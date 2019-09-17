Xtep International: New Multi-Brand Strategy Weighted Down By Restructuring Costs And Equity Funding

Core Xtep-branded business has done well in 1H2019 with revenue up +23% YoY in 1H2019; the appointment of a new spokesperson could suggest growth ambitions in the basketball segment.

Xtep had two significant share price declines in 2019 attributable to a discounted share placement and the disclosure of RMB100 million in restructuring costs to be recognized in 2H2019 respectively.

Xtep initiated a new multi-brand strategy in 2019 with the addition of international brands, Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium to its brand portfolio via joint ventures and acquisition.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear company Xtep International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XTEPY) [1368:HK] currently trades at 12.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$4.43 as of September 13, 2019. The stock offers a trailing 5.0% dividend yield.

Xtep is trading at discount to listed sportswear peers as it plans to transition into a multi-brand sportswear will be a drag on the company's earnings growth in FY2019 and possibly FY2020 as well. Apart from RMB100 million in restructuring costs to be recognized in 2H2019, meaningful profit contribution from the joint venture (Merrell and Saucony brands) should be only expected in FY2021 at the earliest, while the two acquired brands, K-Swiss and Palladium, as a whole are expected to be break-even at best in FY2020. Furthermore, Xtep's share placement at a significant discount to raise funds despite having significant net cash on the balance sheet also raises questions about the company's capital allocation and capital management strategies. I will avoid the stock for now, while closely monitoring the company's progress with its new international brands acquired via joint ventures and acquisitions.

Company Description

Started in 1999 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 2008, Xtep International is a Chinese sportswear company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its core "Xtep" brand, best known for running shoes, has a retail distribution network of over 6,300 stores covering 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. In 2019, Xtep has transitioned into a multi-brand company with the addition of four international brands, K-Swiss, Palladium, Saucony, and Merrell.

Xtep generated 57.0%, 40.4%, and 2.6% of its 1H2019 revenue from footwear, apparel, and accessories respectively. The gross margins of the footwear, apparel, and accessories product segments were 44.8%, 44.7%, and 37.9% respectively for 1H2019. Xtep's e-commerce business contributed over 20% of the company's 1H2019 sales, with the offline channel accounting for the remaining revenue.

Company Initiates New Multi-brand Strategy In 2019

Prior to 2019, Xtep was a single-brand sportswear company with its "Xtep" brand best-known for running shoes. Starting in 2019, Xtep initiated a new multi-brand strategy with the addition of international brands, Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium to its brand portfolio. Saucony is an American running shoe brand founded in 1898 in Kutztown, Pennsylvania; while Merrell is a global outdoor lifestyle brand known for its hiking footwear; K-Swiss is an American athletic shoe brand established in California in 1966 offering performance tennis footwear and other lifestyle & fitness footwear; and Palladium is a boot brand started in France in 1947 famous for its signature military boots and canvas shoes.

In March 2019, Xtep announced that it had formed a joint venture with Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to develop and distribute footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Merrell and Saucony brands in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. In May 2019, Xtep disclosed that it was acquiring 100% of the outstanding shares of E-Land Footwear USA Holdings Inc., the owner of K-Swiss and Palladium brands for a cash consideration of $260 million or approximately HK$2 billion. E-Land Footwear USA also owns the Supra brand and two sub-brands, PLDM and KR3W which Xtep plans to dispose post-acquisition.

Xtep and Wolverine World Wide will each initially invest RMB155 million in the joint venture involving the Merrell and Saucony brands, which represents a significant move for Xtep in extending its presence to the high-end sportswear and outdoor sports segments. The joint venture will target the majority of new stores in higher-tier shopping malls in Mainland China. The first Saucony standalone store will open in a tier-1 Chinese city by 2Q2020, while a few Merrell standalone stores will open in tier-1 and tier-2 Chinese cities by 2H2020. The Saucony and Merrell products to be sold in China will be a mix of existing high-end signature styles and products customized to the preferences of local Chinese. Prior to this, Saucony products have already debuted on its Tmall flagship store since July 2019, while the Merrell Tmall flagship store is scheduled to open in early 2020.

On the flip side, both the Merrell and Saucony brands had no physical and brand presence in China prior to the Xtep-Wolverine World Wide joint ventures. This implies that meaningful profit contribution from the joint venture should be only expected in FY2021 at the earliest, considering the pre-opening store expenses and the marketing costs needed to build up brand awareness.

With regards to the acquisition of E-Land Footwear USA Holdings and the K-Swiss & Palladium brands, it will allow Xtep to expand into the high-end sportswear and lifestyle segments and diversify its geographic exposure outside of China.

K-Swiss operates primarily on a wholesale and distribution model with North America being its largest wholesale market accounting for about 60% of sales, and it runs over 40 self-operated stores in the Asia-Pacific region mainly in Hong Kong and Taiwan. It generated sales of $98 million and $109 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Xtep's plans to re-position the K-Swiss brand, revamp product design, and reduce the overall number of SKUs (Stock Keeping Units). Xtep will start by establishing a flagship K-Swiss store and invest in marketing to build up K-Swiss's presence in China. If and when K-Swiss has gained a foothold in China, Xtep plans to then grow the brand's footprint in the U.S. by increasing the number of self-operated stores.

