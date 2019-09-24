Let's Be Clear: Washington Prime Is A Sell

Washington Prime (WPG) is a landlord of class B and C mall properties. With shares yielding around 25%, should investors at higher cost basis average down, or even double down? When I last looked at the company, I explained why everything would need to go perfectly for shares to perform well. I had hoped that would adequately express my bearishness, but judging from the comment stream i seemed to have not been clear enough. I explain in this report why shares aren’t as cheap as they look once you consider their debt load. I rate shares a sell.

“All Stocks Are A Buy At The Right Price” … Right?

You’ll hear me say time and time again:

When you buy a deep value stock, everything is wrong about it except the valuation. When you buy best of breed, oftentimes everything is great about it except the valuation.

Take for instance WPG, a deep value contrarian play against the “death of the mall” thesis. Shares have materially underperformed the broader market since early 2017:

(Yahoo Finance, not including dividends)

Intuition says that WPG is now a better buy than before because their valuation has dropped and thus their margin of safety has supposedly increased. But that’s the problem with conventional value investing: value is just one dimension of the margin of safety. Value must be taken with the whole picture in perspective. Quality provides the completed the margin of safety picture and can be evaluated by examining their financials and balance sheet, which I do below.

Financial Results

WPG recently reported a quarter which was not materially different than what I expected.

WPG has guided for 2019 FFO to be $1.20 per share at the midpoint, as same store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) is expected to fall 3% at comparable properties. Re-leasing spreads were quite weak at -5.8%, largely in part due to the -9.2% spreads seen on lease renewals at Tier 1 enclosed retail properties.

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

WPG continues to guide for at least 2% in SS NOI growth in 2020 (I should note that WPG includes revenues from redevelopments in SS NOI). The downward financial results are painful but investors appear to be putting large faith in the words of WPG management for the bleeding to stop next year. For a company facing secular headwinds, I think investors should think long and hard before basing their expected probability of a real turnaround on guidance alone.

Notes On Ground Lease

WPG entered a ground lease in which they will receive about $95 million at an approximately 7.5% interest rate with 1.5% annual escalators. They would retain a 30 year buy-out option - WPG commented that they essentially view this as a 30 year bond at a 8%-8.5% interest rate. I noticed that some bullish investors found this to be optimistic news in the comments on the Seeking Alpha news article. While this ground lease does help give WPG much needed liquidity and helps them address near term debt maturities, I note that the cost of capital here is quite large and more pronounced than management seems to imply. I do question also why they are resorting to this high cost of capital measure when they arguably should be cutting the dividend - I look at this next.

Highly Leveraged Balance Sheet...

As of the latest quarter WPG had $3.66 billion in total debt (including unconsolidated debt). This is up from $3.57 billion as of the end of last year. Annualizing their first 6 months of EBITDA yields $463.8 million in annualized EBITDA, which is down from $529.8 million last year.

WPG thus has a leverage ratio of 7.9 times EBITDA, which is quite high, especially for an operator of lower quality mall properties. Leverage will rise as they continue to borrow to fund their redevelopment projects. Management has guided for their leverage to decline to around 6.5 times long term, which means that WPG likely will need to rely on both a return to growing cash flows and aggressively pay down debt to achieve this target.

… Yet A Firm Commitment To The Dividend

Dividend coverage remains fragile to say the least. For the first 6 months of 2019, WPG had $110.9 million in FFO, which already isn’t covering the approximately $111 million in common dividends distributed. I want to emphasize that FFO is not an adequate measure for dividend safety for WPG due to significant recurring expenses not included in FFO. After accounting for $26.5 million in recurring capital expenditures and $2.4 billion in straight line rent income, WPG has about $82 million in my preliminary calculation for funds available for distribution (‘FAD’), which represents a FAD payout ratio of 135% - there is no argument that based on current operational cash flows, WPG is over-paying the dividend. On top of this, WPG also spent $36.6 million in consolidated development and redevelopment projects. Add on top of this the mathematical reality that WPG will need to pay down about $111 million in debt annually assuming the 3% SS NOI declines persist and they just want to maintain a leverage ratio of 8 times (I calculated this number by taking 3% of their $464 million in annualized EBITDA and multiplying it by 8). Again, that’s the amount of debt needed just to maintain that 8 times EBITDA leverage ratio. The actual number needed to pay down debt may actually be significantly higher considering that they will need to reduce leverage significantly (recall management’s guidance for 6.5 times), debt continues to increase due to their redevelopment spend, and the high possibility that SS NOI declines not only continue but accelerate. The sustainability of the dividend is clearly a fantasy - aside from the fact that the dividend is already not covered by FAD, FAD does not even cover debt paydowns plus redevelopment expenses. WPG arguably shouldn’t be paying a dividend at all given their high leverage and redevelopment spend requirements.

