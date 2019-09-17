Technically Speaking For September 17

And last week ended so well...

Oil prices have spiked due to the attack on Saudi refining. While the original US response was bellicose, it appears the administration has toned down the rhetoric. As of now, we know that the attack's sophistication is beyond that of previous Houthi attacks and that it's likely guided missiles were involved. But we are still unsure of the attack's origin. From an investing perspective, this raises the specter of an oil price spike that is significant enough to cause a recession. Today prices sold off on positive news from Saudi. But this crisis has shown that the Saudi pipelines are very vulnerable.

And we also have a major strike, with autoworkers now picketing GM:

The United Automobile Workers union went on strike at General Motors, sending nearly 50,000 members at factories across the Midwest and South to picket lines on Monday morning. With the two sides far apart, U.A.W. regional leaders in Detroit voted unanimously on Sunday morning to authorize the strike, the union’s first such walkout since 2007. It began at midnight, after the union’s current bargaining agreement expired on Saturday.

There are a number of issues at play. This strike just started and it's geographically contained, so it will take some time for its effect to hit the broader economy. If the strike ends quickly, there may not be any meaningful effect. But it's also occurring in the manufacturing sector, which has been weakening since the end of last year and contracted in the latest ISM report.

There are two key fixed income developments from the Financial Times:

Is the bond market selloff permanent or a simple correction? There are a number of issues at play. While there seems to be a belief that the globe has dodged a potential recession, there isn't much hope for a stronger upswing in activity, either. It's more likely that we'll continue to muddle along, especially if the US-China trade conflict remains unresolved. That will keep the selloff contained. The Fed has injected $75 billion into the short-term debt markets to avert a modest cash crunch. The reason for the shortfall is technical as corporations pulled out cash to make tax payments. Crunches in the short-term credit markets area is always concerning because these parts of the market are vital for the corporate market to keep functioning.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Treasuries were up modestly as was the QQQ. But small-caps -- which did well last week -- sold off. To some extent, this is to be expected: after a very strong performance, some level of profit-taking shouldn't surprise us. Still, it'd be nice if last week's trend had continued.

This is Fed week, which explains why the market isn't moving much so far. On Monday, prices for the SPY gapped lower due to the increased tension of the weekend. But since then, prices have trended sideways, staying right below the 200-minute EMA. Prices also trended sideways with the 50% Fibonacci line from last week's highs and lows. After selling off at the end of last week, the Treasury market has caught a modest bid, with prices rallying to the 50% Fibonacci level. This is purely a safety play, as traders added to bond positions in response to oil's price spike.

Taking a look at the daily charts, it's possible to argue that the markets are setting up for a continued move higher. First, let's assume the Fed cuts tomorrow and that they issue a dovish statement. Then, the larger-cap indexes could be ready to move higher. The SPY has formed a rising wedge pattern, where prices print higher bottoms and stagnant tops. The high bottoms mean that traders are putting buy orders in at progressively higher levels, which means they think the market's value is rising. A bullish Fed decision could provide the fuel needed to move through resistance. The QQQ is forming a triangle pattern, but it potentially has the same trading implications.

This is all hypothetical, of course. If the last four days have taught us anything it's that overall political and economic uncertainty are both very high right now. Even if the Fed cuts and the markets rally, there are still a host of other issues facing the markets that could keep the advance from being meaningful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.