shutting down that duplicate network, and the other third is really coming from back office, duplicate advertising, duplicate G&A, et cetera that has really nothing to do with the dispositions that have been agreed to. That coupled with how well we’ve done at T-Mobile throughout the pendency of this deal, we’ve not missed a beat. Quarter after quarter, we’ve continued to execute on the Un-carrier. What Neville’s doing with the network has just been truly amazing. You saw at the second quarter, we took up our guidance on cash CapEx to the very high end of the range. I mean, he is going full blast in inuring amazing benefit to our Company. And that coupled with the brand momentum on what we’ve done from a marketing standpoint, our innovative customer service, we’re very happy with the trajectory that we’re seeing and very happy with what we’re seeing in the third quarter too.

Brett Feldman

So, Neville, let’s talk about the network a little bit. A key reason for the merger is that by uniting your low-band spectrum with Sprint’s mid-band spectrum, the new T-Mobile is going to be in a position to really aggressively challenge AT&T and Verizon in the 5G market. What are the key ways that you believe new T-Mobile is going to have a 5G network advantage, and how quickly can you factor that into your go-to-market strategy after you close the deal?

Neville Ray

Yes, a bunch in there, Brett. So, I mean, I think, to build on Mike and Braxton’s points, we’ve been running at an incredible clip, building out a 600 megahertz spectrum that we paid a lot of money for, and we really wanted to get into the market and into the hands of our consumers. And that’s the base layer of 5G service for T-Mobile and for the new T-Mobile. So, making progress on that this year has been incredibly important. We cover more than half of the U.S. population with our spectrum today, and we’re building as we continue on through the balance of this year.

The beautiful thing in the deal is, we have that big broad geographic layer of 5G in place. We add to it this mid-band depth of 2.5 gigahertz spectrum from Sprint. And we will add on top of that millimeter wave, we call it a layer cake, it kind of looks like a wedding cake, big low-band, mid-band, and then millimeter wave on top.

The fun thing for us is that we’re already deploying 600. We’ve done -- and Braxton, Mike and John have authorized me to do some work at risk this year in getting ourselves ready to deploy the 2.5 gigahertz spectrum, as soon as the deal closes. Nobody is more impatient for this thing to close than me. I wish I was deploying 2.5 radio on the network right now. But, we’ve done work at low-cost in terms of securing, permitting, and authorization to deploy 2.5. So, as soon as this deal closes, we’re in a position where we can start laying down 2.5 radio on the new T-Mobile network.

So, why is that important? Well, one, that allows us to commence and move Sprint customers off of the redundant assets on to the new T-Mobile. That then is the path for us to decommissioning the redundant sites and generating the synergies that have burnt the hole in my head. $4 billion run rate on synergies from the network side is a phenomenal opportunity.

But -- so, the latter part of your question, what does that allow us to do from a competition perspective? I mean, I see us -- we’ve caught up with Verizon and AT&T, right? We have 326 million people covered with LTE. Our geographic coverage is effectively the same thing. So, we’ve caught up. We are right there with those guys, and we continue to make sure we stay in that position.

What happens now? When we go into that post-close environment, we can start to very rapidly lay down 2.5 gig spectrum and start to deliver a very transformative 5G experience, more sites, more sites, a lot more spectrum, and spectral efficiency of 5G. And, the combining effect of those three factors allows us to lay down the network that moves from 30 megabits per second today to 400 megabits per second, a transformative increase in speed and capacity, 8x over the term of the program for capacity, 15x for speed. I want to do that as fast as humanly possible. I caught up with AT&T and Verizon. Our intention is, we move ahead of them incredibly quickly, and we start that move ahead in 2020 and it accelerates in 2021.

