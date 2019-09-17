Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) CEO Jim Meyer Presents at 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference September 17, 2019 11:20 AM ET

Jim Meyer

Unidentified Analyst

Jim Meyer

I think we should go causal at the conference anyhow, so you’re supporting my theory. We’ll jump into and we’ll start with some high-level stuff. You know when – you know you closed the acquisition of Pandora for $3.5 billion and when you closed the deal you became really one of the largest audio entertainment companies in the world. You now reach over 100 million users. And so, just from a strategy standpoint, what is the company's long-term plan to be a provider of audio entertainment? And how does Pandora fit into that big picture strategy?

Jim Meyer

So, as I thought about the acquisition of Pandora and thought through the opportunity and multiple discussions with the Board, I think central in those thoughts were a couple of things. Number one, as you already pointed out, I felt like we needed to get bigger to be able to play in this business going forward. You know when you talk to the music labels, probably the most important thing to them is hey, help me break new artists and certainly this platform now, as you pointed out, 100 million listeners positions us very, very well there.

So, I wanted to get bigger. This got us bigger overnight. Second, it gave us a major position in streaming, which – by the way I’ve spent 10 years telling, for instance, the OEMs, how crappy the Pandora algorithm is, is actually really good. And so – and now they say, well, that’s not what you said a couple years ago. Well, I was wrong a couple of years ago. The technology I'm really impressed with, but for me, one of the most important parts of this acquisition, one of the things that excites me so much about the audio entertainment business is I think there is a long, long, long runway for audio entertainment, and by that I mean I'm really confident my grandkids are going to consume audio entertainment and I’m going to go away and let them I’m really confident their grandchildren are going to consume audio entertainment.

What we don't know is, how will it be monetized. And so, to me to be a leader, mid-term and long-term in the audio entertainment space, you need to get good at both the subscription side of the business, which we already are. Trust me, we can do a lot better, but we’re pretty good at it. But you also need to be good at being able to monetize the business through advertising or promotion. We were nascent in that business. We have good sales force, but our advertising revenue at Sirius was like 3% of our revenue.

Now, you know, we’ve got a very large digital audio advertising business. And so, one of the things I love about the position we’re in is, we’ve got now two very powerful revenue engines. And we can more – mold, move to whatever that way is that ultimately next generation, next generation, next generation consumers choose to allow these business to be monetized, and I want to be a leader in both of those.

Unidentified Analyst

So, now that you’ve been integrated for, it is a little while here, you talked about the ability to pursue some, I guess cross promotional, cross product synergies. What’s your insight at this point? Where do you think the most immediate obvious opportunities are going to be for these two businesses to show a little bit more product synergy together beyond what we’ve already seen navigate?

Jim Meyer

So, I’ll give you both the positive side and the hard work side, okay. On the positive side, we’ve been able to take out cost much quicker than I expected, and with much less pain than I expected. So, please don't misquote me. I mean taking out costs is always difficult, but it’s come quicker. Frankly, the team at Pandora has contributed more to it than I would have initially expected to how we can, you know we could get much more efficient and move forward, and so, I’m pleased with that.

Second, you know we've already basically bought back all of the shares that we issued to buy Pandora, so I feel like for investors it's almost like a free ride going forward in terms of the value of Pandora. And so, because of those two things – and I think this is a big deal for the first time in the history of Pandora. Pandora will be EBITDA positive in the second half of this year and is accretive now to our EBITDA, which is a great thing.

Obviously, core in our thesis is that we need to stem the decline of listeners in the free business, and I really should have mentioned that when you asked my – earlier, I really want the free business, okay. I really – again I want to have a big subscription business and a big free business and I want to be able to take advantage, and I mean our companies, to take advantage of listeners as they migrate between those and monetize them no matter where they are, okay. And I think we’re going to get better and better at that.

We’re just digging in and we’ve only owned the company a little over six months, it’s almost seven months now, and we’re just really digging in on the listener decline, and it’s going to take work. It’s a solvable problem and I'm confident we’re going to get at it, but we’re going to have to stay at it and work at it.

Unidentified Analyst

What do you see as real positive? What are the most immediate things you think that if you get right, you’ll start to see those trends improve?

Jim Meyer

So, what is root cause or just a lot of other things out there? You know, if you think about the all the other places you can go get free music starting with YouTube and work your way through Spotify, I hate Spotify, but you know the – that’s a surprise you can call me on that one, but as you work your way through it, those are all really good products. And so, we, first and foremost, have to make our product better, and we have some interesting things coming later this fall that I think makes the App functionally better and makes it easier to find content within the App.

