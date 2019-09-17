Saudi Aramco's Oil Production Recovery Timetable

World oil market will see no disruption, and so market price reaction should be reversed as production is restored.

Source: Reuters TV.

In a live press conference broadcast by Reuters on Sept. 17, the Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) chairman and its CEO were joined by its Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to give updates on the situation in the kingdom. It was reported that “50 percent of the crude production cut from the attack has been restored in the past two days, adding that production capacity would reach 10 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) by the end of September and 12 million bpd by the end of November.”

Earlier it was reported that “the kingdom is close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production lost due to the attacks, said one of the sources, a top Saudi official briefed on progress.”

Saudi Aramco is known to have redundancy in its production facilities in the event of an attack. And that is what's likely accounting for the swift recovery of production. It also has fields that are mothballed that are reportedly being restarted.

It has not declared a force majeure on any deliveries, but PetroChina will experience a delay of about 10 days on its October deliveries, according to one report.

According to the Aramco website:

“We have a hard-earned reputation for nearly 100 percent reliability in terms of meeting our international customers’ requirements and we have defended that,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told journalists from Saudi and international media. The Company adjusted deliveries and shipments to customers by drawing on inventories and offering additional crude production from other fields. “Not a single shipment to an international customer has been or will be missed or canceled as a result of these attacks. We have proven that we are operationally resilient and have confirmed our reputation as the world’s leading supplier,” Mr. Nasser said. The Company has met its commitments to its International customers, even in challenging situations, including past Gulf conflicts.”

Inventory Drawdown

I modeled the Saudi inventory drawdown that would likely take place under the scenario described above. My estimates for production lost are modeled in the chart below. They assume the full loss the first two days, then a 50 percent loss for one week and a 30 percent loss for the final week of September. The total loss under these assumptions is 46 million barrels.

The Joint Organizations Data Initiatives (JODI) reports crude oil inventories in Saudi Arabia. The latest data is for June 2019 of 188 million barrels. Assuming no net change in July and August, I estimate inventories will drop to about 142 million by end-September.

Saudi Aramco does maintain inventories outside of the kingdom for security purposes. But I'm assuming the full impact on stocks within the country.

Aramco produced about 9.8 million barrels per day in August. I would expect it to raise production when it can to restore inventories for security purposes, not to increase exports.

Conclusions

The major blow to Aramco’s production is going to be rapidly recovered compared to initial expectations. As a result, it appears that there will be no disruption to Saudi exports to customers due to the explosions at its facilities, which are designed to remove sulfur and sand from crude oil as well as separate crude oil and gas. Therefore, the market’s initial reaction on Monday, Sept. 16, is likely to be reversed as production recovers.

The International Energy Agency and the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve were standing by to release stocks. President Trump authorize a release if needed, the amount to be determined. The existence of these emergency supplies explains why oil equities had a relatively muted response, with the Energy Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up only 3%, following the biggest oil disruption in history.

Open questions remain as to if and how the kingdom may respond to the attack against whomever prosecuted it and whether there will be an escalation in attacks and counter-attacks. However, in the press conference on Sept. 17, it was confirmed that the Aramco IPO remains scheduled to be launched over the next 12 months, and that could not happen if the country is at war and the fields are open to destruction. And so I do not expect a military escalation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.