So, this business has been heavily reliant on network brand, the network perception for so long. We still have our work to do on perception. But our opportunity, now we've leveled the playing field with those guys on LTE, is in this 5G era with the spectrum assets we have, to rapidly move ahead of AT&T and Verizon. And I want those guys to be chasing my network and my team and our execution. And it's going to be very, very difficult for them to do with the spectrum assets they have in their hands to-date to compete with our experience on the network, which is very high speed, and very strong capacity. I’ll stop there, will come back with some other thoughts in a while.

Brett Feldman

I want to take a step back. Mike, we just talked about bringing the networks together. Once the companies are together, whether it's later this year or early next year, how quickly is the new T-Mobile going to become relevant to consumers? I'm a wireless consumer. In the first hundred days or whatever the right metric is, when am I going to see from the new T-Mobile?

Mike Sievert

If you think about what Neville just said, which is the ability to not just be on par with AT&T and Verizon, but to leapfrog them in capability. At the very moment that every American consumers taking a look at the industry again, because 5G is causing reconsideration, that's fantastic. That's great timing, but it's a fantastic opportunity for us. Because if you think about it, with all the tens of millions of customers that we have, let's be honest. Most of those customers came to us because they saw something at T-Mobile that they loved in the Un-carrier value proposition. And in the back of their heads, they were wondering, to the perception issue that Neville just presented, they were wondering if they were trading something off to get that great Un-carrier value proposition.

And yes, here we are with all the success, even with consumers wondering in their head, am I making a trade off of some sort on the network? What happens when for the first time in this industry one brand can present consumers with both? You can do business with the Company that will give you the best value, treat you right, put you first with a customer centric strategy and have the best network, demonstrably the best. And at the very moment, everyone's reassessing because 5G is causing you to ask and answer the question. That's a fantastic opportunity for us. So, we can't wait. We have to move really quickly. We're going to unify the go-to-market approach. We're going to have creative and interesting value propositions. We’ve had the time because of the pendency of this deal, as I joked earlier, has taken longer. But, that's allowed us to write the software and get it in the market that allows us to close this deal quickly after it’s approved, and then launch a unified value proposition across all of the Sprint and T-Mobile existing customer bases and distribution, relatively quickly. And I think that's very important that we move quickly.

I love the fact that our 5G strategy assumes mobility. Everybody keeps asking, well, where's 5G going? What's the business opportunity? Are you going to get into IoT, or is that what 5G is? Is it driverless cars in it? Yes, it's all that stuff. But, make sure you don't discount the 300 million consumers in this country with smartphones. That's where the money is and it’s where the money is going to be for years to come. And when we brought 4G out, nobody really knew exactly what the innovations would be. We really thought it would be like a webpage on a mobile browser, loading faster, but instead, it transformed our economy and created massive companies, and the kids in garages making tomorrow's Uber, the 5G version of Uber. Here is the question. What set of technologies are they going to assume for their innovations? Are they going to assume a Verizon like technology, which is ultra-fast wideband connections in some areas, parts of Manhattan and Sacramento and loop of Chicago and other areas as they try to build out, or are developers going to assume a technology that has a nationwide average of over 400 megabits per second, low-latency, high-capacity? Are they going to assume mobility in their innovations? Of course they are.

And so, to us, we love this hand of cards, because what makes wireless different from traditional Internet is its mobility, and we are going to bring transformational 5G experiences like consumers have never seen to every part of our network in every part of this country, and we are going to do it incredibly quickly. And it's a real source of strength relative to our competitors.

Brett Feldman

Let's talk a little bit more about your outlook for 5G adoption because we know what your roadmap is for deploying a 5G network. It's going to come very fast. You alluded to the 4G cycle and you are right. There are a lot of things we never saw coming with 4G. But, the carriers definitely thought it was a big deal. You all subsidized devices, you were going to get a little more ARPU as a result of it. So, there is a bit of a push from the carriers, and it was a fairly fast adoption cycle for consumers. A common question we get is when are consumers going to want 5G? What's your view? What do you see out there that's going to incentivize the consumer who want to go from your 4G service to your 5G service?

