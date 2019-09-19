Fund Spotlight: Semper MBS Total Return Review - Yield 5%+ And Very Safe

The trade, unfortunately, is starting to wind down with likely only a few years left of the legacy issues.

Today's non-agency MBS is FAR different than it was over 10 years ago and the large loan-to-values are a nice downside cushion.

While non-agency MBS is not as safe as agency from a credit perspective, it's much safer from an interest rate risk perspective.

This is part of the Fund Spotlight series that we have been running on our service to get members more familiar with the funds in our portfolios. While we specialize in closed-end funds ("CEFs") in some cases we use open-end mutual funds to 1) "hide out" and wait until discounts in some of our key and recommended funds widen out and hit our buy targets, and 2) to dampen portfolio volatility, especially for the more risk averse members.

Most of the time, we are using these fairly unknown and esoteric funds that have a high degree of specialization in a certain area of the bond market. You will likely not see a fund report on a "total bond fund" solution like Fidelity Total Bond or PGIM Total Bond.

We think investors can significantly improve the bond allocation performance by focusing on areas of the fixed income market that are likely to do better in the current environment. Today's report is on a fund that specializes in a niche area of the mortgage market: Non-agency mortgage backed securities.

For a primer on what these securities are, please see the attached Q&A document with Angel Oak. Please note, the document is five-years-old but gives a good primer on the nature of the security class.

SEMPER MBS Total Return (SEMMX)(SEMPX)

This is a fund we've held for a number of years now in an effort to participate in the non-agency MBS trade. That trade has been the "trade of the century" as the recovery of formerly busted mortgage backed securities provides a strong current yield plus what has been significant appreciation on top. Hence the marketing nomenclature of calling this fund the "MBS Total Return" fund.

What has made this fund fairly unique is that they are a pure play on an area of the market we've liked for quite some time, non-agency MBS. Most funds that have slices to this space are augmented by other sub-sectors of the bond market. SEMPX has been different in that they are nearly 100% MBS with the vast majority being non-agency rMBS (residential mortgage backed securities).

That's emphasized by their investment strategy:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), including residential MBS (RMBS) and commercial MBS (CMBS). RMBS and CMBS include securities issued by government sponsored entities (Agency MBS) and by private entities (Non-Agency MBS).

The fund has three different share classes: 1) Class A (SEMOX), 2) Institutional (SEMMX), and 3) Investor class (SEMPX). Each has a different expense ratio and fund minimums (see below).

Expenses:

SEMOX: 1.01% (plus load)

SEMMX: 0.76%

SEMPX: 1.01%

Below are the fund minimums by class:

Fund Characteristics:

Total assets: $2.1B

Inception Date: July 2013

Duration: 1.0 year

Number of securities: 437

% of holdings with floating rate: 65%

Average price: $95.94

Average life: 6.1 years

Average coupon: 4.47%

SEC yield: 4.37%

The Portfolio:

The portfolio is nearly all securitized debt. That means it's a bunch of loans that are bundled together out of which comes a mortgage0backed security. Today, SEMPX is approximately 94% devoted to non-agency residential mortgages and another 5% to commercial mortgages with the remainder to asset-backed securities.

Performance:

The performance so far in 2019 has been a little underwhelming. Year-to-date, the total return fund is up 3.70% which is less than half that of the Barclays U.S. Aggregate, which is up more than 8.7%. That's because this fund tends to thrive in higher rate environments - not necessarily increasing interest rates but rates that are at least sustained at a higher level. This is mainly because of the prepayment risk.

In fact, on the call, management noted that highly callable paper has underperformed as refinancing expectations and actual refinancing activity ratchets up.

The non-agency sector is being dominated by the shift to a falling rate environment. What that means is that you'll see higher prepayment activity (which they noted has already started) shortening the life you'll own the higher-coupon security. This opens you up to reinvestment risk as that called paper needs to be reinvested at current, lower rates.