Why do I care so much about their debt paydowns and maintenance of their leverage ratio? We can see below their unsecured debt:

(2019 Q2 10-Q)

For now let’s ignore their “Exchange Notes” and credit facility. The “Term Loan” matures in 2022 and has an interest rate around 4.86%. The “December 2015 Term Loan” matures in 2023 and has an interest rate around 4.06%. The Senior Notes due 2024 have an interest rate around 6.45%. These are all substantial unsecured issues and all have very low interest rates. The way things are going right now, interest rates on the new debt issued to refinance these unsecured issues will likely be much higher than the 4%-6.5% referenced above - my conservative guess is an interest rate of at least 10%. This will already eat into free cash flow, further reducing their ability to pay down debt, increasing their need to issue debt to fund their redevelopment projects - and this is all before even thinking about the dividend. Remember I mentioned that $111 million number for debt paydowns? That’s the amount I estimate that WPG needs to pay down in net debt annually in order to maintain their leverage ratio and achieve a 10% interest rate when the above unsecured debt matures. In reality however, they continue to be net issuers of debt due to their redevelopment needs (and their continued payment of the dividend), which almost guarantees that these unsecured issues will have interest rates in the mid to high teens. SS NOI will decline 3% this year (according to management’s guidance), in line with 2018. Playing devil’s advocate, what if management is wrong about 2020 being a year of SS NOI growth? What if SS NOI not only remains negative but even accelerates to the downside? Such a result would further increase their leverage ratio and exacerbate the problem described above.

Some investors seem to nonetheless be cheering the fact that management is maintaining the dividend for 2019. This reaction puzzles me considering that they clearly can’t afford it based on current financials and further have very high capital needs for their redevelopment projects. The fact that they aren’t cutting the dividend (or can’t due to tax reasons) is adding great risk to their balance sheet because they need to fund the dividend and redevelopment projects using debt (sure, they can also access capital from selling assets but that reduces cash flow and is thus inherently unsustainable). Long term investors should be hoping for a large dividend cut as soon as possible - and even then it isn’t clear if they would be able to afford their redevelopment spend without issuing more debt. Maintaining the dividend in spite of their high leverage and high capital needs is in my opinion very irresponsible. The only way to justify paying the dividend is if somehow they can turn things around, but what evidence of that do we have other than management’s guidance? Further, why not just resume the dividend later after the turnaround has occurred? This has quickly become a story not based on the fundamentals at all: it appears that the bull thesis rests on one thing and one thing alone - management’s guidance.

Valuation

WPG appears to trade cheaply at around 3 times FFO and 4 times FAD. Here’s the thing though: FAD arguably isn’t the $164 million number I computed above due to their need to pay down debt just to maintain their current leverage ratio, let alone move forwards their long term goal of 6.5 times debt to EBITDA. Subtracting the $111 million estimated for debt paydowns needed just to maintain their 8 times debt to EBITDA ratio, we arrive at $53 million in adjusted FAD. Based on 223.2 million diluted shares outstanding, shares trade at around 12 times adjusted FAD. Suddenly shares no longer look cheap at all given the secular headwinds facing the company. Further, consider that this adjusted FAD figure quickly swings toward zero in the following scenarios.

Consider that if interest rates on their 3 unsecured issues mentioned above (I should note that there are indeed other unsecured debt maturities aside from these 3 as well) were to see their interest rates rise to 10%, then interest expense would rise by approximately $64 million (Chart in 000’s):

(Chart by Best of Breed)

Adjusted FAD would then turn negative. Of course, WPG still has several years before these issues come due, but the financial picture might be even worse in several years, making the projected interest rate even higher than 10%. I should note that if WPG were to “simply” execute more ground leases to redeem these unsecured maturities, then assuming an 8% average interest rate (which is generous considering the 1.5% annual lease escalators), interest expenses would still rise by $35 million, again basically wiping out adjusted FAD.

If SS NOI were to decline by 4% instead of 3%, then annual debt paydowns would total $148 million and adjusted FAD would drop to $26 million.

Clearly, even small accelerations in SS NOI declines or rises in interest expense can quickly wipe out adjusted FAD (which is basically free cash flow).

Given my pessimistic outlook for lower tier malls, my rating for WPG is sell and I have no current price target at which I would change that rating. If management does execute on their promises 2% SS NOI growth in 2020 and can prove that it is due to a real turnaround and not just from redevelopment projects coming online, then I would reconsider my sell rating - but at this point I can see WPG trading to zero if they can’t turn things around.

What About The Redevelopment Projects?

A typical counter that bulls have used is something like “don’t forget about the redevelopment projects coming online.” I want to clear something up here: while there indeed is some discrepancy between one year’s redevelopment spend and the contribution from that spend on the following year’s cash flows, for the most part it’s pretty close. In other words: WPG is not going to be suddenly showing new cash flows from redevelopment projects from several years because they have been already seeing the bulk of the benefit of those redevelopment projects the following year. We can see below their current redevelopment project pipeline and opening dates:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

We can see that many of these projects are set to open either this year or the next. While WPG is guiding for about $125 million in redevelopment spend this year, let’s just estimate the impact if all these projects were to go online now. I count about $211 million in total costs at the high end - if we assume an 8% average return (which seems generous) then that’s $17 million in incremental NOI. That’s not insignificant, but I doubt it’s the “Thor’s hammer” that some WPG bulls had hoped it would be. Of course there would also be benefit from a decline in co-tenancy costs and other costs amidst the developments, but my point is to not place so much hope in the redevelopment projects coming to the rescue here: the only real saving grace here is if WPG can really stop the bleeding in leading spreads and tenant bankruptcies.

Conclusion

Common intuition says that stocks become less risky when they go down and that it is wise to average down at lower prices. It however can be very easy to forget about the debt. It isn’t quite true that “all stocks are a buy at the right price,” at least not in the common interpretation of the statement. Instead, I interpret it to mean “all companies are a buy at the right enterprise value,” where enterprise value is the total value of both the stock and debt. I regret not being more decisive in my previous report and more clearly showing my pessimism. I hope that this report makes my rating clear as the actual earnings attributable to shareholders looks negligible when accounting for the debt. I rate shares a sell.

(Tipranks: Sell WPG)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.