Mike Sievert

Yes. Any of us can talk about that. I can start on it, which is, one thing that we’ve seen in the history of the Internet is that up to a certain level -- we don't know exactly where that level is for wireless, up to a certain level, consumers have an insatiable demand for speed and capacity. Don't bet against speed and capacity in a mobile context. We're nowhere near where it's fast enough for consumers. Now, there is an interesting question that says, when you have a nationwide average of 400 megabits per second as we will have, all across this country, and another provider has some isolated areas with a gigabit. Will that matter to consumers? Will it really matter to them? I'd argue that that's a fascinating question. But, and the difference between today's 30, which all three providers generally provide, and 400, customers will have an insatiable demand for that capacity, and innovators in garages and from big companies are going to make sure they do, because the innovations will demand and soak up that capacity. That's something we've seen all throughout the 20-year journey of the Internet, and don't bet against that over the next five years, in mobility.

In the out years, there is a fascinating questions about driverless cars and drones and augmented reality and IoT and plenty of -- enterprise networks placing and plenty of interesting opportunities. Are we making investments in those areas? Absolutely. Do we think our spectrum assets give us a differentiated ability to compete in those areas? Yes, we do. But, remember, the dollars today are with the tens of millions of people with smartphones and successors to smartphones. Mobility, technology you carry on your body as you roam about the world, you want breakthrough speed and capacity for that mobile technology on your person, and T-Mobile will be uniquely positioned to provide it. AT&T is duly pursuing a strategy that looks similar to standalone T-Mobile. They're going to put a base layer out there. Verizon is pursuing millimeter wave. Only the new T-Mobile is going to have both breadth and depth to provide these kinds of transformational experience to everywhere people go, and developers will develop to that solution.

Neville Ray

And if I could just pile on here, because this may sound like it’s this T-Mobile strategy thing, right? And Verizon and AT&T, how could they be doing something different? The irony is, if you go outside of the U.S. and you look at where 5G is being rolled out in a formative fashion, it kind of mirrors exactly what we’re doing. So, the best example I can give you right now is South Korea. A mid-band 3.5 gig strategy, they rolled out their services in early April, first couple of months was bumpy because they were still building, but almost in the same number of months, there are almost now 3 million 5G users, smartphone users on that network in South Korea. They’ve got something close to 50,000 mid-band sites built out across the three operators. That’s a three-player market, by the way, very successful one. The usage, I saw numbers last week in a bunch of data that’s now public, coming out from South Korean government, capacity consumption in the mid-30 gigabyte per month range. So, from kind of sub-10, 2.5, 3.5x, not uncommon, and it’s all in consumers. So, what’s happening? More video consumption, right, existing use cases become really great use cases in 5G. To Mike’s point, people can use their smartphones in all places, less Wi-Fi. So, they don’t have to trade off their great mobile experience in 5G now. They are doing way less Wi-Fi. And then, what’s emerging, which is super exciting, is some limited VR, but the augmented reality space. And there’s a lot of great things happening in South Korea really starting to bring kind of new and exciting use cases to smartphones.

Though it’s early, they’ve only been active for, what, a couple of quarters, but it’s one of the best cases we’ve seen in 5G rollout that’s formative and meaningful. And where is it growing, where’s the money coming in? It’s in consumer. The Chinese market is about to pop. So, October 1st, National Day, we’re going to see, I don’t know how many sites, I hear everything from 50 to a 100,000 sites are going to turn up in mid-band across the three operators, 50 cities. They’re already preceding the market place with 5G terminals. And so, over the next two, three months, we’re going to see something pretty powerful emerge in the Chinese marketplace on 5G in consumer smartphones.

And so, it’s not like we’re the crazy guys who are doing something maniacally different from everybody else. The rest of the world is doing something different from Verizon especially, stuck on the millimeter wave island and different from AT&T. And it all comes down to the spectral assets that you have in our hands and the position that we are in with the new T-Mobile is a unique one in the U.S. with low, mid and high-band, and affords us the opportunity we’re so excited about.

