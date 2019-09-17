Universal Health Realty: An Attractive Investment Venue On Price Pullback

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) is a small but highly diversified healthcare REIT with a solid track record. The REIT offers dividend in addition to robust capital appreciation. Due to its smaller size, Universal Health Realty may also be used in the portfolio for the purpose of providing diversification since macro environment factors affect large and small REITs in different ways. So, let's have a look at Universal Health Realty to see whether it has what it takes to be a part of long-term income-generating portfolio.

The Constituents

Universal Health Realty is a small healthcare REIT based out of Pennsylvania. It owns 69 properties spread across 20 states in the United States. The REIT is mainly invested in the Medical Office Building segment while it also has interests in other segments such as Acute Care Hospitals and Ambulatory care. However, it needs to be noted that despite its interests in other segments, Universal Health Realty has nearly three quarters of its portfolio invested in the Medical Office Building segment.

Source: Company Website

Medical Office Buildings is currently experiencing strong tailwinds, propelling it forward at a fast pace. The REIT, due to its small size, also has strong potential to grow further and increase its foothold in the lucrative segment. Medical Office Building segment has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the healthcare REIT sector.

The MOB segment is mainly concerned with providing real estate facilities to private practitioners and clinics. These entities provide various kinds of medical services at relatively lower prices than bigger mainstream hospitals. This feature has made these outpatient care providers popular with patients. The current trend shows that more and more people are now opting for outpatient care facilities than incurring higher costs with inpatient services offered by hospitals. The increase in demand for these services, in turn, bids well for REITs which own properties rented or leased to these service providers. These REITs may now be in the position to charge higher rents and enjoy better margins on their leases. The boom in the segment will also ensure that the income stream generated by these buildings is secure and stable for a long period of time.

Another trend going in favor of REITs invested in the Medical Office Building segment is the increase in senior age population. The number of people aged 65 years or more is steadily increasing in the economy as life expectancy remains on an upward trajectory. It is estimated that the average US life expectancy which stood at 68 years in 1950 increased to 78.6 years in 2017. Further, it is also estimated that the number of people aged 65 years or above will increase to 98 million by 2060, fueling the demand for different types of medical services. While the sheer increase in number of senior people will lead to increase in medical services expenses, the growing affluence of this segment will also fuel a boom. As people are working longer and thus have more disposable income to spend on their healthcare needs, the medical services providers including outpatient service facilities such as clinics are expected to experience strong growth.

Overall, Universal Health Realty seems to be in a strong position as it is intensely invested in a segment which is expected to show robust growth in the future. The growth is expected to percolate down to the REITs such as Universal Health Realty engaged in this sector.

The Financials

Universal Health Realty recently reported its first quarter financial numbers with mildly upbeat trend. REITs, in general, use different metrics than regular corporations for measuring their performance. Instead of looking at the usual numbers such as net income, price/earnings ratio, and earnings per share, the health of a REIT is better judged by metrics including funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations. For its recent quarter, the REIT earned $0.80 per share in FFO, slightly down from $0.88 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This decrease may become a cause of concern for a potential investor, but the REIT has shown healthy increase in its rental revenue and robust financial standing, allaying any fears over the performance of the REIT.

Universal Health Realty has a strong track record of dividend payments as well. Its current payout stands at $0.68 per share and the company has paid uninterrupted dividend, making the REIT an ideal avenue for investors looking for a steady revenue stream. Universal Health Realty has also provided strong growth rate for its dividend.

Source: NASDAQ

Investment Thesis

Universal Health Realty has several factors going for it. The REIT is mainly invested in a segment which is poised to experience strong growth rate. Medical office building segment stands to gain from several different developments in the economy including the increase in number of senior people and growing preference for outpatient care over inpatient services. Further, Medical Office Building is one of the most stable segments of the healthcare REIT sector as this segment is not heavily regulated and is not bound to political mood swings. Free from heavy rules, the segment experiences robust growth in rental income and leases.

However, investors should remain wary of certain drawbacks as well. With the growing popularity of the Medical Office Building segment, new players are coming into the segment, compromising the supply side. Such intense competition may also strain the margins available, making the segment less lucrative. Further, Universal Health Realty is a small-sized REIT which may not be in a position to compete with bigger REITs equipped with sizeable coffers. However, despite these shortcomings, the REIT has solid financials and impressive track record making it a worthy addition to any income-oriented portfolio. However, as the stock trades close to its 52 weeks high, it is probably a good idea to build up a position in a staggered manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.