The second thing, which is really one, two, three, four and five in my opinion is what do people listen, it’s all about the content. And so, I think what we’ve been able to do at Sirius over many, many years is build a really strong robust suite of content that consumers have found engaging and worth paying for, and that’s what we’ve learned. If you take content, make it interesting to people and make it easy to use, particularly in the car, they’re willing to pay for it.

On the Pandora side, we will add more and more content to compliment the algorithmic driven stuff. We will add more curation, which we also think is helpful. And an example is, we – you know we’ve announced a deal with Drake. It's a big deal. I mean, you know I've been doing this a long time, how successful it will be, we’ll see. I think we’ll be really successful. Drake is really fired up on this thing.

We met with Drake and his manager in LA last week. They’re really, I think, coming at this the right way and in an exciting way, but I can tell you I don't think we would have had a relationship with Drake if it wasn't for Pandora, and that is Drake wants to be on a mammoth platform if he’s going to do the kinds of things he talked about. And so, I’m really excited. So, obviously, the key thing to get listeners back is content. Particularly, we also believe spoken word besides curation can help quite a bit. It obviously helps a lot on the Sirius XM platform.

The third area is, the brand has not been invested in very well in the last three, four years as Pandora has fought its way through significant financial issues. I think probably the area that suffered the most was investment in the brand, and we’re looking at a lot of different ways to be smart about attacking that and [indiscernible]. And then finally, and again, this is another thing like the algorithm I joke a little bit about, but you know I’ve spent 12 years lying awake at night worrying about Pandora's place in new vehicle production.

It turns out I should have slept just fine, it's not good, it’s not good. And so – and if there's one thing I think we do really well, we do a lot of things well, we have some they could certainly do better, but we work really well with the OEMs; we work really well on the in-car experience, audio experience, and I think you will see us focus more and more there, and I think obviously, there's a real opportunity to increase listeners there. So, hard problem, ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to tell you, not an easy problem. You are going to have to be patient with us as we work through it, but in my opinion, a solvable problem that we will get to stabilize and then get to terms.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to follow up on the OEM side. I guess first, just maybe any feedback you’ve gotten from the OEMs to the extent this has been a part of your dialogue with them about how they think about integrating Pandora? And then, you’ve never said its about having Sirius in Pandora, you said, its about having subscription and free, right. So, I guess the other way of approaching this is, you’ve got a huge opportunity to have a free presence in the car. And so, is it by definition the Pandora brand or there are multiple ways you can go after that now with the assets you have?

Jim Meyer

Jim Meyer

What that free funnel will look like ultimately? I'm not sure. Will it only be Pandora? Will it be a blend of Pandora and a tease of some Sirius XM free? I don't know. I can tell you one thing, as we get people into that free funnel, you can certainly expect that we will promote to them on a fairly regular basis the value of our subscription, the Sirius XM and attempt to get them back up. But we’ve got – we just got to get things to settle down a little and I’m positive the logic is correct, the implementations is not simple.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. We’ve obviously acknowledged you’re not pleased with the direction of listener hours at Pandora, but the RPMs have actually trended very nicely. They were up 17% year-over-year.

Jim Meyer

Really pleased with them.

Unidentified Analyst

Could we dig into that, what’s driving that?

Jim Meyer

So, I think there's – it’s not ad load and we’re really comfortable where the ad load in the product right now. I’ll tell you something else, the Pandora team has some really smart people, I mean like people that teach the stuff at Berkeley at a Ph.D. level, okay, on the how to optimize ad load versus revenue, okay. And so, I'm really comfortable that we understand those dynamics where we've made progress and where we have a really strong digital ad sales force, I mean a really good one.

I’m actually – I’m leaving here and having lunch with them as soon as we leave with our key management team from that sales force, but I'm really impressed by how – you know the tools they have, how they conduct themselves and their results. Where we’ve made progress? So, specifically to answer your question is, we didn’t have programmatic really as a vehicle to sell, we now do. And so programmatic has helped us.

Video advertising is a much higher modernization than some of the other ads that we’ve run. We've done really, really well with video. And then, finally, quite candidly we’re just doing a better job of optimizing the ad space that we have and delivering that to our customers when they want it. I mean we’re just are operating better. And so – and I don’t see those trends falling off going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

I mean, essentially what I think you were just starting to allude to is growth in addressable right, and we’re still in very early stage there. So, where do RPMs go in a market where you’re addressable right?