(Source: Morningstar as of Aug 16, 2019)

Commentary:

This fund focuses on the mortgage market that's not part of the government guaranteed portion. The mortgage market is approximately $7 trillion with more than $6 trillion of that being guaranteed MBS, issued by Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, and Freddie Mac. The rest is part of the non-agency MBS space.

The non-agency MBS market peaked just before the last recession but continues to be one of the best values in the fixed income space exhibiting strong risk-adjusted returns. The entirety of the market had fallen to just $500B before the "next generation" space started to come alive again after being dormant for over a decade.

Today, the market is $600B with about $125B of new "next generation" paper being created each year. The "legacy" pre-recession portion of this universe is down to $350B. Given the amount of equity thanks to a decade of home appreciation plus principal pay downs, these loans are extremely vulnerable to being called.

Management notes that they are positioned somewhat defensively focusing on owning cash flows that have good liquidity, improving credit fundamentals, and good levels of credit support overall.

In their recent conference call, the fund's portfolio managers stated that the second quarter was more "benign" following a strong risk-off environment in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a strong risk-on environment in the first quarter of 2019. Spreads have been constant since then with little in the way of volatility.

We've liked to play this from the closed-end fund side as we believed new fund flows would eventually dilute away the benefits of these legacy holdings. This is what occurred with PIMCO Income (PIMIX) which saw its exposure to non-agency fall from nearly half the portfolio seven years ago to just 15% in 2018. They have since rebuilt the position back to the 40%-45% range but likely not at the value prices they did the last go-around.

One of the issues with mutual funds is that they can take countless amounts of capital. This fund is now $2.1B and management believes they have "room to grow." My problem is that they are seeing their current holdings get called away at a faster clip thanks to the drop in rates. The fund noted that they are seeing prepayments speed up across all of the new issue sectors. These are loans with a high 4% to even low 5% rate vs. current rates of a low 3% to 4% range.

45% of SEMPX's non-agency holdings are next generation which are newly underwritten loans. Another 25% of the allocation is in new issued securitizations of loans issued either pre-recession or are seasoned loans. The remaining 30% is in those legacy MBS that has been the trade of the century. These newer loans are better

Concluding Thoughts

For those holding or thinking of holding, we do think the yield will continue to drift lower in conjunction with the general trend of interest rates. The current coupon of the portfolio is about 4.5%, though it's distributing 4.8%. This new money flowing into the fund is diluting the legacy positions to a certain degree, changing the internal dynamics of the fund. Management does intend to close the fund when it hits $3B and I applaud them for doing so. Still, I would like to see the fund smaller and more nimble, increasing the exposure to legacy securities.

SEMPX is an unlevered version of what has made PCI and PDI great. However, you can make the argument that the sectors' time has passed. This is why SEMPX has to turn more and more to next-generation issues instead of the legacy one's that have driven performance at Semper and PIMCO in the past.

As we noted, this has been a "total return" play with a nice yield accompanied by some nice capital appreciation. Over the last seven years-plus, the market for legacy non-agency MBS has recovered as the formerly busted securities continued to pay. In other words, the borrowers of these mortgages were still paying, working down the principal while their homes recovered in value. This reduced the "riskiness" of these securities and they slowly aligned closer to other similarly situation bonds in the market.

The price today in the SEMPX portfolio is now 96 - though the price for legacy non-agency securities is around 93. This is up substantially from a few years ago when the index was down in the low 70s. The upside from here is fairly capped so the trade is clearly in the latter innings. Still, the fund provides a nice risk-adjusted return even though we won't be hitting the ball out of the park with it. I like it as a medium-term holding place for eventual deployment.

My position is approximately 5% today and it continues to be my source of cash for deployment into other positions. The fund tends to do better when interest rates rise extending terms by decreasing prepayments. Still, even with prepayment activity increasing, you are not going to see a draw down, just underperformance.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.