Palladium is primarily a wholesaler and distributor in over 60 countries globally, and it already has a significant presence in China with more than 150 stores operated via wholesale and distribution models with the Greater China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan) region expected to contribute in excess of 60% of sales in 2019. It also has 25 self-operated stores globally. Palladium achieved sales of $71 million and $78 million in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Xtep plans to adopt a dual-channel strategy for Palladium focusing on both self-operated stores and existing stores run by agents.。

For both the K-Swiss & Palladium brands, Xtep will focus on Asia-Pacific and China. Going forward, the company will also increase the proportion of apparel product offerings for these two footwear-focused brands where apparel accounts for under 10% of sales contribution.

While all the above seems positive on paper, the market has not responded well to Xtep's new multi-brand strategy and acquisition, which I discuss in the next section.

Restructuring Costs And Equity Funding Associated With Acquisition Not Well-Received By Market

There were two significant share price declines for Xtep in 2019 year-to-date. The first share price decline happened between March 27, 2019, and April 30, 2019, when the company's share price dropped 31% from HK$6.54 to HK$4.47. The second share price decline occurred more recently when Xtep's share price fell by 27% from HK$5.75 on August 20, 2019, to as low as HK$4.19 on September 3, 2019. The stock closed at HK$4.43 on September 13, 2019.

Xtep Share Price Chart For 2019 Year-to-date

Source: Yahoo Finance

There are valid reasons for Xtep's two significant share price declines in 2019.

Xtep's share price plunged for the first time in end-March 2019 when it announced that it had placed out 247 million new shares (approximately 9.9% of enlarged share capital post-placement) at HK$5.56 each, raising about HK$1.35 billion which were subsequently used to partially fund the acquisition of E-Land Footwear USA Holdings Inc., the owner of K-Swiss and Palladium brands.

The share placement to fund acquisition was not well-liked by the market for two key reasons.

Firstly, the placement price of HK$5.56 represented a 15% discount to Xtep's share price of HK$6.54 as of March 27, 2019, prior to the share placement announcement. Secondly, Xtep had net cash of approximately RMB2.4 billion on its books as at end-FY2018. Xtep could have considered using a mix of cash and debt to finance the acquisition, rather than a share placement at a significant discount.

Xtep's share price fell for the second time in end-August 2019 after it announced 1H2019 results on August 21, 2019. Xtep disclosed during the 1H2019 results briefing that it will record an one-off restructuring cost of RMB100 million in 2H2019 associated with the acquisition of the K-Swiss and Palladium brands. The RMB100 million in restructuring costs comprise professional fees associated with the M&A, additional staff expenses relating to the restructuring process, asset impairment such as inventory write-downs for the Supra brand that is planned to be divested, etc.

Xtep's target is for the K-Swiss and Palladium brands as a whole to be at least break-even in 2020 and beyond. The Palladium brand is already profitable and will help to partially fund K-Swiss's investments in research & development and branding. It is expected that it will take another four to five years for the K-Swiss and Palladium brands.

Core Xtep Branded Business Doing Well With Basketball Segment Being A New Potential Growth Driver

Putting Xtep's multi-brand strategy and the joint venture and M&A transactions aside, the company's core "Xtep-branded" sportswear business did very well for 1H2019.

Xtep's revenue and net profit attributable were up +23.0% and +23.4% YoY to RMB3,357 million and RMB463 million respectively for 1H2019. Adjusting for the write-back of receivables impairment in 1H2018 and 1H2019, Xtep's adjusted net profit would have still grown by a decent +14%. Sales of footwear, apparel, and accessories increased +8.1%, +50.4%, +53.2% for the first half of the year. Gross margin increased by 90 basis points from 43.7% in 1H2018 to 44.6% in 1H2019. Inventory days remained healthy at around four months for 1H2019. Same-store sales growth was decent in the low teens for 1H2019, and Xtep added 82 net new stores over the same period to take total store count to 6,312 as of end-June 2019.

The core "Xtep" brand is dominant in the running shoes segment in China. Xtep sponsors over 20 marathons in Mainland China every year and the brand is the number one domestic brand for marathon participants i.e. footwear worn by participants who completed the full marathon. The company also operates seven running clubs in Mainland China with over 200,000 members. Furthermore, Xtep ranks first in Tmall's running footwear category in terms of sales volumes.

The company has guided for a 20% increase in full-year FY2019 revenue and positive profit growth for the year even after taking into account the RMB100 billion in restructuring costs for 2H2019. Xtep is targeting 200 net new store openings for FY2019.

Having already gained a strong foothold in China's running shoes segment with its core "Xtep" brand, the company is now targeting the basketball segment. In August 2019, Xtep appointed former NBA basketball player Jeremy Lin as a new spokesperson, who shot to fame in 2012 during a hot streak referred to as "Linsanity" and he is arguably among the most well-known Asian-American basketball players.

Basketball shoes and related apparel accounted for under 1% of Xtep's revenue, but it represents about a quarter of peer Li Ning's (OTCPK:LNNGF) (OTCPK:LNNGY) [2331:HK] sales. The market size of basketball products in China is immense considering that the NBA is the most-followed sports league on Chinese social media. Although it is still early days for Xtep's plans to expand its presence in the basketball segment, it is positive that Xtep is actively seeking new growth drivers outside of its core running shoes segment.

Valuation

Xtep trades at 12.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$4.43 as of September 13, 2019. The stock's forward FY2019 P/E is at a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times. But the company is trading at a discount to peers Li Ning and ANTA Sports (OTC:ANPDF) (OTCPK:ANPDY) [2020:HK] which are valued by the market at 34.6 times and 27.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, respectively.

The stock offers a trailing 5.0% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Xtep are weaker-than-expected consumer demand for sportswear, lower-than-expected inventory turnover, stiffer-than-expected competition, and a failure to integrate and grow the new brands in a value-accretive manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.