Jim Meyer

I don't know. I mean, you know, I – obviously we’d like to test our pricing power there and we’ll probably, you know, and not probably will experiment some there and see what we can do. You know, I am going to tell you our weakness. In the subscription business we, me, David, a few of our team, we’ve been at it so long that I'm much more comfortable kind of understanding the dynamics of the difference between price and its impact on certain things.

We've seen a lot of price increases go through and kind of understand the elasticity. On the advertising side, I still got – we still got to learn that a little more. And so, I want to be careful that we don't lose any of the momentum we have while we go out and test that. Ultimately though, we’ve got to fix the listener hour decline. Oh! One more thing I like to comment on too, we had great success with off-platform advertising.

So, for instance, as you well know, we sell all of SoundCloud’s ad inventory in the United States, and we have a revenue sharing agreement with them, that’s been great for us, and I certainly want to grow and expand the off-platform business as well, which if you think about it is, is a clever way to use that skill that we have.

Unidentified Analyst

This is sort of a synergy questions, sort of a scale question, but the new company now offers music a lot of ways. You’ve broadcast satellite, paid streaming, ad supported streaming, on-demand and there’s different mechanisms for you to pay for all of that content, and considering how scaled you are, you noted how much more meaningful you are to artists and to music producers, they are an opportunity now to kind of restart the conversation about how you pay for all this to maybe make it more efficient?

Jim Meyer

You know, my position in the last three years and I've been pretty vocal about this is, I am trying really hard to have a good relationship as opposed to an adversarial relationship with the music labels, and I believe that works both ways, okay. So, I'm certainly not going to say that with the size of our platform, do things our way or you know we’re not going to do certain things. That's not what this is about.

What I think is true is the labels understand our size and how important that is to them and we understand how important the labels are to our business, trust me. And so, honestly all I’m looking for as we work through that is a little bit of an unfair advantage in certain places.

You know an area where I still think a lot of listeners can be moved over to a monetizing funnel that is better for the labels and better for Sirius XM is continue to take listeners from terrestrial radio. And so, I think that's where you will see a lot of our thinking and our focus over the next 12 to 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Let’s talk about the Satellite Radio business? Sirius has added…

Jim Meyer

A really good business.

Unidentified Analyst

I was about to say you’ve added 1 million subscribers for each of the last eight years. You’re targeting approximately a million subscriber additions this year. At high level, what’s continuing to drive momentum in this business? Why has it been so sustainable?

Jim Meyer

So, first I want to say – thanks for that question. I want to – I am really confident in our guidance this year, okay, and subscriber’s revenue, EBITDA and cash flow, okay. So, let’s get that one off the table. In terms of growing at 1 million subscribers, I still see good growth in the Satellite Radio subscription business and I’ll tell you why I see it. Number one, we’ve never been a stronger position than the automobile.

We’re, you know our new car penetration next year should get to 80%, will get to 80% by, you know mid to kind of the middle of the year towards the third quarter, around it, please don’t hold me of the exact month, but it's – there's no doubt where it's going and we have a 120 million satellite radios in the fleet factory-enabled today. That number is going to 220 million, you know, if the industry keeps moving.

Why is that important? The used car business for us now is really hitting its stride and ultimately opportunities from the used car funnel ought to get bigger than the new car funnel ought to get bigger than the new car funnel if you’re around long enough because the new car business this year, and so you have [indiscernible] there's all kinds of numbers out there, I know that everybody is going crazy, you know, about the car business, its down, its down 1%.

I mean like, I love the business where it is right now, okay. And the used business is just as strong or strong. And so, between there, we have a steady and reliable funnel of trials coming that we've had good success on converting over. I think the other area though is our churn performance, I’m quite proud of. You know we have a big team that works on it. We’re really, really focused on it.

We’ve made a lot of improvements in our service this year to add more value for our subscribers, and as investors are looking at our business over the longer term, three to five years, it is my goal to find that next step down in churn, which is going to be hard to do because our biggest part of churn is vehicle turnover, which is going to happen independent of us, but we can do a much better job if you think about it.