And to Mike’s point, the timing is incredibly good for us, when you think about consumer adoption and interest in 5G is starting to start. We know we didn’t get a 5G iPhone this year, right? We can all hope and pray that there’ll be one next year. But, 5G smartphones are going to go mainstream, as we move into 2020. So, that’s another great compounding opportunity for us to leverage and look at within the T-Mobile.

Brett Feldman

So, Braxton, you’re the money guy. It sounds like the Company is looking to build a premium 5G network, a premium 5G experience. Verizon’s already said that they intend to, at some point, charge a $10 premium for 5G, but you said 5G isn’t going to cost any extra. Why not? And if it’s not an ARPU story, how is it a revenue story for T-Mobile?

Braxton Carter

Yes. I think, first and foremost, the underlying business case is a massive increase in capacity. And when you look at the combined assets of Sprint and T-Mobile and the new T-Mobile, we are differentiated. And, I love the terminology that Mike use, we're going to leapfrog the network experience here in the United States for consumers and really be the testbed for all the innovation that’s going to develop, and we want that to be western-based and not the eastern-based.

When it comes to the economics, we have a treasure trove of spectrum with this new T-Mobile. And we have a site density that is unparalleled by flexing once we have the Sprint network shut down, embedding those owned assets, creating a very dense network core here in the U.S. And you’ve seen the stab, 8x increase in the overall capacity of the business, a 15 times increase in the speed that's being offered over what can be done on a standalone basis with the assets that we hold today.

The key here is we are economically incented to utilize and fulfill that capacity. We're the number three player in the market. We're the challenger. We don't have the scale. When you look at the margin differential between AT&T and Verizon and T-Mobile, it’s all scale. I guarantee you, we're more efficient than both companies. And by utilizing and filling that capacity with the ARPU assumptions that we have embedded in our case, which isn't monetizing, you create much more terminal value and shareholder appreciation by continuing to scale this business. And that's really the whole business case for the value creation, which is substantial with the new T-Mobile. So, we're very, very excited about it.

Brett Feldman

Okay. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about 5G, but we're still in the 4G cycle, and your 4G business is actually showing continued growth. Your second quarter results had record low postpaid churn and you saw accelerating service revenue growth. And I believe it was your 25th consecutive quarter of adding at least 1 million net adds to the business. But, when we're looking at the competitive backdrop here, some investors have started to question whether it's going to get harder. Verizon lowered price, you tweaked your race a little bit on a couple of plans, Altice is bringing in $20 unlimited plan. So, the question is, what's been driving the momentum in your business? And do you think it's sustainable in light of some of these changes that we're starting to see unfold slowly in the market?

Braxton Carter

I'll be happy to serve. Verizon didn't drop their price. So, they’re the first to tell you there's going to be no impact on ARPU. It's marketing. I think, first and foremost, if you look at the last three quarters, we've had lower churn than AT&T. When you look at postpaid as a category, we had lower churn than Verizon, last quarter. That tells you something about what we've done here. We've closed the gap on our network versus the duopoly. And on top of that, we've applied extremely innovative marketing. And believe me, we have more of it coming in our back pockets. This created amazing brand affiliation with our customers and the momentum of this business is incredible. And you couple that with very innovative customer service. Our NPS is off the charts. There's so much momentum with the Un-carrier right now. And that's again what gets us really excited on new T-Mobile is the ability to leapfrog them from a network standpoint, where there is no way that they're going to be able to effectively compete the way they've competed for last two decades. Very, very excited about the future, and we're very pleased with the momentum that we’ve created over the last seven years under John's leadership with the Un-carrier, and that momentum is powerful.

