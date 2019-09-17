Ionis Pharmaceuticals And IONIS-GHR-LRx In Acromegaly

IONIS-GHR-LRx is pharmacologically designed to reduce the production of the growth hormone receptor to decrease the circulating level of insulin-like growth factor-1.

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disease caused by oversecretion of growth hormone that leads to a concomitant increase in insulin-like growth factor-1.

Introduction

Ionis (IONS) is a mid-cap ($9.3B) pharmaceuticals and a leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development. Its diverse pipeline comprises drug targets for neurological, cardiometabolic, renal, rare/orphan and oncological diseases. In line with its business model, IONS has multiple royalty revenue streams due to the significant number of collaborative/license agreements with small, mid and large-cap biopharmas.

This article focuses on the investigative drug candidate, IONIS-GHR-LRx, second-generation ligand-conjugated antisense (LICA.) investigative drug candidate in two Phase 2 studies for Acromegaly.

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disease caused by over-secretion of growth hormone (GH.) that leads to a concomitant increase in insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1.). Acromegaly is triggered mainly by benign pituitary adenoma, a growth or tumor on the pituitary. Most pituitary adenomas are slow growing and benign.

The prevalence of acromegaly has been reported to be 2.8 and 13.7 cases per 100,000 with an estimated 67,000 patients currently diagnosed in the US and Europe. Since the symptoms of acromegaly develop slowly, many more individuals may remain under-diagnosed, or undiagnosed. The clinical signs and symptoms associated with acromegaly are depicted in Fig. 1. Acromegaly patients are also at high risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

Fig. 1: Clinical Manifestation of Acromegaly (source Strongbridge).

The goal of treatment is to restore the pituitary gland to normal function, producing normal levels of growth hormone. For this reason, current treatment involves removal of the tumor, and radiation therapy. The NIH/NIDDK noted that non-surgical interventions include growth hormone-blocking therapeutics, Somatostatin analogs (SSAs.):

SSAs are the first medication group used to treat acromegaly. They shut off GH production and are effective in lowering GH and IGF-I levels in 50 to 70 percent of patients. SSAs also reduce tumor size in around 0 to 50 percent of patients but only to a modest degree. Several studies have shown that SSAs are safe and effective for long-term treatment and in treating patients with acromegaly caused by non-pituitary tumors. Long-acting SSAs are given by intramuscular injection once a month. Current therapeutics are Octreotide (marketed as Sandostatin by Novartis (NYSE:NVS)) and Lanreotide (marketed as Somatuline by Ipsen).

Differentiation: IONIS-GHR-LRx

IONIS-GHR-LRx is pharmacologically designed to reduce the production of the growth hormone receptor (GH.) to decrease the circulating level of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). The ongoing two Phase 2 studies, NCT03548415 and NCT03967249, are designed to validate this thesis as reflected in the clinical trials govt database:

NCT03548415: This short-term study will assess changes in serum insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1.) over a 16-week treatment period in a patient population diagnosed with Acromegaly being treated with Long-acting Somatostatin Receptor Ligands (SRL). NCT03967249: The purpose of this study is to assess the safety and efficacy of extended dosing with IONIS GHR-LRx in participants with acromegaly as add-on to somatostatin receptor ligands (SRL) therapy.

Fig. 2: Diagnostic Flow of Acromegaly. (Abbreviation: OGTT, oral glucose tolerance test).

The diagnostic flow chart in Fig. 2 shows that elevated IGF.1 is a diagnostic biomarker for Acromegaly. IGF.1 is a peptide hormone that mediates the anabolic and growth-promoting effect of pituitary GH but also could decrease blood glucose levels. Meaning that IONIS GHR-LRx has to be therapeutically effective at significantly reducing/limiting IGF.1 levels in Acromegaly patients to improve the disease.

Therapeutically, IONIS-GHR-LRx differentiates from the standard of care, SSAs, in the sense that it uses molecular genetics to subsequently decrease GHr protein thereby limiting GH function and pathophysiological effects. Of note, GH binds to its cognate receptor, GHr, to mediate all biological effects. Conventional SSAs therapeutically limit GH levels, not GHr.Meaning that IONIS-GHR-LRx will be affecting the root cause to limit GH function.

Pegvisomant (branded Somavert by Pfizer) is a GHr antagonist that gained FDA approval in 2003 for normalizing IGF.1 levels. However, a five-year post-marketing long-term study showed that pegvisomant was less effective at normalizing IGF-1 than reported in the original trials in 2000 and 2001.

Besides, the safety signal of liver toxicity documented in a few patients means that a liver function test is recommended before and during therapy. Furthermore, the elevated GH levels reported in patients receiving long-term treatment has been proposed to be due to an increase in pituitary tumor size.

Due to potential safety and efficacy issues associated with Pegvisomant, a GHr antagonist, Ionis perceives that the antisense therapy, IONIS-GHR-LRx, could be more effective at improving Acromegaly without the safety signals. This is because antisense therapies are:

Designed to seek out, bind to and destroy a mRNA in a highly specific manner, so that the amount of disease-causing protein is dramatically decreased. Antisense therapies can also treat diseases caused by too little protein by increasing the production of the protein, thereby restoring the protein to normal levels.

Ionis previously reported that a Phase 1 study of IONIS-GHR-LRx in healthy volunteers reported no safety signals.

Institutional Investors, Insiders' Purchase, And Analyst Ratings

Based on the latest 13F filings, institutional ownership currently stands at 97.04%, with 452 institutional holders accounting for 136,346,549 total shares. The two top shareholders are FMR LLC. and Vanguard Group. Analysts recommend a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $68.

At the end of Q2/2019, IONS reported a 75% increase in revenue of $461M due to sales from SPINRAZA (nusinersen) and TEGSEDI (inotersen). Cash and cash equivalents were $2.3B at the end of Q2/2019.

2020 is expected to be monumental for Ionis due to several important catalytic events from its clinical program and Akcea (AKCA). Ionis owned approximately 76 percent of Akcea at the end of Q2/2019.

RNA based therapeutics are risky like all clinical trials. Potential risks are safety and tolerability signals and negative data readout. All of these could negatively impact IONS share price.

Market Outlook

Chairman and CEO Stanley Crooke on the future:

We are a leader in RNA-targeted drug discovery and development. And I am pleased to tell you that the technology continues to advance at an ever-increasing pace. Our pipeline is full of potentially transformative medicines that are advancing rapidly. And we are doing all this while continuing to achieve sustainable profitability.