We know those vehicles can turn over. We can do a much better job making sure that relationship in that vehicle as it turns over moves over to the new vehicle that person buys and keep track of where that vehicle that get sold where that goes and to make sure we can get a relationship there. And so, I’m really pleased that where we are in churn and I think – you know, we know the number one element that drives churn is engagement.

When customers are engaged, they churn less. It’s kind of a no-brainer I mean who really pays for things, they don't really want it or don't really use, alright. I mean some of us do, but it’s done, okay. I mean most people don't pay for things they don't engage with. We’re really focusing more and more on engagement with one primary goal and that is we hope you could find that next stair step reduction in churn.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, one of the ways you're trying to drive more engagement on the Sirius brand is with streaming. In other words, you can stream this when you're not in the car, so it would seem like if you can drive that engagement wouldn’t that help lower churn, meaning if I don't think about Sirius as the service in my car, but as the service that I just use just because I change my cars I'm probably not going to be changing service into that scenario?

Jim Meyer

Absolutely. And you know and I will admit in front of all of you, we didn't move quick enough, early enough on streaming. We are moving quick now, okay, trust me. If you at our apps in the marketplace, I couldn’t be prouder. If you look at the Stars performance either on, you know, in the Apple Store or the Google Store, how our apps are doing, you look up to take up every month now. You know our core customers that are now, not only listening in the car, but streaming our product elsewhere, it can’t help.

I mean it’s got to help because inevitably it's got to help engagement, and I'm really pleased, and I think you can expect to see even more and more from us in the streaming area, and that’s only helped quite naturally by the Pandora technology as well. You know, in our latest streaming product that’s out there, we have a service for our premium customers called artist radio powered by Pandora. I particularly love the product.

It is so simple and so easy to use. Of course, there are no ads in it, which for paying customers is – we know is what they demand and want and I think you’re just going to see more and more enhancement to our streaming service. We’ve got Howard Stern’s video out there, for instance. Howard, you know, I spoke to him a couple weeks ago, is really excited now about his works, you can see it. you know I don’t know what the next step is, that’s what he gets to do, but I – he’s a genius and he will figure out, I know, some exciting stuff in that area.

You guys should expect more and more video to roll-out now over the remainder of the year. It will be – you know we’re not going to get in the television business or the movie business, right. It’s not what we do. Our video will be all about enhancing the audio experience and really aimed at again trying to create more value for our customers and trying to make them engage more in the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have large enough dataset yet on your subscriber streaming engagement to know whether it’s having an impact?

Jim Meyer

Not yet. But I could tell you we’re beginning to see really nice uptick in the amount of customers that are streaming. We know – I can tell you that customers that both listen in the car and stream at home do churn less, okay. And so, you know, I might not be the smartest person, but I know when something works, we got to be going to drive that and you should expect us to keep driving that area because like I can tell you, churn and unlocking churn if we can be successful is a really good way to continue growth once you get to a very large size on any subscription business.

Unidentified Analyst

I can go back to something you’ve talk about, the 80% penetration of new cars, an element of that is the agreement you signed the Toyota where you're going to be off-standards. So historically, you haven't necessarily been in every single model of the manufacturer because some of the cheaper models were not necessarily going to convert. Is it just Toyota is unique? Or do you actually think that off-standard might be a more compelling model for your distribution going forward?

Jim Meyer

So, I think two things. One, we will – we’ve been chasing the SAC curve, right. And so, the cost to put equipment in the vehicle has been dropping, you know, pretty consistently, right, and I think you've even seen a couple of quarters out of the last five where absolute SAC dollars were actually lower than a year earlier. That changes your thinking in the business. And so, you know, when the SAC is a certain level, we were really careful about making sure it was clear even with a wide safety barrier that we were going to get our money back in terms of putting that money in the vehicle.

Two things have happened. One, the SAC has come down, and the second, we now realize the opportunity in the second, third and fourth owners. And so, the ability to get our [bait back] early on has dropped quite a bit. So, I think Toyota is obviously the first step. I can tell you when an automaker goes standard; it makes dealing with that automaker much simpler in terms of both on the engineering side and the marketing engagement side. It makes it easier for the sales people at retail to work it through. And so, you know, I don't know where this will go, but I certainly would like to see some more off-standard deals at the right economics.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m going to talk about your ARPU. That’s been a good story, it grew 4% year-over-year in the second quarter, which is above what would have been a historical trend in maybe 2% to 3%, so I guess the question would be is this increasingly price driven? Is it mix driven? And maybe just at a higher level, how are you thinking about the right contribution of ARPU growth to your revenue growth going forward?