Mike Sievert

Can I say too, how proud we all are of our team for executing the way they are during the pendency of this deal? We've posted a number of just blockbuster quarters. I mean, Q2 was just a phenomenal demonstration of what our team can do and how differentiated the service they provide our customers really is. And at the end of the day, customers want to do business with a company that puts them first, that treats them right, that changes the rules of the industry in their favor. And the Un-carrier, to Braxton's point, it's become a phenomenon, and customers value it. And they're interested in what it is we can do for them. And we're just getting started. We have the highest -- as Braxton said, the highest net promoter scores right now in the history of the wireless industry. The only thing that's not great about that is the wireless industry isn't famous for high net promoter score.

Our brand has the opportunity to take on brand fame compared to any company in America and when we keep executing on this strategy that we've been executing on. I think, in many respects, we're just getting started, when we enter an era where we can not only continue to invest in this differentiated experience. When you walk into a T-Mobile store, it feels different than our competition, the people feel different. When you call us up and you don't get a robot and you get right to a person that's dedicated to you and a 40-person team that's incented to make you happy in our Team of Experts care strategy, it feels different to do business with T-Mobile than with our competitors, and really we're just getting started on all that.

When we can simultaneously offer a demonstrably superior network experience, while continuing to invest to make that customer experience better and better while our costs fall because of the merger and we're able to invest in value for our customers, because of those following costs and rapidly rising capacity, there is massive potential to be excited about how we can translate that into consumer value. And the way it turns into revenues is they keep coming to us from AT&T and Verizon, as simple as that.

Brett Feldman

It certainly sounds like that momentum has continued. Can give us any insight into the third quarter so far?

Braxton Carter

We're very happy.

Brett Feldman

All right. I’ll take it. Neville, I do want to go back to buildout question. It's quite clear that if the merger goes through, you're going to have a spectrum advantage. We've written about this in every category, you stand head and shoulders above your peers. Another key element of deploying a 5G network is fiber. And we have heard from different parts of the industry that deploying fiber at a local level has started to hit some challenges. I was wondering if you can give us any insight into whether this is becoming a real impediment and does it any create a risk that you may have difficulty hitting some of these 5G network milestones you've agreed to.

Neville Ray

Yes. I mean, again, this comes down to kind of the deployment that you're pursuing, Brett, right? And for us, the answer is not an issue. So, I mean, we're effectively -- we lease our fiber. And that's well more than 90% of our network. We actually do some fiber equivalent microwave for a small percentage where it's tough to get fiber. But, we’ve had very few issues. We've actually contracted for the 5G era for the new T-Mobile with the lion’s share of our providers, the folks that are willing to step up to the pricing arrangements we want to see. We've already neck deep in that. So, we're not just taking care of the LTE network today, but we’ve been recontracting our business for the future that comes.

And so, why is that story a little different from us? Well, our story on 80,000 plus cell sites, that’s a macro site deployment strategy. So, we have to get and make sure we’ve got gangbuster fiber to those locations. I'm not talking about building out hundreds of thousands of small cells for millimeter wave, the only fiber. I think, the Verizon stat was they’re going to pass. I don’t they’re going to do it or not, is this mythical, fictional? I don’t know. But, 30 million homes, it was one of their stats with millimeter wave. I don’t know how you do that. It would take years and years to get the physical infrastructure in place, let alone the fiber assets that you need. You’re probably going to end up doing some form of wireless backhaul, instead of fiber, if that’s the density of deployment that you’re going to go after.

But, every engineer in the room is going to tell you, if you’ve got depth of mid-band and low-band whereby you can stay on a macro-cell deployment, with 80,000 sites and not 380,000 sites, one is way, way more economically efficient than the other. And our strategy is a macro strategy. That’s how we’re going to go lay down the 400, 500 megabit per second network. We’re actually seeing those speeds in South Korea, ironically, on a mid-band on a 3.5 gig network already with a macro-based deployment. So, that’s the difference for us.

I am very, very comfortable with our 5G strategy. The areas where it sometimes can get difficult, is when we’re going into growing rural America where big part of the new T-Mobile plan is to actually make sure we have a kickass 5G network across the U.S. everywhere, including rural America. And we’ve been driving fiber into many communities in rural America for many, many months, if not years.

