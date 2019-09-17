2020 Escape Seeks To Break Ford Free Of Pickup Truck Profit Trap

Recent downgrade of Ford debt securities, despite strong liquidity, underscores threat facing the automaker in the event of deep economic downturn in U.S., where Ford generates the bulk of its profit.

Ford's profitability still depends disproportionately on F Series, suggesting the need for other passenger vehicle models such as Escape to contribute to Ford's profitability.

The 2020 Ford Escape, the latest entry in the compact SUV segment, underscores Ford’s determination to enhance and improve light vehicle offerings for mainstream U.S. consumers.

Over the past 30 years, the Ford Motor Co. (F) has proven to be a resilient component of the national and global economy, if not a wonderful stock for equity investors. Owing to the cyclicality of the U.S. automotive market, Ford has posted massive losses during down cycles. Meantime, Japanese competitors have encroached on Ford's U.S. market share, cutting into sales of most vehicle classes except pickup trucks - which enjoy the protection of a 25% tariff against imports. (Honda (NYSE:HMC), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) don't field pickups that threaten Ford's stalwart F Series.)

The global financial crisis clobbered Ford shares, though the company was able to avoid the bankruptcy filings forced upon General Motors Co. (GM) and Chrysler (FCAU). Equity analysts advised clients that Ford stock was to be avoided post-2009 unless and until the company proved it could weather a recession without severe damage to its balance sheet, credit rating and dividend payments.

But for Ford to prove it can weather a recession, a recession first has to happen. So far, the first recession of the post 2009 world hasn't unfolded, though the automotive market has been weakening. How low it could go is anyone's guess. A deep downturn of the economy and automotive market (they tend to go together) could put the automaker's shares in jeopardy. A recent credit downgrade of Ford debt to junk status only underscores that reality. Notwithstanding this caution, Ford remains a mainstay of the U.S. automotive business, with an extremely profitable truck business and a stated mission to improve its "fitness" as a company and regain competitiveness in passenger vehicles.

Ford's Newest Passenger Vehicle a Strong Contender

The launch of Ford's 2020 Escape compact car-based utility vehicle (also called SUV or CUV) may qualify as one of the most significant for the automaker in recent years. The fourth-generation of the Escape first introduced in 2000 will play a key role attracting mainstream customers who previously may have considered buying Ford Fusion or Ford Focus sedans – both of which are being discontinued in response to the broad decline in popularity of sedans in the U.S.

Compact SUVs are aimed at a sweet spot in the market, appealing because they are not too big or expensive while being reasonably utilitarian and efficient from the standpoint of operating costs. Until recently the segment has been led by Nissan Rogue, which lately has been overtaken by the new Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

Built on the same front-wheel/AWD architecture as the Lincoln Corsair luxury SUV and the Kuga (sold in Europe), the new generation weighs 200 pounds less than its predecessor due mainly to more usage of high-strength lightweight steel. Escape will offer four new engine-transmission combinations including a plug-in gas-electric hybrid with a 30-mile battery-only range, and a conventional gas-electric hybrid. Two turbocharged engines, a 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter, will be paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions.

Styling of the new Escape is sleeker, mainstream and more in keeping with the latest sheet-metal fashion cues than its predecessor. Among innovative features is an adjustable rear seat for providing additional legroom.

(Photos: Ford Motor)

Escape will be built at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant, along side the Lincoln Corsair, which also is about to be launched.

While the automaker declines to discuss profitability of individual car and truck models, investors can easily figure out by deduction that full-size pickups and their variants produce all or nearly all of the company's profits while models like the discontinued Fusion and Focus are losers. The profitability of models like the popular Explorer large SUV is questionable, as is Ford's Lincoln luxury franchise. But Ford is investing with the goal of diversifying profitability beyond pickups.

Sales Performance Soon Will Tell the Profit Story

From a profit standpoint, Escape is a question mark - some months must pass before the automaker's bean counters will know how robustly it is selling against RAV4 and whether buyers are selecting the more economical (and less profitable) versions that cost close to $26,000 or the more upscale (and more profitable) versions that cost close to $40,000.

Ten years have passed since the global financial crisis - the U.S. automotive market is undergoing a cyclical decline that will test the durability of Ford's balance sheet. Moody's has downgraded $100 billion worth of company debt to junk status from the lowest investment grade.

In its explanation for the move, Moody's noted - among other factors - declining profitability in North America since 2016.

In North America, Moody's said, Which remains one of the healthiest auto markets globally, Ford's EBIT margins have fallen from over 10% in 2016 to just under 8% in 2019, largely because of the product age of large portions of its domestic portfolio. However, Ford has begun an aggressive new product launch cycle. We expect that this product renewal program, which will include the highly profitable F-Series of full-size trucks, will help Ford, over the next three years, strengthen North American margins to a level that should approach 10%.

Ford Stock Must Be Rated a Hold At Best

Ford has undertaken operational improvements, including $11 billion of write offs, that should bolster profitability. Generationally new products like 2020 Escape should help as well - provided they stand up to rival models from Toyota and Honda.

Ultimately, investors will have to judge Ford stock on the company's ability to weather the next cyclical downturn, to improve its operational fitness and to deploy smartly investments in future mobility and electrification. From a trough of under $2 a share in January 2009 Ford rose to more than $17 a share in 2014 - only to sink to its current level of less than $10 a share, based on declining profitability and other weaknesses.

While Ford's F Series pickup remains the show horse, 2020 Escape - and its potential to reduce dependence on F Series - could prove a bellwether for Ford stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.