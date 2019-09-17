Lannett's Short Squeeze Is Not Done Yet - Target Price: $20

When Lannett market valuation was at the $20 range, its financials were on par with the levels of today. Additionally, management guidance justifies our $20 price tag.

Despite having already made a paper return of over 100%, we are not yet ready to let go of our shares unless it reaches $20/share, our fair value target.

Better than expected Q1'19 earnings result triggered a short-squeeze and lifted the stock to the new 52-week high, $13.79/share.

Shorts had been correct betting against Lannett Company over the past three years, profiting as the stock slides from $60 to $3/share, until recently.

Investment thesis

Lannett (LCI) reported an impressive Q4 earnings result, making a swift comeback from $6/share to $13.50/share in as little as a week.

Often when a stock rallies by 100%+ within days, it would be time to take profit. However, fundamentally, we believe Lannett has another 50% of upside to go. Why? For one, Lannett was last trading in the $20 range in 2016 when its financials were similar to the current level. Furthermore, our $20/share valuation is supported by the three-year 15% CAGR guided by management.

Shorts were right

Before showing the numbers why Lannett's share price could rise another 50%, it is essential to give credit where it is due. Shorts have been correct betting against Lannett since 2015, foreseeing the debt trouble and margins collapse as the share price fell from $60 to $14. Then, the second time, they were right again in gauging the market's fear surrounding the opioid litigations (Lannett may not be affected materially) and the loss of Levothyroxine contract, both caused the share price to fall to $3.

Shorts' track record has been impeccable in the last three years. It's even more impressive to know that the company they had bet against is one of the oldest generic pharmaceuticals in the world.

Now Shorts are wrong

We believe shorts were complacent and failed to recognize the company's clear progress in combating the loss of Levothyroxine contract since Q2.

Of course, in hindsight, it is easy to say. However, before Q4'19 results, at $6.50, nearer to the record lows than the record highs, coupled with improved fundamentals for a few quarters, it was perhaps risky to keep the short ratio so high at 60%.

Now, we are at $13.50/share. Given the improved guidance and valuations being below its historical levels, we believe shorts are still wrong.

2022 guidance brings the company to $20/share

Q4 earnings result was phenomenal, specifically sales excluding Levothyroxine. The company delivered 33% growth YoY. Albeit some sales pulled from Q1'2020, it wildly exceeded the 21% guided in Q3.

As a result of this strong performance, management guided 15% CAGR for the next three years. The assumptions are explained in detail in the conference call, and we recommend investors to review before going further. Other SA authors have also discussed here and here.

Thus, let's see how this number lead us to believe $20/share is fair.

First, from the base sales of $457M FY2019 and 15% CAGR, Lannett would deliver sales close to $700M for FY2022.

If we assume that gross and EBITDA margins stay the same as FY2019 or close to its historical average, around 42% and 28% respectively, in FY2022, the company will generate $294M gross profit and $196M EBITDA. Then, to be conservative, if we estimate that CAPEX will be at the high end of the historical range of around $40M annually, the company could generate close to $110M free cash flow ('FCF').

With 40M shares, a share price of $20 implies a market cap of $800M. Then, we believe that it is still cheap to buy this mid-sized, reputable, and growing generic pharmaceutical for just 1.1xSales, 4xEBITDA, and 7.2xFCF.

While we do not make an investment decision solely based on management guidance, we are impressed by them. Timothy Crew and Co. have exceeded our expectations since the Levo's woes last July. They duly improved liquidity, delivered their ambitious new product development and pipeline goals, regained a contract to sell Levothyroxine by 2022, and recently signed a significant deal with Sinotherapeutics Inc. Furthermore, our $20/share valuation is supported by the three-year 15% CAGR guided by management. All of these positives will improve Lannett materially. Thus, we have high confidence that they will deliver 15%+ CAGR, 40%+ gross margin by FY 2022.

Lannett is on par with its 2016 financials

Compared to the past, we think that Lannett is as healthy as it was in FY 2016. At that time, the share price was trading between $20/share and $25/share. The table below shows why:

Items ($M/%) FY 2019 FY 2020 (est.) FY 2016 Sales 655 535 566 Gross margin 41% 41% 54% FCF 149 120 111 Long-term debts 662 Lower than 662 884 Cash 140 Approximately 140 225 Net cash 522 Higher than 522 679

Comparing to FY 2016, the company is less profitable at the moment, but it is more cash generative and has a healthier net cash balance. Additionally, the company has a great outlook. Thus, we firmly believe Lannett's current share price should be trading on par with the level in FY 2016 or $20+/share.

Investment risks

Investment in Lannett still poses risks. At $13.50, there is less margin of safety than it was at $6.50. We have identified the following two risks as significant.

For starters, Lannett's capital structure is still highly leveraged. As a result, the company hired Credit Suisse to assess opportunities to improve its capital structure. Although, there is no guarantee that Credit Suisse will be able to restructure Lannett's debts favorably.

However, what we know is that the bond market has been warming to the probability of a successful outcome. Lannett's bond prices have been trading closer to par recently. Its debts covenants have also been relaxed as referenced below.

Secured Net Leverage Ratio applicable to the financial leverage ratio covenant was increased from 3:25:1.00 to 4.25:1.00 as of December 31, 2019 and prior to September 30, 2020, and then to 4:00:1:00 as of September 30, 2020. In exchange, the Company agreed to include a minimum liquidity covenant of $75 million, a 25-basis point increase to the interest rate margin paid on the Term A Loans and pay a consent fee equal to 50 basis points, paid only to consenting lenders. Source: Lannett, 10-K, 2019

The second risk is the potential costs around the opioid and price-fixing litigations. Admittedly, this is out of our depth and could be the blindside to our thesis. We are unable to find a clear answer to the potential damage. However, we take management's words (with caution) that it will be limited:

[…] I believe it's worth noting that to date the company is a defendant in only one opioids lawsuit, that case involves are Kremers Urban subsidiary and a single hospital. Moreover, we believe Kremer Urban was named in error in that suit. […] We are not named in any other opioid lawsuit. Source: Lannett's Q4'19 conference call, Timothy Crew

Conclusion

Despite the loss of Levo's contract, high debts, and industry-specific challenges that Lannett is facing, the company is poised to come out unscathed. Within four quarters, it has rebuilt a robust portfolio of drugs, a significant pipeline, and an improved balance sheet. We believe it will achieve its 15% top-line CAGR while maintaining its profitability and juicy cash generation.

Shorts have been correct all these years. But, as of Q4'19, the odds have flipped. There is more to come as the short squeeze is far from over. Lannett is still a buy at $13.50/share.

I am/we are long LCI.