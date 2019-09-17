What To Expect From Columbia Sportswear In The Back Half Of 2019

I expect first half momentum to carry into the last half of 2019, although profits likely won't see the same percentage increases.

Introduction

Back in February, Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) stock price jumped on earnings after management reported great Q4 2018 results and guided for a very good 2019. The company beat expectations again in Q1 2019 and again Q2 2019, but the stock has gone sideways for most of the year.

In this article, I go over the results for the first half of the year and set my expectations for the rest of the year.

First Half 2019 Results

The story here is margins on top of high single-digit revenue growth and share buybacks led to a nice 83% increase in GAAP EPS. Revenue increased 8%, helped by strong growth in the SOREL brand, which grew by 28% and 32% in each of the first two quarters respectively.

The company's staple Columbia brand continued to grow at around 10% through Q1 and Q2 year over year, while the prAna and Mountain Hardware brands rebounded back to growth in Q2 after a slight decline in revenue for each in Q1 from the same periods in 2018.

Geographically, the company has done well in the U.S. seeing significant double-digit percentage growth in the first half of 2019. Other regions were hit somewhat by a strong U.S. dollar but showed positive results on a constant currency basis.

Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP as the company calls it) grew low single digits. Europe, Middle East, and Africa saw slightly more growth and Canada grew significantly in Q2 after a weaker Q1.

All this led to 8% revenue growth overall in the first half of 2019. The company is benefiting greatly from operating leverage, as operating income grew from $69.07M in H1 2018 to $104.32M in the first half of 2019.

These margin improvements, as well as the company taking full ownership of their China business, led to a 77% increase in net income. $100 million of share buybacks in the first half of the year led to an even better EPS increase of 83%. The company did $1.41 in EPS in the first half of 2019 compared to just $0.77 in 2018.

The balance sheet remains solid as of June 30, 2019. Columbia has no long-term debt. What they do have is a nice stash of cash. The company's balance sheet shows $386M in cash and another $138M in short-term investments. While these figures have shrunk in the last year, the company has been investing in significant capital expenditures. Investors should have no problem with this as the right capital expenditures will fund continued growth and expansion in the future. The company explained their CAPEX outlook in the Q2 2019 CFO Commentary piece put out by the company here:

The Company expects 2019 capital expenditures to be approximately $145 million (prior $130 to $135 million). Elevated capital expenditures relative to historic levels are due to a combination of factors, including facilities expansions at our corporate headquarters, investment in DTC operations, including new stores and remodels, and investment in information technology systems and other enabling capabilities to support our strategic priorities. The increase in our capital expenditures outlook reflects the opportunistic purchase of property close to our corporate headquarters as well as higher technology investments.

The company has clearly executed this year on their strategies. To grow net income by very high double-digit percent is no small feat. Furthermore, the company continues to invest in growing their brands. My outlook for the rest of the year is discussed below.

Second Half 2019 Expectations

The company guided for revenue growth in the full year between 7.0% and 8.5%, and EPS between $4.65 and $4.75. The company achieved $3.81 in EPS in 2018, meaning they're guiding for a 22-25% increase in EPS for the full year.

Analysts are aiming a little higher, as am I. The company, perhaps as they should be, seems to be somewhat conservative regarding the last half of the year with their guidance.

The stock, which has gone nowhere since February, seems to recognize this. Had analysts not been expecting a guidance raise in Q2 earnings, the stock may have performed better on what were seemingly good results.

I'm leaning towards the higher end of guidance and possibly expecting even more for the rest of the year for Columbia. Clearly, their strategies are working. That doesn't necessarily mean I'm bullish on the stock price though.

Valuation

Columbia's multiples suggest a stock trading in the mid-range relative to peers. At a forward PE ratio of 21, the stock seems neither undervalued nor overvalued. This leads me to be neutral to slightly bullish on the stock at around $100 per share. Where the company becomes interesting for a buy for me is closer to $90 and possibly even $80 per share, although we may not see those levels.

Forward EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT tell a similar story. Columbia remains well below V.F. Corporation (VFC), but slightly above Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). I believe this further supports my neutral to slightly bullish stance on the stock.

Conclusion

Columbia is executing in the first half of 2019. Strong North America growth and operating leverage have resulted in huge increases in EPS. Going forward, these increases likely won't be as dramatic, but 20%+ EPS growth is still quite good for an apparel business currently.

Columbia may see profits impacted from tariffs on China in 2020. This was briefly discussed in the Q2 2019 conference call. The company has successfully managed through tariffs so far, but it remains the most significant risk for the company.

Given the valuation, I remain neutral to slightly bullish on Columbia shares.