Jim Meyer

So, we run the business for cash flow. Like I can tell you that and so I don’t – I obviously look at ARPU as a measurement, but I don't – I don't – for instance, I don't pay our teams based on ARPU achievement, okay. We do have other measurements that we think takeaway kind of some of the – some of the tricks that can be played with ARPU. You know I think we can really drive ARPU with a much lower subscription base, right, and not optimize revenue or cash flow. So, that's not all what I'm interested in.

I’ve been please where we are in terms of our revenue growth. It’s obviously a combination. We have put through some price increases. We are also seeing an improvement in our mix. And so, the answer is it’s both and we, you know we are very careful about feeling our way through that and experimenting with certain things and seeing how customers react before we roll it out in that areas, in the ARPU area.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And so, you know, historically your business has shown a high degree of operating leverage. You are experiencing some margin pressure in the satellite radio business this year. Can you just walk us through the moving parts? You know why that being experienced? And then, just longer term, do you feel like that historical operating leverage is going to remain intact? Or are there some differences we need to be accounting for?

Jim Meyer

I absolutely think in that mid-long term that operational leverage is not only core to the story, the investments story in my opinion. It absolutely will be utilized. What I will tell you we are really focused on this value, creating more value for our customers. You know we have a great business on the Sirius XM side. We think that we can improve that business even more by giving our customers more value. And so, for instance, allowing our select customers to stream in the short-term, hurts EBITDA, doesn’t help EBITDA because the cost of streaming is now observed in there.

We've added content cost to make the video business grow. We’ve added content cost for a couple of the other initiatives that we have in there. I'm really confident those are going to pay-off. And how are they going to pay-off? They’re going to pay-off in the two most obvious ways you mentioned that these are going to give us more price, flexibility, and they're going to give us the ability to do better and manage that customer – life of that customer in terms of churn, dynamics, and we’re just going to have to balance those going forward. But I think we’re really onto something. I really think that we’ve – we know our customers when they perceive more value, they churn less, and obviously, they're willing to pay more. And so, I think you’re going to see that's we’re all about in the next couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

So, you see the long-term operating leverage of the business intact. CapEx is a bit elevated now mainly because of the satellite replacement program.

Jim Meyer

That’s of the satellite radio business. Obviously, when Pandora comes in there…

Unidentified Analyst

Correct.

Jim Meyer

We’re still waiting to see where that ultimate EBITDA margin comes in, comes out.

Unidentified Analyst

Correct. I guess I just want to get your thoughts around CapEx. I mean is it going to be the historical cadence as you go to replacement cycle, we see CapEx improve? Are there some differences in the way your business mix is evolving or maybe there will be opportunities to take your very rich free cash flow and accelerate some CapEx?

Jim Meyer

So, one, our CapEx is not going to be higher than it is right now, okay, if you're planning our business going forward. Second, we do have two satellite launches next year to replace two satellites in the upper band, okay. They – in the XM band, okay. They – we also have a spare that we’ll probably have to deal with sometime over the next three or four years. And then, the Sirius fleet will also become due kind of, you know, call it the 20, we have to begin probably in the 23-time frame.

So, I think what you’re going to see is you’re going to probably see after we get these satellites launched, you know, a little bit of a reprieve, and then, probably backup to the levels we’re at again for a couple years, and then another reprieve after we get through that. You certainly are not going to see anything above where we are today.

Unidentified Analyst

And other than satellite is there anything that you’re looking at from a growth standpoint that would require you to put a little more capital into the business?

Jim Meyer

We – you know I’m always amazed at how much money can go into IT and IT technology, and by the way, I think it's one of the reasons why our business is operating as well. We put in a lot of really good tools for our managers. Those tools are extensive, so we continue to invest in that area, but I don't see it at a higher level than it is today, and the answer to your question is no, I don't see anything else right now. I certainly don’t see it.

Unidentified Analyst

So, if you look at your balance sheet, leverage right now is 3.2 times, net debt-to-EBIDTA, which is almost a full turn below the four that you’re comfortable operating at, and really you haven't been a lot higher than this for a long period of time. And so, do you still think that four turns a leverage is where you target the business over the long term? Or is there anything about your business mix that suggests maybe the current area is more comfortable for the company?