And the beautiful thing is, we go in, we contract, we put seven-year deals down for folks to run fiber into rural communities. And you know what that fiber comes in and the schools use it, the library can use it. I mean, we’ve been -- folks have criticized us, it drives me nuts, Brett, on this saying, you can never get fiber into rural. You absolutely can, if you put money down, and you’ve got a business case and a network proposition that supports it.

And so, not only are we bringing wireless, there are rural communities across the U.S. today that are benefiting with fiber deployment in their communities on the back of our wireless deployment. So, I'm very, very bullish in this environment.

If I was sitting there staring at 300,000 small cells with millimeter wave, I might have a lot more concerns, because that’s a tough nut to go crack. And quite frankly, I don’t know how they’re going to go do it. But, that’s their problem, different strategy. I think, as soon as they can land some mid-band, that strategy will publicly change to something, which is more rational and aligned with what the rest of the world is doing.

Brett Feldman

Let’s talk about mid-band, because there is presumably going to be mid-band licenses that could be commercially available next year, whether it’s CBRS process, we have some dates on that, whether to C-band process, you have some opinions on that.

Neville Ray

Yes.

Brett Feldman

I was hoping you can maybe give us your view on what the right policy should be for the FCC in terms of bringing mid-band market?

Neville Ray

Well, always more spectrum is good, right? Never seen a megahertz we don’t like, right? So, can’t comment on millimeter wave right now, because we are in an auction. So, we’re in a quiet period for millimeter wave auction that kicks up in December. But, as you say, I mean, next year -- so, that auction, that millimeter wave auction substantially going to spill well into few Q1, somewhere in there, maybe Q2. There is a CBRS auction now being scheduled for kind of mid-year. And CBRS, just to refresh everybody, there’s about 70 megahertz, 35 plus 35 of licensed spectrum is going to be auctioned. So, it’s not a lot. The Korean market I was talking about, and most places, it’s 3 times a 100 that’s being put into market. So, this is a small volume of spectrum. And I believe, if my facts are correct, you can only buy 40 megahertz of the 70 megahertz, as a single company.

So, that's something. It's got power limitations, it's got sharing requirements. You have to turn down the service on the coast when naval radar comes in proximity to the service. So, it does have some complications. It's not a great band, let me say, to build a network on. Opportunistic spectrum on top of your existing network, it has potential. And we're trialing and testing, and of course we're looking with interest at any of those bands.

C-band is the next one, Brett. And, I mean, that's got to come after CBRS. So, maybe that can happen in late next year, maybe. I think, we'll hear something from the FCC, as we exit 2019 around, where they see this opportunity firming up and emerging. Obviously, we've been a strong proponent on as much spectrum should come to market as possible. There have been competing models around private sale, which I think is filled with difficulties and very, very problematic for the government, as well as the industry. But, we'll see something, and maybe it's late 2020, maybe it's ‘21. But it's not -- it's going to take some time for that spectrum to become -- a band plan to be finalized, for radio to be manufactured, for handsets and all those pieces. So, there's several years before that becomes a formative mid-band opportunity.

So that's, again, why we love the new T-Mobile opportunity. It's our opportunity to leapfrog, to get out in front, and deliver in the U.S. marketplace a true compelling 5G experience. That is not going to happen with the strategies from our competitors today, not going to happen in the timeframes. And we like to say, I think, one of the speakers earlier on said, we have a U.S. leadership position. We really don't. I mean, what's happening in South Korea and is about to happen in China is of a scale, we need to seriously worry about our competitive position on the global map with 5G. New T-Mobile can do a lot of goodness to accelerate and get us back in the game and making sure that developers and the industry and ecosystem becomes really strong and vibrant here in the U.S. marketplace. And we don't have to wait for two to three years for that to come about. That's something we should all be concerned about.