Jim Meyer

So, I guess I will say it this way. For the right opportunity, there is no reason why our business can't do really well, still at four turns a leverage when you look at our cash flow and where it is. So, the way I look at it, it gives us – it gives our Board a really strong tool, okay, that can be used if the right opportunities come along, and we decide to lever out before those opportunities. I'm actually pretty pleased with where our leverage is right now.

You know, even with what we’ve done with Pandora, even with what we’ve done – by the way, I'm really pleased with the debt ladder we have and how we’ve been able to refinance it over the last several months, we think gives us a really strong – put this way, we never want to be where we were in 2008 again, okay, and I have a long memory, okay. So, we feel really, really good and I think that leverage target is there if we find a really good reason to use it. I don't know what that reason might be today yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that’s what I wanted to explore, so coming down to the end of our time here, I mean it’s not just that you got balance sheet capacity, you’re generating $1.6 billion of free cash flow. So, the liquidate profile the company is very robust. You talked about a lot of ways you think you could grow this company more over time. I mean if you're looking for M&A opportunities, is it fairly clear you want to stay audio entertainment? Are there things that are tangential? Really, what are the criteria you typically use to say this would be accretive to what we do?

Jim Meyer

So, we are not a conglomerate. We don’t – we don’t understand – we are not built to run a conglomerate, okay. We are not built like a private equity company or to some extent some of the Liberty companies that own, you know Liberty Media owns a lot of different things, right. We are in the audio entertainment space. We have found opportunities that are tangential to that like the connected vehicle space where we get one plus one being more than two and that business – one of the reasons I have been in that business, our OEM customers asked us to be in that business. They asked us for help in those other, so they don't run subscription business. They don't run churn models, except for GM, rest of them don't do it, okay.

And so, we are able to help and make profit and make us more important to the OEM. So, that’s kind of the way I think about it. The way I think about the use of our money, whether it is cash, capital or open to buy whatever it might be, open the bar up is, first and foremost are we making the right investments internally in our business, and we are investing heavily both in content, marketing and development of product.

So, I feel and particularly on the satellite radio side, our path forward on the platform of new vehicles is very strong, which let’s all this stuff other stuff happen. Okay. We look at everything in terms of acquisition. Everything, okay. And I’m not afraid of any of them. They got to meet, the board has pretty strict criteria for what they want to see and those acquisitions and we have conversations with the board every quarter, kind of what’s out there and what we’re looking at and today I don't see anything right there that is substantial, another 3.5 or 4 billion kind of acquisition.

And then finally, return of capital. And I think we’ve been pretty consistent about $2 billion kind of return of capital. As you know, our target had kind of been [indiscernible] dividends, I mean share buyback and 200 million in dividends. Our share price, I thought, and our board thought dropped to a level that made it a very attractive investment opportunity for us for earlier this year, and so our buyback was much higher than the normal rate. I think you're going to see probably our buyback and our dividend policy kind of still stay. Ultimately it will still smooth out back into that kind of same 2 billion a year.

Unidentified Analyst

Because if you don't find something to buy, you get into this perpetual conversation about couldn’t you buyback more stock. But then your float can shrink this so much it would be gone, I mean under what scenario would you look at the dividend say, we're prepared to a company where actually the dividend is a more meaningful part of what we deliver to shareholders?

Jim Meyer

So, we have that discussion every quarter with the board. We have two discussions every quarter with the board. We will at the Board meeting in the second week of October for instance, we will remind the independent board members, which I think is really important and you want me to do this – not want me to, we need to make sure we do this, and that is, what does, you know Liberty has created backup to over 70% now, okay.

We remind our board every quarter with outside experts what does 80% mean and what does 90% mean. So that we just don't slip into those things without being very respectful of what that would mean to independent to the other shareholders of the company. I don't know what Liberty’s long-term goal is. I think Greg is talking here, you got to ask him. I mean, certainly it’s a discussion we have at the board level.

We also have clearly had this discussion about what happens when we get to a certain level of buyback where either the float is affected to where it as a problem or Liberty may not want to go anymore, higher than that or we may not want Liberty to go any higher than that, right. The board may not. Would be put more in dividend. All those things are on the table. I don’t have – I don’t have any big statement to make on them today, except that they are all there and they are all certainly within our graph.

I think there are lot of examples of where very big company’s growth begins to slow and dividends become a more important way to compensate investors, we’re not there today, we may be someday, I don’t know. And so, I like having options and a lot of optionality so that our board can thoughtfully and make those choices and reward shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Jim, thanks for being here today.