Brett Feldman

Braxton, earlier you talked about the incentives to fill the capacity in the new network and that example was to go for market share. On your second quarter call, you also said another version of that incentive is to support MVNOs. How do you think about what type of MVNOs make an effective partner for T-Mobile, particularly the new T-Mobile? And do you think that there's an opportunity here to have a broader relationship with cable companies?

Braxton Carter

Well, I think, first of all, we have, with the new T-Mobile, existing relationship with a cable company, Altice, that we very much embrace and have agreed to with the federal agencies that will do good faith negotiations in a commercially reasonable manner to facilitate that on the T-Mobile network. And we're happy to do that. We do commit to do that. I think, you hit it right on the head. Wholesale is a very, very high-margin, low-cost strategy that utilizes capacity on your network to the extent that you have available capacity. And, we very, very much embrace that. It's part of our existing business model, and certainly will be part of the business model for the new T-Mobile going forward.

Brett Feldman

I want to talk a bit about margins. And putting aside the merger putting aside synergies, we’ve already seen T-Mobile gross margins. A lot of that has come from improved network operating expenses. You have been growing your services revenue faster than you have been growing your network operating expenses. You've seen some improvement in SG&A, but that's still an area where you are spending the considerable amount of money. So, if you just think about the path forward on the current P&L, what is the algorithm for growing margins in the business as it is?

Braxton Carter

So, I think one of the ways that I would look at this is, we are a massive growth company in an industry that really doesn't have growth. And it’s an acquisition-based model that it is expensive to grow. So, when you look at scaling of SG&A -- G&A, we are scaling. But, selling part of the equation, you're not seeing as much scale as you would if we were the established incumbent that was just generally maintaining market share. And look at the amount of market share that we’ve taken in on growth over the last seven years.

Our margins would explode if we moderated the growth in the business. That's not where we are at. That's not the path to the creation of long-term terminal value and shareholder appreciation. And while our margins from an SG&A standpoint are not greatly expanding, you're seeing some scale. I mean, you look at last quarter versus the prior quarter, we saw some improvement. The offset to true creation of value is cash generation. And you look at the cash generation in the way that that’s ramping with the existing T-Mobile standalone, ultimately that's the only thing that's going to drive long-term value. And that is a reinforcement of the point that we're creating more value by scaling the business, eventually that massive lift will come as you unlock that scale and your growth moderates in the future, but we’ve got many, many, many more years of runway, the enterprise opportunity, the geographical expansion, new business cases and models that will come out of 5G. This will be a growth story from many, many, many years to come. And with that, there is the trade-off. You're not really generating the margin.

The other aspect that you've seen, and we’ve put it into our guidance the last two years, and you will see it again when we provide guidance for next year, is the investments of the network, you build it and it will come. There’s only been four times in the history of wireless where anybody reported the level of churn that we reported last quarter.

The investments of the network are absolutely critical. And we are right now at a pivot point of investing in 5G, laying that platform. And what that's doing is driving more network OpEx because we have to touch all those sites and put up new radio. Neville has been brilliant. He’s humble but he’s been brilliant. He drove the industry to dual-band radios. So, we're out there touching these sites rolling out 600 megahertz. He did it with hardware that's fully 5G compatible and drove the development of those radios with our network provider ecosystem, Nokia, Siemens and Ericsson. Very, very, very efficient build versus having to touch it twice, but that's generating more OpEx. And you saw massive scale happening from a network standpoint in some earlier years of T-Mobile. What you’re seeing now is still network scale, but not as much, given the investment cycle we’re in with 5G. But, the dividends that it pays from an overall modeling standpoint, the amazing progress that we’ve made in churn, the amazing scale that we’ve been able to achieve over the last seven years is well worth the price.

So, the message is, you want us to be a growth company. You want that trade-off for the time being. And in the future, when -- and it’s many years down the road, when we are the scaled incumbent, then we’ll put a huge dividend in and play the game that way.

Brett Feldman

That’s a great place to end it. Thanks for being here, guys.

Braxton Carter

Very, very much appreciate it.